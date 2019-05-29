JetBlue : Awarded Top Customer Satisfaction Honor Among Low Cost Carriers by J.D. Power in the 2019 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

JetBlue scores highest in a tie among low cost carriers in North America; Recognition comes as JetBlue advances restyling of its A320 fleet to offer customers best-in-class in-flight experience

In past year, JetBlue has earned top J.D. Power honors for its loyalty program, mobile app, and airline customer satisfaction

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today was named Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Low Cost Carriers in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. This is the 13th time JetBlue has been named as the top airline in this segment. The airline’s score has improved year-over-year and this year marks JetBlue’s second highest-ever J.D. Power customer satisfaction score. JetBlue was also the highest scoring North American airline among Low Cost Carriers in four categories: aircraft, flight crew, in-flight services, and reservations.

This honor comes on the heels of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program receiving the highest score in the J.D. Power 2018 Airline Loyalty Program Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year and the airline’s travel app ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2019 Inaugural U.S. Travel App Satisfaction Study.

“Thank you to our 22,000+ crewmembers for inspiring humanity every day both in the air and on the ground. This award speaks directly to their dedication and hard work,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer. “It’s the passion of our crewmembers and our unique culture that truly brings our award-winning customer experience to life. A focus on service plus a great product is a simple formula and also a winning combination for JetBlue.”

This recognition comes as JetBlue continues to make significant investments in its customer experience, most notably through the restyling of its Airbus A320 fleet. JetBlue’s newest Airbus A320 cabin experience officially took flight this spring. The second and final phase of the airline’s interior cabin restyling initiative introduces a new era of comfort and connectivity to travelers, bringing to the skies the widest seats available for this aircraft and the most legroom in coach of any U.S. airline (a). The refreshed experience also offers an unparalleled inflight entertainment (IFE) experience with 100+ channels of DIRECTV® and hundreds of free movies and shows, expanded coverage of free Fly-Fi® broadband connectivity almost everywhere JetBlue flies (b) and much more. JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft, which make up the majority of the airline’s fleet, are being updated for the first time since the airline disrupted the industry with onboard live television and all-leather seats in 2000.

Additionally, JetBlue continues to expand its award-winning premium Mint experience on cross-country routes and in the Caribbean and Latin America. Currently, the airline operates more than 80 daily Mint flights in 15 JetBlue cities. On most of these routes, JetBlue is the only airline to offer regularly scheduled flights with a lie flat seat, which complements other Mint amenities including tapas-style dining, Hayward and Hopper amenity kits, dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers and award-winning service from hospitality-trained crewmembers.

The J.D. Power Airline Study measured satisfaction among more than 5,000 customers who flew on a major North American airline between March 2018 and April 2019 by examining seven key factors: aircraft; check-in; cost & fees; boarding/deplaning/baggage; in-flight services; flight crew; and reservations. JetBlue received this top recognition among low cost carriers every year from 2006 to 2016. In 2005, JetBlue ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all major U.S. airlines, when low-cost and traditional network carriers were combined in a single category, making this year's achievement the airline’s 13th J.D. Power award for highest customer satisfaction.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi is available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi may not be available on portions of some routes. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi may not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

