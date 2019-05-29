JetBlue : Awarded Top Customer Satisfaction Honor Among Low Cost Carriers by J.D. Power in the 2019 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today was named Highest in Customer Satisfaction
Among Low Cost Carriers in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airline
Satisfaction Study. This is the 13th time JetBlue has been
named as the top airline in this segment. The airline’s score has
improved year-over-year and this year marks JetBlue’s second
highest-ever J.D. Power customer satisfaction score. JetBlue was also
the highest scoring North American airline among Low Cost Carriers in
four categories: aircraft, flight crew, in-flight services, and
reservations.
This honor comes on the heels of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program
receiving the highest score in the J.D. Power 2018 Airline Loyalty
Program Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year and the
airline’s travel app ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2019 Inaugural
U.S. Travel App Satisfaction Study.
“Thank you to our 22,000+ crewmembers for inspiring humanity every day
both in the air and on the ground. This award speaks directly to their
dedication and hard work,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and
chief operating officer. “It’s the passion of our crewmembers and our
unique culture that truly brings our award-winning customer experience
to life. A focus on service plus a great product is a simple formula and
also a winning combination for JetBlue.”
This recognition comes as JetBlue continues to make significant
investments in its customer experience, most notably through the
restyling of its Airbus A320 fleet. JetBlue’s newest Airbus A320 cabin
experience officially took flight this spring. The second and final
phase of the airline’s interior cabin restyling initiative introduces a
new era of comfort and connectivity to travelers, bringing to the skies
the widest seats available for this aircraft and the most legroom in
coach of any U.S. airline (a). The refreshed experience also offers an
unparalleled inflight entertainment (IFE) experience with 100+ channels
of DIRECTV® and hundreds of free movies and shows, expanded coverage of
free Fly-Fi® broadband connectivity almost everywhere JetBlue flies (b)
and much more. JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft, which make up the
majority of the airline’s fleet, are being updated for the first time
since the airline disrupted the industry with onboard live television
and all-leather seats in 2000.
Additionally, JetBlue continues to expand its award-winning premium Mint
experience on cross-country routes and in the Caribbean and Latin
America. Currently, the airline operates more than 80 daily Mint flights
in 15 JetBlue cities. On most of these routes, JetBlue is the only
airline to offer regularly scheduled flights with a lie flat seat, which
complements other Mint amenities including tapas-style dining, Hayward
and Hopper amenity kits, dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers
and award-winning service from hospitality-trained crewmembers.
The J.D. Power Airline Study measured satisfaction among more than 5,000
customers who flew on a major North American airline between March 2018
and April 2019 by examining seven key factors: aircraft; check-in; cost
& fees; boarding/deplaning/baggage; in-flight services; flight crew; and
reservations. JetBlue received this top recognition among low cost
carriers every year from 2006 to 2016. In 2005, JetBlue ranked highest
in customer satisfaction among all major U.S. airlines, when low-cost
and traditional network carriers were combined in a single category,
making this year's achievement the airline’s 13th J.D.
Power award for highest customer satisfaction.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.
(a)
JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide
seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
(b)
Fly-Fi is available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2
equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi may not be available on portions of some
routes. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi may not be available while
operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft
returns to the coverage area.
