JetBlue : Expands Service in South America with New Route between New York-JFK and Ecuador Operated by Airline's New Airbus A321neo Aircraft

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that its new and expanded
Guayaquil service, with daily nonstop flights between New York’s John F.
Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guayaquil, Ecuador’s José
Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE), is now out for sale.
JetBlue will launch the new service on December 5, 2019 (a). Flights
will operate daily and the new route will become the longest in the
JetBlue network, stretching beyond today’s longest route by more than
200 nautical miles.
“Today, the existing New York-Guayaquil market suffers from high fares
and limited service choices,” said Andrea Lusso, director route
planning, JetBlue. “Broadening our service in Guayaquil will also help
us grow our network and will introduce yet another incredible
destination for JetBlue customers in New York while also expanding
JetBlue’s international footprint.”
Home to more than two million people, Guayaquil, is buzzing with
colorful cityscapes, outdoor gardens and zoos. The city is also a
convenient gateway to the natural beauty of the Galapagos Islands. With
quick and easy flight access from Guayaquil, travelers can get up close
and personal with wildlife while surrounded by unique landscapes unlike
anywhere else in the world.
Guayaquil is the second city in Ecuador JetBlue serves and the sixth
JetBlue city in South America overall. The airline first launched daily
service between Fort Lauderdale and Quito in 2016. Existing service
between Fort Lauderdale and Guayaquil launched February 2019.
Schedule between New York (JFK) and Guayaquil (GYE)
Beginning
December 5, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
JFK - GYE Flight #1769
|
|
|
|
GYE - JFK Flight #1770
|
2:00 p.m. – 9:04 p.m.
|
|
|
|
10:55 p.m. – 5:13 a.m. (+1)
|
|
|
|
|
The new nonstop flight between the Northeast and South America will be
made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.
JetBlue’s growth in its existing Ecuador market advances the airline’s
leadership position in Latin America and the Caribbean where it serves
nearly 40 destinations, and where it currently operates approximately
one-third of its flights.
Inside the aircraft, JetBlue’s award-winning comfort and connectivity
will be the focus of the onboard customer experience. The A321neo will
feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available
for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion
comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the
most legroom in coach (a). Inflight entertainment will be powered by
Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system – featuring
10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live
television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality,
picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue will offer customers
expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies
(b). JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline with seatback entertainment
screens at every seat on every aircraft.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
Subject to receipt of government operating authority.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide
seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated
flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available
on portions of some routes, and live television will not be
available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until
the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft
Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating
outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the
coverage area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005477/en/