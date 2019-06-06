JetBlue : Expands Service in South America with New Route between New York-JFK and Ecuador Operated by Airline's New Airbus A321neo Aircraft

New, Longest Route in the JetBlue Network Takes Off This December with Nonstop Service between New York-JFK and Guayaquil, Ecuador

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that its new and expanded Guayaquil service, with daily nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guayaquil, Ecuador’s José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE), is now out for sale. JetBlue will launch the new service on December 5, 2019 (a). Flights will operate daily and the new route will become the longest in the JetBlue network, stretching beyond today’s longest route by more than 200 nautical miles.

“Today, the existing New York-Guayaquil market suffers from high fares and limited service choices,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “Broadening our service in Guayaquil will also help us grow our network and will introduce yet another incredible destination for JetBlue customers in New York while also expanding JetBlue’s international footprint.”

Home to more than two million people, Guayaquil, is buzzing with colorful cityscapes, outdoor gardens and zoos. The city is also a convenient gateway to the natural beauty of the Galapagos Islands. With quick and easy flight access from Guayaquil, travelers can get up close and personal with wildlife while surrounded by unique landscapes unlike anywhere else in the world.

Guayaquil is the second city in Ecuador JetBlue serves and the sixth JetBlue city in South America overall. The airline first launched daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Quito in 2016. Existing service between Fort Lauderdale and Guayaquil launched February 2019.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Guayaquil (GYE)

Beginning December 5, 2019

JFK - GYE Flight #1769 GYE - JFK Flight #1770 2:00 p.m. – 9:04 p.m. 10:55 p.m. – 5:13 a.m. (+1)

The new nonstop flight between the Northeast and South America will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency. JetBlue’s growth in its existing Ecuador market advances the airline’s leadership position in Latin America and the Caribbean where it serves nearly 40 destinations, and where it currently operates approximately one-third of its flights.

Inside the aircraft, JetBlue’s award-winning comfort and connectivity will be the focus of the onboard customer experience. The A321neo will feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach (a). Inflight entertainment will be powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue will offer customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b). JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline with seatback entertainment screens at every seat on every aircraft.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

(a) Subject to receipt of government operating authority. (b) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (c) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005477/en/