JetBlue : Readies to Roll Out the Royal Treatment for All with Flights to London as Airline Strengthens Relevance in New York and Boston with First European Destination

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline® and the largest
airline in Boston, today announced it intends to launch multiple daily
flights from both cities to London in 2021 (a) – the carrier’s first
European destination. The new routes, which will be served by Airbus
A321LR single-aisle aircraft with a reimagined version of Mint, will
mark the first-ever transatlantic service offered by the award-winning
airline. JetBlue is evaluating which London airports it will serve.
“Twenty years ago, our founders had a simple formula for choosing a new
market – it had to be overpriced, underserved, or both,” said Joanna
Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “London is the
largest metro area JetBlue doesn’t yet serve from both Boston and New
York, and we could not be more thrilled to be changing that in the years
ahead. The fares being charged today by airlines on these routes,
specifically on the premium end, are enough to make you blush.”
Known in the U.S. for having the most legroom in coach, live television
at every seat, free Fly-Fi broadband internet, complimentary snacks and
soft drinks, and great customer service, JetBlue’s entrance into the
transatlantic market will introduce a new era of customer-focused,
low-fare travel for both leisure and business travelers. The airline’s
Mint premium experience, which disrupted transcontinental travel in the
U.S. with accessible fares and a thoughtful reinvention of the business
class cabin, promises to offer transatlantic customers a fresh choice.
Growth into Europe is the next natural step in JetBlue’s focus city
expansion strategy, with London being the largest destination not served
by JetBlue from both New York and Boston. The new service will
strengthen JetBlue’s relevance in its two largest focus cities while
also answering calls from loyal business and leisure customers who have,
until now, been forced to fly other carriers to and from London.
The highly anticipated announcement, which comes after an extensive
internal review, was made today in New York at a crewmember event at
John F. Kennedy International Airport. More than 1,300 crewmembers
filled the airline’s hangar to hear CEO Robin Hayes and President & COO
Joanna Geraghty outline the historic move for the 19-year old airline.
Hayes is set to deliver the keynote address tomorrow at The Aviation
Club of the U.K. in London in which he will discuss today’s
announcement, as well as address competition concerns and airport access
challenges in Europe.
Fresh Competition in European Flying Featuring Transatlantic Mint
“The big airlines will tell you that competition has never been more
robust, but the smaller airlines have never found it harder to get
access,” said Geraghty. “It’s time for regulators here in the U.S. and
across Europe to create conditions where smaller carriers and new
entrants can thrive, instead of letting the giant airlines get even
bigger through joint ventures. Given a chance to compete, JetBlue can
have a tremendous effect on lowering fares and stimulating traffic.”
Travelers flying across the North Atlantic between the northeast U.S.
and London have long faced sky-high fares – particularly in premium
cabins – or mediocre service in a market effectively controlled by
legacy carriers and their massive joint ventures. Alternatively, a
handful of low-cost carriers have attempted to enter with a no-frills,
bare-bones approach to flying offering little in the way of
complimentary amenities or the kind of service that JetBlue has become
famous for in the Americas. Particularly in Europe, JetBlue will raise
the bar on what travelers can expect from a low-cost carrier.
“It’s great news that JetBlue is expanding into London and we will be
delighted to welcome leisure and business visitors from Boston and New
York with these new routes,” said Laura Citron, CEO, London & Partners.
“North America is already London’s largest overseas market but is
growing significantly year on year, so extra connectivity and capacity
to allow even more people to discover our city is very exciting news. We
know that Americans visit London for its exciting history and
creativity, from Shakespeare to the birth of punk and the catwalks of
today. This creative energy and cultural vibrancy can be felt in every
aspect of London life and we look forward to sharing it with more global
visitors.”
JetBlue – which has been awarded again and again over the years for its
commitment to onboard comfort, complimentary amenities and customer
service – will bring an all-new choice to travelers with affordable
fares combined with an onboard product and level of service that can’t
be matched.
JetBlue is developing a reimagined, transatlantic version of its premium
Mint product which will feature more lie-flat seats than currently
offered on the airline’s existing A321 aircraft. Transatlantic Mint
product features and design elements, combined with JetBlue’s specially
trained Mint inflight crewmembers, will create an intimate and exclusive
travel experience. And like its transcontinental Mint business model,
JetBlue will offer the elevated flying experience for a fraction of what
other airlines are charging today for premium seats.
“The success Mint has had on driving down the exorbitant airfares that
our competitors were charging, stimulating new demand, and forcing the
entrenched carriers to up their game, is a big reason we believe London
is the next natural market for JetBlue to be successful and make a
positive impact on consumers,” said Geraghty.
JetBlue is also creating a new long-haul version of its much-loved core
experience. The airline’s customers in the Americas have long enjoyed
spacious and comfortable seating, live television, high-speed Fly-Fi
broadband internet, friendly service, and much more. JetBlue’s
transatlantic core offering will be designed for customers who already
know and love the JetBlue experience as the airline remains committed to
being an industry leader in comfort and service.
JetBlue Converts Orders to A321LR
The A321LR will allow JetBlue to tap into new long-haul markets that
were not previously accessible with its current single-aisle aircraft.
JetBlue will initially convert 13 aircraft in its existing A321 order
book to the LR version with the ability to convert more.
“JetBlue has pioneered new travel possibilities for their customers for
years,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “All of
us at Airbus are honored to provide the strategic aircraft platform to
enable this next chapter in the story of our partners at JetBlue.”
This conversion does not impact JetBlue’s external financial commitments
or represent incremental capital expenditures as the current order book
remains the same. Furthermore, JetBlue remains committed to delivering
earnings per share between $2.50 and $3.00 by 2020. This update to the
fleet plan is part of JetBlue’s vision to continue improving its
earnings per share beyond 2020.
Proven Track Record for International Flying
Today, JetBlue serves nearly two dozen countries. The airline has been
flying internationally for nearly 15 years with a significant portion of
its operations in the Caribbean and Latin America with flights reaching
as far south as Ecuador and Peru. Unique to European expansion plans,
JetBlue has created an internal team to begin the certification process
for ETOPS, which permits extended operations for two engine aircraft
over water.
Additional details about specific schedules, when seats will go on sale,
as well as more information about transatlantic Mint, Core and much more
will be announced in the coming months.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
(a) Subject to receipt of government operating authority.
