JetBlue : Travel Products Arrives Home With Opening of Its New ‘Inspiration Center' in Fort Lauderdale

-- With Tech Innovation and Customer Service, JetBlue Travel Products Plans to Shake Up the Travel and Vacations Category, Build Ancillary Revenues for JetBlue --

JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU), the #1 carrier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, today debuted the new home for its JetBlue Travel Products subsidiary. Based in Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue Travel Products is setting out to make travel easier and more enjoyable with innovative new technology and JetBlue’s award-winning customer service.

JetBlue Travel Product’s new home – dubbed its “Inspiration Center” – is located in the landmark Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) campus in Broward County, placing it at the center of the region’s booming tourism industry and growing technology and start-up environment.

“Everyone loves to vacation but traveling isn’t always as enjoyable and seamless as it should be,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “From our new home in Fort Lauderdale, we have a chance to shake up the travel and vacations space – much like JetBlue has been doing in the airline industry for nearly 20 years – with innovative and customer-service focused ideas that will make traveling much better than it is today.”

JetBlue Travel Products current offerings include JetBlue Vacations (flights+hotels) as well as other non-air travel products such as travel insurance, car rentals and more. In the coming months, JetBlue Travel Products plans to introduce new travel concepts to its portfolio that will accelerate ancillary revenue growth for JetBlue.

“We’re pleased to welcome JetBlue Travel Products to Fort Lauderdale,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This investment underscores the growth and excitement in Southeast Florida’s economy. We appreciate JetBlue’s commitment to Fort Lauderdale and wish them well on their new endeavor.”

“I want to thank JetBlue Travel Products for selecting Florida as the home of its new headquarters,” said Jamal Sowell, Florida Secretary of Commerce and president & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “By choosing Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue is growing its focus and investment in Florida, providing thousands of jobs for Floridians and strengthening its commitment to our communities statewide.”

“Since it launched its very first route from JFK to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport nearly 20 years ago, JetBlue has been a strong partner to our airport, community and growing economy. We are happy to see this exciting new subsidiary open its doors in Dania Beach with 70 high-quality jobs and the name brand of an airline famous for innovation in hospitality,” said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

“We are thrilled that JetBlue Travel Products has located in Dania Beach. This innovative subsidiary of JetBlue represents three sectors that are incredibly important cornerstones of the Broward County economy – a headquarters uniting technology, aviation and tourism,” said Bob Swindell, President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward County’s official public/private partnership for economic development.

An Inspiration Center in Fort Lauderdale

The new Inspiration Center is an open and collaborative environment with a live experimental space where JetBlue Travel Products will test new travel concepts. The space will open with nearly 70 specialized and professional roles coming from and adding to Fort Lauderdale’s rich tech, travel and business talent pool.

“We look forward to contributing to the community and the region’s economy as we continue to grow,” Barry said. “With our home in Fort Lauderdale, we have access to an incredible talent pool. We’re positioned in the heart of a major vacations destination and close to one of the airline’s focus cities.”

Fort Lauderdale is one of JetBlue’s six focus cities and is a major center of operations for the airline’s large international network to and from the Caribbean and Latin America. The airline’s inaugural flight, Flight #1, took off from New York’s JFK Airport in February 2000 bound for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airline is already a top employer in South Florida, with more than 2,400 local crewmembers.

JetBlue will continue to be based in New York City. By locating JetBlue Travel Products outside of New York but in one of the airline’s focus cities, the team can focus on travel innovation and remain agile in the competitive tech space, while integrating features and benefits into the airline.

Just as venture capital arm JetBlue Technology Ventures has found success by being based in Silicon Valley, Broward County is an ideal location to grow JetBlue Travel Products. The two subsidiaries will continue to collaborate, with JetBlue Technology Ventures investing in tomorrow’s technology today and JetBlue Travel Products integrating JetBlue into the broader travel journey and technology space.

For more information or to book a JetBlue Vacations package, visit jetblue.com/vacations.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005680/en/