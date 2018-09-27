JetBlue : Warms Up Winter with New Palm Springs Service in Boston and Expanded Flying Season in New York

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is again expanding its popular
Palm Springs, Calif. service with new nonstop Boston flights and an
extended flying season in New York. Together the new route and new
flights will link the Southern California desert oasis to the northeast
with more nonstop service than ever before. JetBlue is the only airline
to offer full-seasonal service between Palm Springs and New York City
and will be the only airline to fly nonstop between Palm Springs and New
England.
“When the snow is falling in the northeast, the sun is shining in Palm
Springs, so we want more of our customers to trade their scarves for
swimsuits this season,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning,
JetBlue. “New Boston service, combined with this season’s expanded New
York schedule, means a winter warmup is easier than ever, and also makes
JetBlue the leading airline flying nonstop between Palm Springs and the
northeast.”
The desert oasis has become a top destination by blending its nostalgic
past as a playground for Hollywood, with hip new development attracting
a new generation of trendy travelers. Today, Palm Springs is a gathering
spot for architecture aficionados, musicians, artists, and trendy
weekenders seeking a warm, retro-chic getaway.
“Our growing relationship with JetBlue and this highly anticipated
flight between Palm Springs and Boston represents JetBlue’s increased
confidence in Greater Palm Springs as a destination that appeals to East
Coast travelers,” said Scott White, President and CEO of the Greater
Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming
Bostonians and winter weary visitors to our destination.”
“The City of Palm Springs would like to thank JetBlue for their
continued investment in Palm Springs International Airport,” said City
Manager David H. Ready. “Now with direct service to Boston, flying to
and from New England to Southern California’s premiere resort
destination will be much easier for residents and visitors. With our
year-round sunshine, relaxed desert lifestyle and a renaissance underway
in our newly revitalized downtown, JetBlue recognizes that the Palm
Springs destination truly is like no place else.”
JetBlue’s 70th Nonstop City in Boston
JetBlue will add new, twice-weekly seasonal service between Boston Logan
International Airport (BOS) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
beginning February 14, 2019. Palm Springs will become the 70th
nonstop destination from JetBlue’s northeast focus city when the route
launches this winter and advances JetBlue’s position as the number one
airline Boston in number of flights, nonstop destinations and customers
carried.
“JetBlue’s new nonstop service between Boston and Palm Springs is an
exciting new seasonal travel option for Boston customers looking to warm
up during those cold winter months,” said Ed Freni, Director of Aviation
at Massport. “We thank JetBlue for their continued partnership and we
look forward to the new travel opportunities this will generate for the
New England region.”
JetBlue will operate the new route using its Airbus A320 aircraft
featuring the airline’s award-winning service with comfortable seating;
complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks; more than 100 channels of
free SIRIUSXM® radio programming and 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV®
programming on personal seatback televisions; free Fly-Fi high-speed
broadband internet service (a), access to JetBlue's Hub content on
personal devices, on-demand first-run Hollywood movies and the most
legroom in coach (b).
The new Boston service will also benefit customers in a number of other
JetBlue cities – including Washington-DCA, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and
Cleveland – where travelers will benefit from new connecting options
which make Palm Springs just one stop away from home.
Monday & Thursday Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Palm Springs (PSP)
February
14, 2019 – April 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOS - PSP Flight #1405
|
|
|
|
PSP - BOS Flight #1406
|
5:01 p.m. – 8:31 p.m.
|
|
|
|
9:26 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. (+1)
|
|
|
|
|
New to New York: Longer Season, Larger Aircraft & More Mint
At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), JetBlue will
extend the Palm Springs flying season through Memorial Day 2019, a month
later than typically offered in previous years. This comes as the
airline prepares to launch JetBlue’s fourth season of service more than
a month earlier than in previous seasons on October 10, 2018.
Additionally, in response to strong customer demand, JetBlue will
operate its all-Core Airbus A321 aircraft on the New York-Palm Springs
route daily during the peak of the season from February 14, 2019 through
April 30, 2019. The larger aircraft will offer up to 50 additional seats
in each direction every day. JetBlue’s A321 with the airline’s new core
experience features 10-inch television screens offering free
entertainment, comfortable seats with the most legroom in coach (b) and
power outlets accessible to all customers. All A321 aircraft offer
JetBlue's free Fly-Fi high-speed broadband internet service (a), access
to JetBlue's Hub content on personal devices and on-demand first-run
Hollywood movies.
Lastly, JetBlue has added additional Saturday Mint flights between New
York-JFK and Palm Springs during peak travel weekends in January and
February 2019. Like previously announced Palm Springs Mint service –
which is set to operate daily over the holiday peak between December 20,
2018 and January 3, 2019 – the newly added Saturday Mint flights will
operate as daylight flights in both directions in place of evening and
overnight service.
Mint offers a completely rethought design and a more personal approach
to service, addressing the needs of the modern traveler. Mint showcases
JetBlue’s exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers.
Favorite Mint features include lie-flat seating, a signature cocktail, a
tapas-style menu by New York City restaurant Saxon + Parole, fresh
espresso from the first purpose-built cappuccino machine for a U.S.
airline, amenity kits by Hayward and Hopper, and dessert from local
artisanal ice cream makers based in Mint cities.
Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)
October
10, 2018 – May 27, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
JFK - PSP Flight #149
|
|
|
|
PSP - JFK Flight #150
|
5:33 p.m. – 8:46 p.m.
|
|
|
|
9:36 p.m. – 5:31 a.m. (+1)
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Mint Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)
December
20, 2018 – January 3, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
JFK - PSP Flight #149
|
|
|
|
PSP - JFK Flight #150
|
10:55 a.m. – 2:01 p.m.
|
|
|
|
3:18 p.m. – 11:18 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
Saturday Mint Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)
January
12, 2019 – February 9, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
JFK - PSP Flight #149
|
|
|
|
PSP - JFK Flight #150
|
8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
|
|
|
|
12:35 p.m. – 8:36 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
The Northeast & Beyond
Palm Springs and global JetBlue customers can also take advantage of
convenient connections in both of the airline’s northeast focus cities.
JetBlue has built a rich portfolio of interline and codeshare agreements
with dozens of other airlines at New York-JFK and Boston Logan, which
help connect customers to cities around the world. Travelers can connect
to destinations across the globe on carriers such as Aer Lingus, EL AL,
Emirates, Etihad, Icelandair, Qatar, and TAP Portugal.
Proudly Part of Palm Springs
Since first landing in Palm Springs in 2016 with the only nonstop
service to the east coast, JetBlue has stayed true to its mission of
supporting the communities the airline serves. JetBlue was the official
airline of 2018’s Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, the largest
fashion week on the west coast; is a multi-year sponsor of the Palm
Springs International Film Festival; and, for the first time in 2018, is
an official sponsor of Greater Palm Springs Pride.
About Greater Palm Springs, California
Greater Palm Springs is Southern California’s premier resort, special
event and golf destination. Discover a place of many experiences and
surprises in nine distinctive cities: Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs,
Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta,
Indio and Coachella. As a respite for mind, body and spirit, Greater
Palm Springs is ready to provide you with an unparalleled sense of
escape, adventure, recreation, relaxation and your own unique way to
play--anytime of the year. For more information about Greater Palm
Springs, visit www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to
103 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
(a) Fly-Fi is not available on flights operating outside of the
contiguous U.S. For flights originating outside of the contiguous U.S.,
Fly-Fi will be available once the aircraft returns to the coverage area.
Fly-Fi is available on all JetBlue-operated flights.
(b) JetBlue
offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch
for U.S. airlines.
