JetBlue : Warms Up Winter with New Palm Springs Service in Boston and Expanded Flying Season in New York

Boston’s #1 Airline – Soon Flying to 70 Nonstop Destinations – Will Launch The Only Service between New England and California’s Popular Desert Oasis

New York’s Hometown Airline® Set to Extend Flying Season through Memorial Day 2019, Add Saturday Mint Flights and Operate Larger Aircraft for Fourth Season

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is again expanding its popular Palm Springs, Calif. service with new nonstop Boston flights and an extended flying season in New York. Together the new route and new flights will link the Southern California desert oasis to the northeast with more nonstop service than ever before. JetBlue is the only airline to offer full-seasonal service between Palm Springs and New York City and will be the only airline to fly nonstop between Palm Springs and New England.

“When the snow is falling in the northeast, the sun is shining in Palm Springs, so we want more of our customers to trade their scarves for swimsuits this season,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “New Boston service, combined with this season’s expanded New York schedule, means a winter warmup is easier than ever, and also makes JetBlue the leading airline flying nonstop between Palm Springs and the northeast.”

The desert oasis has become a top destination by blending its nostalgic past as a playground for Hollywood, with hip new development attracting a new generation of trendy travelers. Today, Palm Springs is a gathering spot for architecture aficionados, musicians, artists, and trendy weekenders seeking a warm, retro-chic getaway.

“Our growing relationship with JetBlue and this highly anticipated flight between Palm Springs and Boston represents JetBlue’s increased confidence in Greater Palm Springs as a destination that appeals to East Coast travelers,” said Scott White, President and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming Bostonians and winter weary visitors to our destination.”

“The City of Palm Springs would like to thank JetBlue for their continued investment in Palm Springs International Airport,” said City Manager David H. Ready. “Now with direct service to Boston, flying to and from New England to Southern California’s premiere resort destination will be much easier for residents and visitors. With our year-round sunshine, relaxed desert lifestyle and a renaissance underway in our newly revitalized downtown, JetBlue recognizes that the Palm Springs destination truly is like no place else.”

JetBlue’s 70th Nonstop City in Boston

JetBlue will add new, twice-weekly seasonal service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) beginning February 14, 2019. Palm Springs will become the 70th nonstop destination from JetBlue’s northeast focus city when the route launches this winter and advances JetBlue’s position as the number one airline Boston in number of flights, nonstop destinations and customers carried.

“JetBlue’s new nonstop service between Boston and Palm Springs is an exciting new seasonal travel option for Boston customers looking to warm up during those cold winter months,” said Ed Freni, Director of Aviation at Massport. “We thank JetBlue for their continued partnership and we look forward to the new travel opportunities this will generate for the New England region.”

JetBlue will operate the new route using its Airbus A320 aircraft featuring the airline’s award-winning service with comfortable seating; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks; more than 100 channels of free SIRIUSXM® radio programming and 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV® programming on personal seatback televisions; free Fly-Fi high-speed broadband internet service (a), access to JetBlue's Hub content on personal devices, on-demand first-run Hollywood movies and the most legroom in coach (b).

The new Boston service will also benefit customers in a number of other JetBlue cities – including Washington-DCA, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Cleveland – where travelers will benefit from new connecting options which make Palm Springs just one stop away from home.

Monday & Thursday Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Palm Springs (PSP)

February 14, 2019 – April 30, 2019

BOS - PSP Flight #1405 PSP - BOS Flight #1406 5:01 p.m. – 8:31 p.m. 9:26 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. (+1)

New to New York: Longer Season, Larger Aircraft & More Mint

At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), JetBlue will extend the Palm Springs flying season through Memorial Day 2019, a month later than typically offered in previous years. This comes as the airline prepares to launch JetBlue’s fourth season of service more than a month earlier than in previous seasons on October 10, 2018.

Additionally, in response to strong customer demand, JetBlue will operate its all-Core Airbus A321 aircraft on the New York-Palm Springs route daily during the peak of the season from February 14, 2019 through April 30, 2019. The larger aircraft will offer up to 50 additional seats in each direction every day. JetBlue’s A321 with the airline’s new core experience features 10-inch television screens offering free entertainment, comfortable seats with the most legroom in coach (b) and power outlets accessible to all customers. All A321 aircraft offer JetBlue's free Fly-Fi high-speed broadband internet service (a), access to JetBlue's Hub content on personal devices and on-demand first-run Hollywood movies.

Lastly, JetBlue has added additional Saturday Mint flights between New York-JFK and Palm Springs during peak travel weekends in January and February 2019. Like previously announced Palm Springs Mint service – which is set to operate daily over the holiday peak between December 20, 2018 and January 3, 2019 – the newly added Saturday Mint flights will operate as daylight flights in both directions in place of evening and overnight service.

Mint offers a completely rethought design and a more personal approach to service, addressing the needs of the modern traveler. Mint showcases JetBlue’s exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. Favorite Mint features include lie-flat seating, a signature cocktail, a tapas-style menu by New York City restaurant Saxon + Parole, fresh espresso from the first purpose-built cappuccino machine for a U.S. airline, amenity kits by Hayward and Hopper, and dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers based in Mint cities.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)

October 10, 2018 – May 27, 2019

JFK - PSP Flight #149 PSP - JFK Flight #150 5:33 p.m. – 8:46 p.m. 9:36 p.m. – 5:31 a.m. (+1)

Daily Mint Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)

December 20, 2018 – January 3, 2019

JFK - PSP Flight #149 PSP - JFK Flight #150 10:55 a.m. – 2:01 p.m. 3:18 p.m. – 11:18 p.m.

Saturday Mint Schedule between New York (JFK) and Palm Springs (PSP)

January 12, 2019 – February 9, 2019

JFK - PSP Flight #149 PSP - JFK Flight #150 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. 12:35 p.m. – 8:36 p.m.

The Northeast & Beyond

Palm Springs and global JetBlue customers can also take advantage of convenient connections in both of the airline’s northeast focus cities. JetBlue has built a rich portfolio of interline and codeshare agreements with dozens of other airlines at New York-JFK and Boston Logan, which help connect customers to cities around the world. Travelers can connect to destinations across the globe on carriers such as Aer Lingus, EL AL, Emirates, Etihad, Icelandair, Qatar, and TAP Portugal.

Proudly Part of Palm Springs

Since first landing in Palm Springs in 2016 with the only nonstop service to the east coast, JetBlue has stayed true to its mission of supporting the communities the airline serves. JetBlue was the official airline of 2018’s Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, the largest fashion week on the west coast; is a multi-year sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Festival; and, for the first time in 2018, is an official sponsor of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

About Greater Palm Springs, California

Greater Palm Springs is Southern California’s premier resort, special event and golf destination. Discover a place of many experiences and surprises in nine distinctive cities: Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. As a respite for mind, body and spirit, Greater Palm Springs is ready to provide you with an unparalleled sense of escape, adventure, recreation, relaxation and your own unique way to play--anytime of the year. For more information about Greater Palm Springs, visit www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 103 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

(a) Fly-Fi is not available on flights operating outside of the contiguous U.S. For flights originating outside of the contiguous U.S., Fly-Fi will be available once the aircraft returns to the coverage area. Fly-Fi is available on all JetBlue-operated flights.

(b) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005529/en/