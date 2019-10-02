Log in
JetBlue :'s ‘Swing for Good' Golf Classic and Fundraising Campaign on Par to Reach $8 Million in Funds Raised for Youth and Education Charities

10/02/2019 | 04:36pm BST

-- 11th Annual Swing For Good Initiative Tees up Donations for DoSomething.org, First Book and the JetBlue Foundation --

-- Join JetBlue and 'Bid For Good' on One-of-A-Kind Opportunities and Experiences in an Online Auction to Benefit Non-Profits --

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today teed up its 11th annual Swing for Good Golf Classic and fundraising campaign at Bethpage State Golf Course in Bethpage, N.Y. Since 2008 through its Swing for Good initiative, JetBlue has donated more than $7 million to a variety of youth and education charities. With donations from this year’s campaign, JetBlue is on par to reach nearly $8 million in total funds raised for several non-profit partners. This year’s proceeds will benefit DoSomething.org, First Book and the JetBlue Foundation.

"JetBlue’s mission is to inspire humanity and caring is in our DNA. Our dedication to the communities we serve goes well beyond one day on the golf course,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s chief executive officer. “It’s always fun connecting with our business partners and crewmembers and it’s even more fulfilling when we join together with a common goal – to raise funds and awareness for our favorite non-profits. We’re honored to work with so many likeminded partners to provide much needed funds for charities that are shaping the next generation of leaders.”

Join JetBlue in Giving – The Swing for Good campaign also includes the JetBlue "Bid For Good" online auction powered by Charitybuzz which features one-of-a-kind opportunities and experiences. This auction, available at JetBlueBidForGood.com, is open to the public and takes place through October 15, 2019.

JetBlue “Bid For Good” auction lots include:

The 2019 “Swing for Good” non-profit recipients include:

  • DoSomething.org is the largest not-for-profit exclusively for young people and social change. They’re activating millions of young people to do good in every U.S. area code and in 131 countries. Using its digital platform, members join DoSomething’s volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Its members have clothed half of America’s youth in homeless shelters. They’ve cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They’ve run the world’s largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities – DoSomething.org helps them get it done. For more information visit DoSomething.org.
  • First Book is a leader in the educational equity field. Over its 27-year history, First Book has distributed more than 185 million books and educational resources, with a value of more than $1.5 billion. First Book believes education offers children in need the best path out of poverty. First Book breaks down barriers to quality education by providing its network of more than 450,000 registered teachers, librarians, after school program leaders, and others serving children in need with millions of free and affordable new, high-quality books, educational resources, and basic needs items through the award-winning First Book Marketplace nonprofit eCommerce site. The First Book Network comprises the largest and fastest-growing community of formal and informal educators serving children in need. For more information, visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter.
  • The JetBlue Foundation – The JetBlue Foundation encourages aviation-related education and helps ignite interest in STEM programs, especially among communities traditionally underrepresented in these areas. This STEM education-focused foundation furthers JetBlue’s efforts to introduce students to the vast array of careers available within aviation. Over the past six years, the JetBlue Foundation has built lasting relationships with more than 80 STEM and aviation-focused programs and provided over $1.5 million in grants and in-kind support to help these programs take off. For more information, visit JetBlueFoundation.org.

JetBlue For Good, JetBlue’s platform for social impact and corporate responsibility – Centered around volunteerism and service, JetBlue For Good focuses on the areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers – Community, Youth/Education and the Environment. JetBlue’s core programs and partnerships directly impact the areas where its customers and crewmembers live and work by enhancing education and providing access to those that are traditionally underserved. Signature programs include the award-winning Soar with Reading initiative which has provided more than $3.75 million worth of books to kids who need them most; Blue Horizons For Autism which helps introduce air travel in a realistic environment to families and children affected by autism; and Swing for Good has raised more than $7 million to date for education and youth focused non-profits.

Join the #JetBlueForGood conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, check for regular updates and get involved.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
