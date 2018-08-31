Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JetBlue Airways Corporation    JBLU

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION (JBLU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:54pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines aircraft taxis as another lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Friday increased its checked bag fees on routes to and from North America, the Caribbean and Central America, the company said, as it grapples with rising fuel costs.

The parent company of the No.3 U.S. airline will now charge $30 for the first checked bag on the routes, up from $25 previously.

The company said that charges for the second checked bags within the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Caribbean and Central America will now increase by $5 to $40.

"We are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets - most of which have not been changed for the past eight years," United said in a statement.

Rising costs have been a concern for airlines, as high fuel prices and bumps in salaries and benefits for pilots, flight attendants and mechanics have swelled operating expenses.

Smaller rival JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday also increased the fee on the first checked bag by $5 to $30, and on the second checked bag by the same amount to $40 on all routes. (http://bit.ly/2LIY6zR)

But not all airlines have yet taken to charging increased fee for ancillary services, partly due to competitive pressures.

No.1 U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc will allow basic economy class travelers to bring a full-size carry-on bag free of charge, starting Sept. 5.

"The carry-on bag restriction left us uncompetitive from a product attribute perspective in some markets," American Airlines President Robert Isom said on a post-earnings call in July.

Southwest Airlines Co, the No.4 U.S. airline, said on Friday it would continue to allow passengers to check two bags and change their reservation without the worry of additional fees.

"Customers come with luggage, it's a part of our business, and Southwest doesn't believe in charging punitive fees for bringing along necessities for travel," Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP -0.08% 67.2601 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.29% 40.48 Delayed Quote.-22.35%
DELTA AIR LINES 0.05% 58.505 Delayed Quote.4.36%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -0.10% 19.105 Delayed Quote.-14.23%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 1.05% 61.43 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 0.22% 87.44 Delayed Quote.28.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
08:54pUnited Continental raises fees for checked bags on certain routes
RE
07:51pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines is raising baggage fees, matching JetBlue
AQ
08/30JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Delta Air Lines to offer flights from Worcester Airport to Det..
AQ
08/30JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Partners with VH1 Save the Music Foundation to Bring the Beat ..
AQ
08/29JETBLUE AIRWAYS : to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen 11th Annual Global Transp..
BU
08/29JETBLUE AIRWAYS : raises its baggage fee prices. It's now the highest in the cou..
AQ
08/29DELTA AIR LINES : to join lineup at Worcester Regional Airport; flights to Detro..
AQ
08/28JETBLUE : Partners with VH1 Save the Music Foundation to Bring the Beat Back to ..
BU
08/28DELTA AIR LINES : is latest airline to join lineup at Worcester Regional Airport..
AQ
08/28Air Canada, WestJet are latest to raise bag fees
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27JetBlue to raise fees 
08/20Fuel Costs Weigh On JetBlue's Second Quarter Despite Passenger Increases 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
08/15Buy Johnson & Johnson Under $130 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/14/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 660 M
EBIT 2018 685 M
Net income 2018 520 M
Debt 2018 1 207 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 6 010 M
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Joel C. Peterson Chairman
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eash Sundaram Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-14.23%5 947
DELTA AIR LINES4.36%40 643
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.96%23 667
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.97%19 169
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.67%18 382
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.82%15 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.