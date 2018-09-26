Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jetpay Corp    JTPY

JETPAY CORP (JTPY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Larry Stone named JetPay Board Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:35pm CEST

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetPay Corporation ("JetPay" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JTPY) announced today the appointment of Laurence L. Stone as chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. He assumes the role held by Bipin C. Shah since 2010.

Mr. Stone, who became a member of the JetPay board in October 2016, is an industry veteran with over 27 years’ experience as a payment processing executive. He is the managing member of Sundara Investment Partners LLC, the sole shareholder of LHLJ Inc., and the managing member of Main Line Trading Partners LLC. He also serves on the boards of Olivam Partners LP and Clutch Holdings Inc.

JetPay is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for corporations and government entities of all sizes. By developing distinctive and innovative payment solutions for brick-and-mortar, web, mobile and cloud-based environments, JetPay creates financial solutions for thousands of clients nationwide. In addition to payment services, JetPay is a single-vendor solution for debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and human capital management and payroll processing needs for businesses of all sizes.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with Larry’s expertise and insight ready to step into this role and lead our company into the future,” stated Diane (Vogt) Faro, CEO of JetPay. “His extensive knowledge of JetPay ensures a seamless transition for our customers.”  

Before joining JetPay as an investor and board member, Stone was a principal and director of Mercury Payment Systems until its sale to Vantiv Inc. in 2014 and Silver Lake Partners in 2010. Mr. Stone previously founded and was an officer of Card Payment Services and Card Payment Systems, Independent Sales Organization merchant processing companies. He served as CEO of Card Payment Systems from 1997 until Concord EFS’s acquisition of Card Payment Systems in 2000. He started his payment processing career at CitiCorp Card Acceptance Services and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business in 1987.

“I am extremely honored to take on this role and have the opportunity to help JetPay reach even greater accomplishments,” said Mr. Stone. “JetPay is well positioned for continued success, and I look forward to working with our extraordinary leadership team to further strengthen our customer relationships, drive innovation, and increase profitability.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Peter B. Davidson                                                                    
Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary 
Peter.Davidson@jetpaycorp.com                                          

Gregory M. Krzemien
Chief Financial Officer
Gkrzemien@jetpaycorp.com

About JetPay Corporation

JetPay Corporation, based in Allentown, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing, human capital management services, and other financial transactions. JetPay provides a single vendor solution for payment services, debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and payroll and human capital management needs for businesses throughout the United States. The Company also offers low-cost payment choices for the employees of these businesses to replace costly alternatives. The Company's vertically aligned services provide customers with convenience and increased revenues by lowering payments-related costs and by designing innovative, customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments. Please visit www.jetpay.com for more information on what JetPay has to offer or call 866-4JetPay (866-453-8729).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside JetPay’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

JetPay cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in JetPay’s most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning JetPay or other matters and attributable to JetPay or any person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. JetPay cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. JetPay does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JETPAY CORP
05:35pLarry Stone named JetPay Board Chairman
GL
03:55pJETPAY : to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st in New York City a..
AQ
09/17JETPAY CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
09/05JETPAY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/10JETPAY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10JETPAY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/09JETPAY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/09JetPay® Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
06/14Personify and JetPay Announce Strategic Partnership
GL
06/04JETPAY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16JetPay Corporation (JTPY) CEO Diane Vogt Faro on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/09JetPay beats by $0.11, misses on revenue 
07/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/02/2018) 
05/17JetPay Corporation's (JTPY) CEO Diane Faro on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
05/14JetPay misses by $0.05, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63,4 M
EBIT 2018 2,51 M
Net income 2018 -11,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 26,2 M
Chart JETPAY CORP
Duration : Period :
Jetpay Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETPAY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diane Faro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence L. Stone Chairman
Micheal Collester Chief Operating Officer
Gregory M. Krzemien Chief Financial Officer
John C. Crouch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JETPAY CORP-31.10%26
FISERV23.42%33 074
WIRECARD96.04%27 817
FIRST DATA CORP51.77%23 549
GLOBAL PAYMENTS27.55%20 226
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.28%19 948
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.