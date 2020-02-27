Log in
JFE Holdings, Inc.

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
News 
News

JFE : China's steelmakers should cut output - Japan's steel industry head

02/27/2020 | 12:13am EST
Worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou

The head of Japan's steel industry on Thursday said Chinese steelmakers should cut production to reflect weakening demand from manufacturers amid a coronavirus outbreak as steel inventories climb in the world's biggest steel producer.

"We are aware that the steel stockpile in China is rapidly rising," said Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Yoshihisa Kitano.

"We want to warn that Chinese steelmills should adjust their output to reflect declining manufacturing activities," he said at a news conference.

Kitano, who is also president of JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, said Japanese steelmakers are facing a negative impact on exports due to slower output by Japanese automakers in China, but that no impacts have been seen yet in their exports to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 701 B
EBIT 2020 45 860 M
Net income 2020 20 200 M
Debt 2020 1 536 B
Yield 2020 1,88%
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 612 B
