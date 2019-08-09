JFE : Notice of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2019 (Ending March 31, 2020)

August 9, 2019
|
Company Name:
|
JFE Holdings, Inc. (Code: 5411)
|
Representative:
|
Koji Kakigi, President and CEO
|
Contact:
|
Hidetsugu Tawara, Manager, Public Relations Section
|
|
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Department
|
|
Tel: +81-3-3597-3842
To whom it may concern:
Notice of Dividend Forecast
for Fiscal 2019 (Ending March 31, 2020)
JFE Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided on August 9, 2019 to revise its dividend-per-share forecast for the current fiscal year, as follows.
1. Background
JFE Holdings, having previously announced that its dividend payout for fiscal 2019 was yet to be determined, has now decided to pay an interim dividend of 20 yen per share. The company is withholding its decision regarding the year-end dividend and total dividend to allow it to carefully observe performance in the meantime.
2. Details
|
|
|
Dividend per share (yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of 1st
|
Interim
|
End of 3rd
|
|
Year end
|
|
Annual
|
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecast
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(announced May 14, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast
|
-
|
20.00
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends in current fiscal year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends in previous fiscal
|
-
|
45.00
|
-
|
50.00
|
|
95.00
|
|
year (ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
JFE Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:55:15 UTC