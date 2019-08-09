JFE : Notice of Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2019 (Ending March 31, 2020)

August 9, 2019

Company Name: JFE Holdings, Inc. (Code: 5411) Representative: Koji Kakigi, President and CEO Contact: Hidetsugu Tawara, Manager, Public Relations Section Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3597-3842

To whom it may concern:

Notice of Dividend Forecast

for Fiscal 2019 (Ending March 31, 2020)

JFE Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided on August 9, 2019 to revise its dividend-per-share forecast for the current fiscal year, as follows.

1. Background

JFE Holdings, having previously announced that its dividend payout for fiscal 2019 was yet to be determined, has now decided to pay an interim dividend of 20 yen per share. The company is withholding its decision regarding the year-end dividend and total dividend to allow it to carefully observe performance in the meantime.

2. Details