JFE : Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts
0
08/09/2019 | 02:56am EDT
August 9, 2019
Company Name:
JFE Holdings, Inc. (Code: 5411)
Representative:
Koji Kakigi, President and CEO
Contact:
Hidetsugu Tawara, Manager, Public Relations Section
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Department
Tel: +81-3-3597-3842
To whom it may concern:
Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts
JFE Holdings, Inc. announces herewith its consolidated financial results forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2020) in response to the company's current earnings, as follows.
Revised consolidated financial results forecasts First half of Fiscal 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)
Revenue
Profit
Basic
Business
Profit
attributable
earnings
profit 1
before tax
to owners
per share
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
of parent
(yen)
(million yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
-
-
-
-
-
New forecasts (B)
1,870,000
55,000
50,000
35,000
60.78
Amount of change (B-A)
-
-
-
-
Change (%)
-
-
-
-
Reference: Results in first
1,892,366
154,689
148,410
108,802
188.78
half of FY 2018
Notes: As of Fiscal 2018, the Company adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in place of Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("J-GAAP"). Consolidated figures of the First Half of Fiscal 2018 are therefore also presented on an IFRS basis. Actual results of IFRS for the First Half of Fiscal 2018 may change depending on the results of future quarterly reviews.
Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Profit
Basic
Revenue
Business
Profit
attributable
earnings
profit 1
before tax
to owners
per share
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
of parent
(yen)
(million yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
-
180,000
-
-
-
New forecasts (B)
3,960,000
140,000
125,000
90,000
156.29
Amount of change (B-A)
-
40,000
-
-
Change (%)
-
(22.2)
-
-
Reference: Results in FY
3,873,662
232,070
209,313
163,509
283.81
2018
1 Business profit: Profit before tax excluding financial income and one-time items of a materially significant value. It is a benchmark indicator of the company's consolidated earnings.
■ Notes
JFE announced consolidated financial results forecasts for the First Half of Fiscal 2019 today; these had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of the Fiscal 2018 results.
JFE Holdings has revised its Fiscal 2019 Full Year results forecasts due to progress in negotiating the prices of both the main raw materials used in steelmaking and the steel products themselves.
JFE Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:55:15 UTC