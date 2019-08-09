Log in
JFE Holdings, Inc.    5411   JP3386030005

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
  Report  
News 
News

JFE : Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts

0
08/09/2019 | 02:56am EDT

August 9, 2019

Company Name:

JFE Holdings, Inc. (Code: 5411)

Representative:

Koji Kakigi, President and CEO

Contact:

Hidetsugu Tawara, Manager, Public Relations Section

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Department

Tel: +81-3-3597-3842

To whom it may concern:

Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts

JFE Holdings, Inc. announces herewith its consolidated financial results forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2020) in response to the company's current earnings, as follows.

  • Revised consolidated financial results forecasts First half of Fiscal 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

Revenue

Profit

Basic

Business

Profit

attributable

earnings

profit 1

before tax

to owners

per share

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

of parent

(yen)

(million yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

-

-

-

-

-

New forecasts (B)

1,870,000

55,000

50,000

35,000

60.78

Amount of change (B-A)

-

-

-

-

Change (%)

-

-

-

-

Reference: Results in first

1,892,366

154,689

148,410

108,802

188.78

half of FY 2018

Notes: As of Fiscal 2018, the Company adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in place of Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("J-GAAP"). Consolidated figures of the First Half of Fiscal 2018 are therefore also presented on an IFRS basis. Actual results of IFRS for the First Half of Fiscal 2018 may change depending on the results of future quarterly reviews.

Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Profit

Basic

Revenue

Business

Profit

attributable

earnings

profit 1

before tax

to owners

per share

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

of parent

(yen)

(million yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

-

180,000

-

-

-

New forecasts (B)

3,960,000

140,000

125,000

90,000

156.29

Amount of change (B-A)

-

40,000

-

-

Change (%)

-

(22.2)

-

-

Reference: Results in FY

3,873,662

232,070

209,313

163,509

283.81

2018

1 Business profit: Profit before tax excluding financial income and one-time items of a materially significant value. It is a benchmark indicator of the company's consolidated earnings.

Notes

JFE announced consolidated financial results forecasts for the First Half of Fiscal 2019 today; these had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of the Fiscal 2018 results.

JFE Holdings has revised its Fiscal 2019 Full Year results forecasts due to progress in negotiating the prices of both the main raw materials used in steelmaking and the steel products themselves.

Disclaimer

JFE Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:55:15 UTC
