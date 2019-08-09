JFE : Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts

August 9, 2019

Company Name: JFE Holdings, Inc. (Code: 5411) Representative: Koji Kakigi, President and CEO Contact: Hidetsugu Tawara, Manager, Public Relations Section Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3597-3842

To whom it may concern:

Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts

JFE Holdings, Inc. announces herewith its consolidated financial results forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2020) in response to the company's current earnings, as follows.

Revised consolidated financial results forecasts First half of Fiscal 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

Revenue Profit Basic Business Profit attributable earnings profit 1 before tax to owners per share (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) of parent (yen) (million yen) Previous forecasts (A) - - - - - New forecasts (B) 1,870,000 55,000 50,000 35,000 60.78 Amount of change (B-A) - - - - Change (%) - - - - Reference: Results in first 1,892,366 154,689 148,410 108,802 188.78 half of FY 2018

Notes: As of Fiscal 2018, the Company adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in place of Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("J-GAAP"). Consolidated figures of the First Half of Fiscal 2018 are therefore also presented on an IFRS basis. Actual results of IFRS for the First Half of Fiscal 2018 may change depending on the results of future quarterly reviews.

Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Profit Basic Revenue Business Profit attributable earnings profit 1 before tax to owners per share (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) of parent (yen) (million yen) Previous forecasts (A) - 180,000 - - - New forecasts (B) 3,960,000 140,000 125,000 90,000 156.29 Amount of change (B-A) - 40,000 - - Change (%) - (22.2) - - Reference: Results in FY 3,873,662 232,070 209,313 163,509 283.81 2018

1 Business profit: Profit before tax excluding financial income and one-time items of a materially significant value. It is a benchmark indicator of the company's consolidated earnings.

■ Notes

JFE announced consolidated financial results forecasts for the First Half of Fiscal 2019 today; these had not been estimated at the time of the previous announcement of the Fiscal 2018 results.

JFE Holdings has revised its Fiscal 2019 Full Year results forecasts due to progress in negotiating the prices of both the main raw materials used in steelmaking and the steel products themselves.