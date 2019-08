Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 3 938 B EBIT 2020 162 B Net income 2020 115 B Debt 2020 1 412 B Yield 2020 5,01% P/E ratio 2020 6,52x P/E ratio 2021 6,20x EV / Sales2020 0,55x EV / Sales2021 0,55x Capitalization 740 B Chart JFE HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JFE HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 1 701,67 JPY Last Close Price 1 284,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 102% Spread / Average Target 32,5% Spread / Lowest Target -14,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Eiji Hayashida President, CEO & Representative Director Shinichi Okada CFO, Representative Director, EVP & Head-IR Masafumi Maeda Independent Outside Director Koji Kakigi Representative Director Masao Yoshida Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JFE HOLDINGS, INC. -24.15% 6 969 NUCOR 0.69% 15 537 ARCELORMITTAL -28.42% 14 094 POSCO --.--% 13 511 NIPPON STEEL CORP -17.95% 13 271 NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO -2.54% 13 245