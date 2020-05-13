JG Summit : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%

By P.R. Venkat



JG Summit Holdings Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 19% as some of its petrochemical and airline operations bore the brunt of reduced demand due to Covid-19.

Net profit was 4.3 billion Philippine pesos ($85.48 million), JG Summit said Thursday.

Revenue fell 10% to PHP67.9 billion.

The company's Cebu Air Inc. airline suffered a loss as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions around the world forced it to ground flights.

JG Summit's petrochemical business posted a drop in revenue due to slowing demand and its facilities being shut due to virus restrictions in the Philippines.

"The situation has also driven us to review our current business and operating models to adapt to the new normal as we predict shifts in the way consumers buy/use our products and services," said Lance Gokongwei, the company's president and chief executive.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com