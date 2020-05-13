Log in
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(JGS)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 05/13
48.4 PHP   -0.82%
08:32pJG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
04/14JG SUMMIT : 2019 Net Profit Soared 63% Amid Gains at Core Units
DJ
03/18Philippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island
DJ
JG Summit : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%

05/13/2020 | 08:32pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

JG Summit Holdings Inc.'s first-quarter net profit fell 19% as some of its petrochemical and airline operations bore the brunt of reduced demand due to Covid-19.

Net profit was 4.3 billion Philippine pesos ($85.48 million), JG Summit said Thursday.

Revenue fell 10% to PHP67.9 billion.

The company's Cebu Air Inc. airline suffered a loss as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions around the world forced it to ground flights.

JG Summit's petrochemical business posted a drop in revenue due to slowing demand and its facilities being shut due to virus restrictions in the Philippines.

"The situation has also driven us to review our current business and operating models to adapt to the new normal as we predict shifts in the way consumers buy/use our products and services," said Lance Gokongwei, the company's president and chief executive.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CEBU AIR, INC. 0.23% 43.35 End-of-day quote.-0.80%
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC. -0.82% 48.4 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2020 238 B
EBIT 2020 35 573 M
Net income 2020 16 130 M
Debt 2020 260 B
Yield 2020 0,71%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,96x
Capitalization 347 B
Chart JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
JG Summit Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,16  PHP
Last Close Price 48,40  PHP
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Yu Gokongwei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James L. Go Chairman
Francisco M. del Mundo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos G. Santos Chief Information Officer
Johnson Robert G. Go Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.-0.82%6 962
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.92%89 549
3M COMPANY-19.78%81 402
SIEMENS AG-24.61%75 871
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-46.24%52 483
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.87%48 878
