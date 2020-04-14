Log in
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.

End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 04/07
56.5 PHP   +2.73%
04/14JG SUMMIT : 2019 Net Profit Soared 63% Amid Gains at Core Units
DJ
03/18Philippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island
DJ
03/11JG SUMMIT : The Black Swan of 2020
AQ
JG Summit : 2019 Net Profit Soared 63% Amid Gains at Core Units

04/14/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings posted a sharp jump in 2019 net profit, partly due to significant margin improvements in its core airline, banking and food units.

Net profit rose 63% from the previous year to 31.3 billion Philippine pesos ($618.5 million), the company said in a filing to the stock exchange Wednesday. Core net income, excluding forex gains and an impairment loss reversal rose 13% to PHP25.3 billion, the company said.

Revenue rose 3% to PHP301.8 billion, with gains driven by strong passenger volumes in its airline business and wider net interest margins and trading gains in banking. Those gains offset slower growth in the international branded consumer foods and agro-industrial and commodities divisions, as well as lower sales volumes and selling prices for petrochemicals, JG Summit said.

Lance Gokongwei, JG Summit's president and chief executive, said the company "expect[s] to be resilient" amid the Covid-19 pandemic given a diverse portfolio and balance-sheet strength.

JG Summit held PHP10.1 billion in cash at the end of December while net debt stood at PHP76.0 billion.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 303 B
EBIT 2019 44 858 M
Net income 2019 26 987 M
Debt 2019 233 B
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 394 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,37  PHP
Last Close Price 55,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Go Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Yu Gokongwei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco M. del Mundo Chief Financial Officer
Johnson Robert G. Go Non-Executive Director
Lily G. Ngochua Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.1.25%7 587
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.07%97 563
3M COMPANY-17.02%84 218
SIEMENS AG-30.20%70 800
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-37.10%61 364
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.42%48 240
