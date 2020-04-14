JG Summit : 2019 Net Profit Soared 63% Amid Gains at Core Units

By Ben Otto



Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings posted a sharp jump in 2019 net profit, partly due to significant margin improvements in its core airline, banking and food units.

Net profit rose 63% from the previous year to 31.3 billion Philippine pesos ($618.5 million), the company said in a filing to the stock exchange Wednesday. Core net income, excluding forex gains and an impairment loss reversal rose 13% to PHP25.3 billion, the company said.

Revenue rose 3% to PHP301.8 billion, with gains driven by strong passenger volumes in its airline business and wider net interest margins and trading gains in banking. Those gains offset slower growth in the international branded consumer foods and agro-industrial and commodities divisions, as well as lower sales volumes and selling prices for petrochemicals, JG Summit said.

Lance Gokongwei, JG Summit's president and chief executive, said the company "expect[s] to be resilient" amid the Covid-19 pandemic given a diverse portfolio and balance-sheet strength.

JG Summit held PHP10.1 billion in cash at the end of December while net debt stood at PHP76.0 billion.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com