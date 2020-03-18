Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  JG Summit Holdings, Inc.    JGS   PHY444251177

JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(JGS)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Philippine stocks plunged as much as 24% Thursday after it reopened following a two-day closure due to a lockdown of the country's main island.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index dropped 12% upon opening, triggering a circuit breaker and leading to a 15-day minute trading halt. It continued its slide when trading resumed, briefly hitting a level of 4039.15, the lowest intraday level since October 2011.

The slide briefly brought year-to-date losses to more than 48%. By mid-morning the market had stabilized somewhat, and the index was recently down 18% at 4400.91.

Declines across the board were led by conglomerates and index heavyweights. In mid-morning trade, JG Summit and GT Capital had both plunged 43%, SM Investments was down 23%, San Miguel Corp. slid 20% and Ayala Corp. fell 16%.

The Philippines is reeling from the effects of the spread of the coronavirus, with new cases climbing in the Southeast Asian country in recent days.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a month-long community quarantine across the main island of Luzon, home to more than 50 million people and the country's political and financial capital Manila, to curb the spread of the virus.

Philippine Airlines has cancelled all domestic flights through April 12, while Cebu Air is suspending flights until mid-April.

The stock exchange is operating under shortened hours, with the market due to close at 1 p.m local time.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
SAN MIGUEL CORP End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.
03/18Philippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island
DJ
03/11JG SUMMIT : The Black Swan of 2020
AQ
03/10JG SUMMIT : Cebu Pacific execs take paycut to save workers
AQ
03/09JG SUMMIT : Philippines' JG Summit naphtha unit restarts after extended shutdown
RE
02/07Most Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
01/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most edge higher on caution ahead of U.S. non-farm payro..
RE
01/08SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as Middle East tensions heighten, Thailand loses mo..
RE
01/06JG SUMMIT : Acquires 3.26% Stake in Telecom Company PLDT for $138.83 Million
DJ
01/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets trim early gains as Mideast airstrikes hit ..
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 308 B
EBIT 2019 45 494 M
Net income 2019 27 592 M
Debt 2019 237 B
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 362 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,47  PHP
Last Close Price 50,60  PHP
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Go Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Yu Gokongwei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco M. del Mundo Chief Financial Officer
Johnson Robert G. Go Non-Executive Director
Lily G. Ngochua Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC.6 957
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.54%93 220
3M COMPANY-23.80%77 384
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.56%61 889
SIEMENS AG-41.95%59 848
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-11.21%50 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group