Philippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island

By Ben Otto



Philippine stocks plunged as much as 24% Thursday after it reopened following a two-day closure due to a lockdown of the country's main island.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index dropped 12% upon opening, triggering a circuit breaker and leading to a 15-day minute trading halt. It continued its slide when trading resumed, briefly hitting a level of 4039.15, the lowest intraday level since October 2011.

The slide briefly brought year-to-date losses to more than 48%. By mid-morning the market had stabilized somewhat, and the index was recently down 18% at 4400.91.

Declines across the board were led by conglomerates and index heavyweights. In mid-morning trade, JG Summit and GT Capital had both plunged 43%, SM Investments was down 23%, San Miguel Corp. slid 20% and Ayala Corp. fell 16%.

The Philippines is reeling from the effects of the spread of the coronavirus, with new cases climbing in the Southeast Asian country in recent days.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a month-long community quarantine across the main island of Luzon, home to more than 50 million people and the country's political and financial capital Manila, to curb the spread of the virus.

Philippine Airlines has cancelled all domestic flights through April 12, while Cebu Air is suspending flights until mid-April.

The stock exchange is operating under shortened hours, with the market due to close at 1 p.m local time.

