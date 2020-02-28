Jiande International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN HUNAN PROVINCE, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JIANDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

建 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 865)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN HUNAN PROVINCE, THE PRC

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 28 February 2020, Xiamen Junyi, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, succeeded in the bid of the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by Wugang Natural Resources Bureau at the Auction for RMB94.0 million. The Auction Confirmation is expected to be issued by Wugang Natural Resources Bureau by 6 March 2020. The Land Use Rights Grant Contract is expected to be entered into by 31 March 2020.

For the purpose of bidding the land use rights of the Land jointly, Xiamen Junyi and Shishi Qixin entered into the Joint Bidding Agreement on 19 January 2020.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under the Listing Rules) exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

