MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jiangling Motors Corporation, Ltd.    000550

JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.

(000550)
News 
News

Jiangling Motors : Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds

05/06/2020 | 09:43pm EDT
Chongqing Changan Automobile's logo on its CS75 SUV model is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating the world's biggest auto market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.

Ford's main joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd sold 20,465 vehicles in April, up 38.3% from the same period a year earlier, Changan said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC), in which Ford owns a stake, said in a filing on Thursday that it sold 28,028 vehicles in April, up 7.8%. JMC sells Ford-branded sport-utility vehicles and vans as well as JMC-branded commercial vehicles.

Ford's China sales fell 34.9% to 88,770 vehicles in January-March. During that time, the government imposed restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led to over 4,000 deaths in world's second-biggest economy.

China's overall first-quarter vehicle sales fell 42%.

The two Chinese ventures of Ford rival General Motors Co also reported double-digit growth in April, when many of the government's movement restrictions were relaxed.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED 8.45% 10.52 End-of-day quote.6.37%
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD. 1.61% 11.96 End-of-day quote.1.96%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 28 875 M
EBIT 2020 -1,00 M
Net income 2020 274 M
Finance 2020 8 574 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
EV / Sales2020 -0,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 7 827 M
Chart JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jiangling Motors Corporation, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,30  CNY
Last Close Price 11,96  CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wong Manto President & Director
Tian Gao Qiu Chairman
Hu Xiao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Weihua Li Chief Financial Officer
Qing Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION, LTD.1.96%1 087
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED4.86%31 272
FERRARI N.V.-5.74%27 526
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.04%21 356
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.67%21 156
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-41.83%13 830
