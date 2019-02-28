Jiangnan : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

Log in
02/28/2019

MonthlyReturnofEquityIssueronMovementsinSecurities

Forthemonthended (dd/mm/yyyy):28/02/2019

To:HongKongExchangesandClearingLimited  

NameofIssuer DateSubmitted

JiangnanGroupLimited 01/03/2019

I.MovementsinAuthorisedShareCapital

1.OrdinaryShares

(1)Stockcode: 

01366

Description:

JiangnanGp

No.ofordinary shares

 Parvalue

(State currency)

 Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)

Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth 10,000,000,000

HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000

Increase/(decrease) 

  •  

  •  

  •  

 

Balanceatcloseofthemonth

10,000,000,000

HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000

(2)Stockcode: 

N/A

Description:

N/A

No.ofordinary shares

 Parvalue

(State currency)

 Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)

Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth

Increase/(decrease) 

Balanceatcloseofthemonth

  •  

  •  

    •  

   

2.PreferenceShares

Stockcode: 

N/A

Description:

N/A

No.of preference shares

 Parvalue

(State currency)

 Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)

Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth

  •  

    •  

      Increase/(decrease) 

      Balanceatcloseofthemonth

      3.OtherClassesofShares

        

  •  

    •  

  •  

    •  

  •  

  •  

 

Stockcode: 

N/A

Description:

N/A

 No.ofother classesof shares

 Parvalue

(State currency)

 Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)

Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth

  •  

    •  

      Increase/(decrease) 

      Balanceatcloseofthemonth

        

       

      Totalauthorisedsharecapitalattheendofthemonth (Statecurrency):

  •  

  •  

    •  

    •  

  •  

  •  

HK$100,000,000

 

II.MovementsinIssuedShareCapital  

No.ofordinaryshares

Noofpreference

No.ofother

(1) (2)

shares

classesofshares

Balanceatcloseof precedingmonth

4,078,866,000

N/A

Increase/(decrease) duringthemonth

NIL

N/A

Balanceatcloseof themonth 

III.DetailsofMovementsinIssuedShareCapital

ShareOptions(underShareOptionSchemesoftheIssuer)

Particularsof shareoption scheme

includingEGM approvaldate (dd/mm/yyyy)and classofshares issuable

 1.N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

(//)  

(Note1)

 

 

 

 2.N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 (//)

 

(Note1)

 

 

 

 3.N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (//)

 











N/A















N/A















N/A

(Note1)

 



 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

shares 

shares 

shares 

Totalfundsraisedduringthemonthfromexercise ofoptions(Statecurrency)

4,078,866,000

N/A

Movementduringthemonth

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

TotalA.(Ordinaryshares)  (Preferenceshares)  (Otherclass)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No.ofnewsharesof No.ofnewsharesof issuerissuedduring issuerwhichmaybe themonthpursuant issuedpursuant

thereto 

N/A

N/A

N/A

theretoasatcloseof themonth 

WarrantstoIssueSharesoftheIssuerwhicharetobeListed

Descriptionofwarrants (Dateofexpirydd/mm/yyyy)   

1. N/A  

(//)

Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(//)

  

2. N/A

(//)

Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(//)

  

3. N/A  

(//)

Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(//)

  

4. N/A  

(//)

Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)     

(//)

TotalB.(Ordinaryshares)

(Preferenceshares)

 

Currency ofnominal value

Nominalvalue atcloseof preceding month

  •  

      

      

  •  

    •  

    •  

  •  

  •      

  •  

      

      

  •  

    •  

    •  

  •  

  •      

  •  

      

      

  •  

    •  

    •  

  •  

  •      

  •  

      

      

  •  

    •  

    •  

  •  

  •      

 

Exercised Nominalvalue pursuant

duringthe atcloseofthe

month

month

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

(Otherclass)

No.ofnew sharesof issuer issued duringthe month

thereto

  

         

  

        

  

        

  

        

No.ofnew sharesof issuerwhich maybe issued pursuant theretoasat closeofthe month

 

N/A N/A

  •  

  •  

    N/A

  •  

Disclaimer

Jiangnan Group Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
