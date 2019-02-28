Jiangnan : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

MonthlyReturnofEquityIssueronMovementsinSecurities
Forthemonthended (dd/mm/yyyy):28/02/2019
To:HongKongExchangesandClearingLimited
NameofIssuer DateSubmitted
JiangnanGroupLimited 01/03/2019
I.MovementsinAuthorisedShareCapital
1.OrdinaryShares
(1)Stockcode:
01366
Description:
JiangnanGp
No.ofordinary shares
Parvalue
(State currency)
Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)
Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth 10,000,000,000
HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balanceatcloseofthemonth
10,000,000,000
HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000
(2)Stockcode:
N/A
Description:
N/A
No.ofordinary shares
Parvalue
(State currency)
Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)
Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth
Increase/(decrease)
Balanceatcloseofthemonth
2.PreferenceShares
Stockcode:
N/A
Description:
N/A
No.of preference shares
Parvalue
(State currency)
Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)
Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth
-
-
Increase/(decrease)
Balanceatcloseofthemonth
3.OtherClassesofShares
-
-
-
Stockcode:
N/A
Description:
N/A
No.ofother classesof shares
Parvalue
(State currency)
Authorisedshare capital (Statecurrency)
Balanceatcloseofprecedingmonth
-
-
Increase/(decrease)
Balanceatcloseofthemonth
Totalauthorisedsharecapitalattheendofthemonth (Statecurrency):
-
-
-
HK$100,000,000
II.MovementsinIssuedShareCapital
|
No.ofordinaryshares
|
Noofpreference
|
No.ofother
|
(1) (2)
|
shares
|
classesofshares
|
Balanceatcloseof precedingmonth
4,078,866,000
N/A
Increase/(decrease) duringthemonth
NIL
N/A
Balanceatcloseof themonth
III.DetailsofMovementsinIssuedShareCapital
ShareOptions(underShareOptionSchemesoftheIssuer)
Particularsof shareoption scheme
includingEGM approvaldate (dd/mm/yyyy)and classofshares issuable
2.N/A
3.N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Totalfundsraisedduringthemonthfromexercise ofoptions(Statecurrency)
4,078,866,000
N/A
Movementduringthemonth
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
TotalA.(Ordinaryshares) (Preferenceshares) (Otherclass)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
No.ofnewsharesof No.ofnewsharesof issuerissuedduring issuerwhichmaybe themonthpursuant issuedpursuant
thereto
N/A
N/A
N/A
theretoasatcloseof themonth
WarrantstoIssueSharesoftheIssuerwhicharetobeListed
Descriptionofwarrants (Dateofexpirydd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
(//)
Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(//)
2. N/A
(//)
Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(//)
3. N/A
(//)
Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(//)
4. N/A
(//)
Stockcode(iflisted) Classofshares issuable(Note1) Subscriptionprice EGMapprovaldate (ifapplicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(//)
TotalB.(Ordinaryshares)
(Preferenceshares)
Currency ofnominal value
N/A N/A