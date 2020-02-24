Log in
JIANGSU BOXIN INVESTING&HOLDINGS CO.,LTD

(600083)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/24
18.89 CNY   -10.00%
02/24China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen

02/24/2020 | 11:50pm EST
An investor looks at his mobile phone in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing

Chinese stocks dropped the most in three weeks on Tuesday, as worries deepened a rapidly spreading coronavirus could become a global pandemic and deal a heavy blow to the global economic growth.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 2% to 2,970.63, while the blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> fell 1.6%. Earlier in the session, both indexes dropped nearly 3%, their biggest intraday percentage fall since Feb. 3.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index <.CSI300FS> fell 1.4%, the consumer staples sector <.CSI000912> lost 0.9%, the real estate index <.CSI000952> edged up 0.1% and healthcare shares <.CSI300HC> fell 0.2%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.3%, while the Hang Seng was down 0.1% to 26,799.14.

** The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index were both weaker by about 2%. The start-up board tanked as much as 4.1%.

** The virus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections.

** The surge of cases outside mainland China triggered sharp falls in global markets as investors fled to safe havens. On Monday, European equity markets suffered their biggest slump since mid-2016, gold soared to a seven-year high and oil tumbled 4%.

** The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 posted their biggest one-day percentage drops in over two years and Nasdaq had one of its worst days since December 2018. [.N]

** A-shares are not immune to this shock in global markets, Guosheng Securities said in report. The outbreak within China will also hurt domestic economic growth and corporate earnings, AJ Securities noted in a report.

** China reported a rise in new virus cases in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Tuesday, while the rest of the country saw a fourth-straight day of declines.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> edged down 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> dropped 3.3%.

** The yuan <CNY=CFXS> was 0.21% stronger at 7.0132 per U.S. dollar at 0342 GMT.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings Co Ltd, down 10%, followed by Lushang Health Industry Development Co Ltd, losing 9.1%, and Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd, down by 8.5%.

** As of 0343 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.16% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Noah Sin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHUI WANWEI UPDATED HIGH-TECH MATERIAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD 10.00% 4.18 End-of-day quote.-3.06%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.12% 40.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -0.97% 66.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED 0.37% 41.2 End-of-day quote.0.61%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.84% 3030.15 End-of-day quote.-1.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.56% 27960.8 Delayed Quote.1.59%
HANG SENG -1.74% 26841.73 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
HANGZHOU SILAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD -0.71% 20.88 End-of-day quote.35.94%
HUNAN HUASHENG CO.,LTD 10.08% 5.57 End-of-day quote.13.20%
JIANGSU BOXIN INVESTING&HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -10.00% 18.89 End-of-day quote.-1.46%
JIANGSU JIANGNAN HIGH POLYMER FIBER CO.,LTD 10.07% 2.95 End-of-day quote.28.23%
LUSHANG HEALTH INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. 1.33% 9.11 End-of-day quote.6.64%
NASDAQ 100 -3.89% 9079.632311 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.71% 9221.280101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 23386.74 Real-time Quote.-0.75%
S&P 500 -3.35% 3225.89 Delayed Quote.3.31%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. -1.13% 26.2 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.03% 41.65 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.20% 401 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
