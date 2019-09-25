Jiangsu Expressway : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Thirteenth Meeting of the Ninth Session of the Board of Directors will be held at the Company's conference room at 6 Xianlin Avenue, Qixia District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the PRC on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of approving the third quarterly results of the Company for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 and transacting other related businesses.

By order of the Board

Yao Yongjia

Secretary to the Board

Nanjing, the PRC, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Gu Dejun, Sun Xibin, Yao Yongjia, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting *, Chen Liang *, Lin Hui *, Zhou Shudong *, Liu Xiaoxing *