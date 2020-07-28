Jiangsu Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Log in
07/28/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The Company and all members of the board of directors warrant that the information set out in this announcement is true, accurate and complete, and accept joint responsibility for any false information or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement.

Ms. Shao Li, a staff representative supervisor of the ninth session of the Supervisory Committee of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company"), resigned from such position in the Company due to work rearrangements.

The election and appointment of the Company's staff representative supervisor is not subject to the approval of the shareholders at general meeting. Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Kong Yuanyi was elected as the staff representative supervisor of the ninth session of Supervisory Committee at the fourth meeting of the fifth session of the Labor Union Committee of the Company. The term of office of Ms. Kong as a supervisor is from the date of election by the Company's Labor Union Committee to the expiry date of the Company's ninth session of Supervisory Committee. The Company will enter into an appointment letter with Ms. Kong. Ms. Kong will not receive any remuneration for acting as the Company's staff representative supervisor of the Labor Union. Ms. Kong's salary will be determined with reference to market price and will be entitled to allowance and benefits as other staff. During 2019, Ms. Kong received a total salary and bonus (before tax) of RMB332,367 as deputy director of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company.

- 1 -

During her tenure as a staff representative supervisor of the Company, Ms. Shao Li faithfully and diligently performed relevant duties and made positive contributions to the Company's sustainable and healthy development and the protection of the rights and interests of shareholders and employees. The Company expresses its sincere gratitude!

BIOGRAPHY OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

Kong Yuanyi, female, born in February 1976, graduated from Nanjing University as a postgraduate with master's degree, and is an economist and national secondary enterprise human resource manager. Ms. Kong has successively served as the head of the office, assistant to the director of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company, and is currently the deputy director (in charge of work) of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company.

As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Kong does not hold any shares of the Company, and has neither received any punishment from China Securities Regulatory Commission and other relevant authorities nor any penalty from stock exchange.

Save as disclosed above, (1) the above Supervisor candidate has confirmed that, she

  1. is not related to any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the members of the Group; (ii) does not have any interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (2) there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders; and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h)-13.51(2)(w) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Yao Yong Jia

Secretary to the Board

Nanjing, the PRC, 29 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Sun Xibin, Cheng Xiaoguang, Yao Yongjia, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting *, Chen Liang *, Lin Hui *, Zhou Shudong *, Liu Xiaoxing *

  • Independent Non-executive Directors

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Jiangsu Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:45:20 UTC

