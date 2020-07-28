Jiangsu Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Ms. Shao Li, a staff representative supervisor of the ninth session of the Supervisory Committee of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company"), resigned from such position in the Company due to work rearrangements.

The election and appointment of the Company's staff representative supervisor is not subject to the approval of the shareholders at general meeting. Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Kong Yuanyi was elected as the staff representative supervisor of the ninth session of Supervisory Committee at the fourth meeting of the fifth session of the Labor Union Committee of the Company. The term of office of Ms. Kong as a supervisor is from the date of election by the Company's Labor Union Committee to the expiry date of the Company's ninth session of Supervisory Committee. The Company will enter into an appointment letter with Ms. Kong. Ms. Kong will not receive any remuneration for acting as the Company's staff representative supervisor of the Labor Union. Ms. Kong's salary will be determined with reference to market price and will be entitled to allowance and benefits as other staff. During 2019, Ms. Kong received a total salary and bonus (before tax) of RMB332,367 as deputy director of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company.