Jiangsu Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

During her tenure as a staff representative supervisor of the Company, Ms. Shao Li faithfully and diligently performed relevant duties and made positive contributions to the Company's sustainable and healthy development and the protection of the rights and interests of shareholders and employees. The Company expresses its sincere gratitude!
BIOGRAPHY OF STAFF REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR
Kong Yuanyi, female, born in February 1976, graduated from Nanjing University as a postgraduate with master's degree, and is an economist and national secondary enterprise human resource manager. Ms. Kong has successively served as the head of the office, assistant to the director of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company, and is currently the deputy director (in charge of work) of the Party and Mass Work Department of the Company.
As of the date of this announcement, Ms. Kong does not hold any shares of the Company, and has neither received any punishment from China Securities Regulatory Commission and other relevant authorities nor any penalty from stock exchange.
Save as disclosed above, (1) the above Supervisor candidate has confirmed that, she
-
is not related to any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the members of the Group; (ii) does not have any interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (2) there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders; and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h)-13.51(2)(w) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
Yao Yong Jia
Secretary to the Board
Nanjing, the PRC, 29 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Sun Xibin, Cheng Xiaoguang, Yao Yongjia, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting *, Chen Liang *, Lin Hui *, Zhou Shudong *, Liu Xiaoxing *
-
Independent Non-executive Directors