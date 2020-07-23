Jiangsu Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT - THE DATE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)

(Stock Code: 00177)

ANNOUNCEMENT

THE DATE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

The board of directors of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the date of payment of the Company's final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be brought forward from 31 August 2020 to 21 August 2020. Other procedures concerning the dividend distribution shall remain unchanged:

The final dividend of the Company for 2019 is RMB0.46 (tax inclusive) per share. Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, dividends payable to holders of H shares of the Company are required to be denominated in RMB and paid in HK$. For the purpose of the distribution of this final dividend, the final dividend for H shares of the Company would be HK$0.5031 per share (tax inclusive).

By Order of the Board

Yao Yong Jia

Secretary to the Board

Nanjing, the PRC, 24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Sun Xibin, Cheng Xiaoguang, Yao Yongjia, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting*, Chen Liang*, Lin Hui*, Zhou Shudong*, Liu Xiaoxing*