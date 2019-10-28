MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited 0177 CNE1000003J5 JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED (0177) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25 10.2 HKD -1.73% 05:17a JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : The third quarterly report of 2019 PU 10/25 JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : Announcement on progress of investment in the longtan cross-river channel project PU 10/25 JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : Announcement on resolutions of the thirteenth meeting of the ninth session of the board PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Jiangsu Expressway : THE THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019 0 10/28/2019 | 05:17am EDT Send by mail :

IMPORTANT NOTICE The board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Directors ") and the supervisory committee of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the " Company ") together with its directors, supervisors and the senior management warrant that the contents of this quarterly report are true, accurate and complete and that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this quarterly report and they jointly and severally accept legal responsibility for such contents. Absent Directors Name of absent Position held by Reasons for Name of director absent director absence proxy Ma Chung Lai Director Due to business Yao Yongjia Lawrence engagement Wu Xinhua Director Due to business Yao Yongjia engagement Hu Yu Director Due to business Yao Yongjia engagement Zhang Zhuting Independent Director Due to business Lin Hui engagement - 1 - Mr. Gu Dejun, the legal representative of the Company, Mr. Sun Xibin, the accounting chief, and Ms. Ren Zhuohua, the person-in-charge of the accounting department (Accounting Supervisor), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report. This third quarterly report of the Company is unaudited. Unless otherwise defined, names of roads and companies cited herein shall have the same meanings as those defined under the interim report of the Company as at 30 June 2019. 2. Major Financial Data Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Increase/decrease as at the end of the As at the end of Reporting Period the Reporting As at the end of compared to the end Period the previous year of the previous year (%) Total assets 52,779,689,441 48,162,728,833 9.59 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 27,670,923,793 26,137,197,732 5.87 From the beginning From the of the previous year beginning of the to the end of the year to the end reporting period Increase/decrease of the Reporting of the previous compared to the Period (January - year (January - corresponding period September) September) of the previous year (%) Net cash flow generated from operating activities 4,376,860,354 4,246,029,094 3.08 From the beginning From the of the previous year beginning of the to the end of the year to the end reporting period Increase/decrease of the Reporting of the previous compared to the Period (January - year (January - corresponding period September) September) of the previous year (%) Operating revenue 7,496,407,822 7,641,702,887 -1.90 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,558,975,772 3,652,096,620 -2.55 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company net of non- recurring profit and loss 3,509,992,349 3,196,724,428 9.80 Weighted average return on Decreased by 1.59 net assets (%) 13.06 14.65 percentage points Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.7065 0.7249 -2.54 Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) N/A N/A N/A Items and amounts of non-recurring profit/loss ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Item Gains or losses from disposal of non- current assets Government grants included in gains or losses for the current period (except for government grants which are closely related to normal business of the Company, conformed to the requirements of State policy, and granted continuously according to certain standardized amounts or quotas) Profit and loss of changes in fair value arising from holding of held-for- trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held-for- trading financial liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, as well as investment gain realized from disposal of held-for-trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held-for-trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments, except for the effective hedging activities related to ordinary business operations of the Company Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above items Affected minority interests (after tax) Affected income tax amount Total Amount from the beginning of the year to the end of the Amount for the Reporting Reporting Period (January - Period (July - September) September) Explanation -486 -296,423 521,819 1,504,431 Compensation for construction of Ningchang Expressway recognized during the Reporting Period 40,802,107 70,562,286 3,440,698 -5,992,785 -66,236-349,709 -11,191,034-16,444,377 33,506,868 48,983,423 2.2 Total Numbers of Shareholders, and Shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders and the Top Ten Holders of Circulating Shares (or Holders of Shares not Subject to Trading Restrictions) as at the End of the Reporting Period Unit: Share Total number of shareholders 24,098 (including 426 holders of H Shares) BlackRock, Inc. 147,121,776 2.92 0 Unknown - Foreign legal person Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 123,202,971 2.45 0 Unknown - Foreign legal Group, Inc. person JPMorgan Chase & Co. 106,537,872 2.11 0 Unknown - Foreign legal person Citigroup Inc. 61,445,317 1.22 0 Unknown - Foreign legal person Guotai Junan Securities 48,244,383 0.96 0 Unknown - Others Co., Ltd. Jiantou Zhongxin Asset 21,410,000 0.42 0 Unknown - Others Management Co., Ltd. - 5 - Number of shares Number of shares held that held as at the end are subject Shares pledged or frozen Name of shareholders of the Reporting to trading Status of Number of Type of (full name) Period Percentage restrictions shares shares shareholders (%) China Pacific Life 12,616,416 0.25 0 Unknown - Others Insurance Co., Ltd. - Entrusted Investment of China Pacific Life Insurance Dividend Products (Shou Zi Ying) (Yangtze River Pension) (中國太平洋人壽保 險股份有限公司－中 國太平洋人壽股票 紅利型產品（壽自營） 委托投資（長江養老) Beijing Panfeng 11,998,285 0.24 0 Unknown - Others Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partner)-Panfeng Value Private Securities Investment Fund(北京 磐灃投資管理合夥 企業（有限合夥)－磐 灃價值私募證券投 資基金) - 6 - Shareholdings of top ten holders of shares not subject to trading restrictions Number of circulating shares held that are not subject to trading Type and number of shares Name of shareholders restrictions Type Number Jiangsu Communications 2,742,578,825 RMB-denominated 2,742,578,825 Holding Company Limited ordinary shares China Merchants Highway 589,059,077 RMB-denominated 589,059,077 Network Technology ordinary shares Holdings Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. 147,121,776 Overseas-listed 147,121,776 foreign shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 123,202,971 Overseas-listed 123,202,971 Group, Inc. foreign shares JPMorgan Chase & Co. 106,537,872 Overseas-listed 106,537,872 foreign shares Citigroup Inc. 61,445,317 Overseas-listed 61,445,317 foreign shares Guotai Junan Securities Co., 48,244,383 RMB-denominated 48,244,383 Ltd. ordinary shares Jiantou Zhongxin Asset 21,410,000 RMB-denominated 21,410,000 Management Co., Ltd. ordinary shares China Pacific Life Insurance 12,616,416 RMB-denominated 12,616,416 Co., Ltd. - Entrusted ordinary shares Investment of China Pacific Life Insurance Dividend Products (Shou Zi Ying) (Yangtze River Pension) ( 中國太平洋人壽保險 股份有限公司－中國太 平洋人壽股票紅利型 產品（壽自營）委托投資 （長江養老) Beijing Panfeng Investment 11,998,285 RMB-denominated 11,998,285 Management Partnership ordinary shares (Limited Partnership)- Panfeng Value Private Securities Investment Fund( 北京磐灃投資管 理合夥企業（有限合 夥)－磐灃價值私募證 券投資基金) - 7 - Number of circulating shares held that are not subject to trading Type and number of shares Name of shareholders restrictions Type Number Illustration on the (1) the Company is not aware of the existence related party/ of related party relationship or acting-in- connected relationship concert arrangement with respect to the above or acting-in-concert shareholders; arrangement with respect to the above (2) during the Reporting Period, there were no shareholders related parties, strategic investors or ordinary legal persons of the Company becoming the top ten shareholders of the Company because of placing of new shares; and (3) the number of shares held by H shareholders is based on the record according to the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Illustration on Nil the preference shareholders with voting rights restored and their shareholdings 2.3 Total Number of Preference Shareholders, and Shareholdings of the Top Ten Preference Shareholders and the Top Ten Holders of Preference Shares not Subject to Trading Restrictions as at the End of the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 3.1 Details of and Reasons for Material Changes in the Major Financial Statement Items and Financial Indicators of the Company ✓ Applicable Not applicable - 8 - (1) Business Progress In the third quarter of 2019, the Group's businesses are steadily progressing as planned. The Group achieved a total operating revenue of approximately RMB2,660,950,000 for the third quarter based on the PRC accounting standards, representing an increase of approximately 6.44% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. In particular, revenue from toll business amounted to approximately RMB2,111,818,000, representing an increase of approximately 4.24% year-on-year. In the third quarter, the daily average traffic volume of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway was 105,428 vehicles, increasing by approximately 8.23% year-on-year, of which, the average daily traffic volume of passenger vehicles was 84,640 vehicles, increasing by approximately 9.97% year-on-year, while the average daily traffic volume of trucks was 20,787 vehicles, increasing by approximately 1.68% year-on-year. The proportion of passenger vehicle traffic volume and truck traffic volume maintained relatively stable at approximately 80.28% and approximately 19.72% respectively. During the Reporting Period, the passenger vehicle and truck traffic volume of major road and bridge projects of the Company showed different levels of growth. Continuing to maintain stable growth, our operation demonstrated an overall favorable performance. In the third quarter, as affected by the decrease of sales volume of oil products, revenue from the ancillary business of the Company amounted to approximately RMB355,449,000, representing a decrease of approximately 7.34% year-on-year. However, through proactive negotiations with the oil suppliers with an aim to improve the profit margin, in the third quarter, gross profit margin of oil products of the Company increased by approximately 2.38 percentage points year- on-year, accompanied by a year-on-year increase of approximately 3.1 percentage points in gross profit margin of ancillary services business, and the overall operating revenue from service areas recorded an increase. In terms of property business, the Company made great efforts to increase the selling rate under the existing regulation policies. The development and sales of the property projects progressed in an orderly manner, and revenue from pre-sale of property projects amounted to approximately RMB198,363,000. As the scale of delivery of the property projects during the quarter was larger as compared to the corresponding period of last year, carry-over revenue amounted to approximately RMB178,419,000, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 138.06%. Advertising and other businesses achieved revenue of approximately RMB15,263,000, representing a decrease of approximately 1.82% year-on-year. - 9 - In accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards, the operating cost of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,111,870,000 for the third quarter, representing an increase of approximately 9.08% year-on-year; the operating profit amounted to approximately RMB1,658,296,000, representing an increase of approximately 8.29% year-on-year; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB1,277,367,000, representing an increase of approximately 9.74% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Data of average daily traffic volume and average daily toll revenue of road and bridge projects from January to September 2019 Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue (vehicle/day) (RMB'000/day) Corresponding Corresponding Road and bridge January - period of the Increase/ January - period of the Increase/ projects September previous year decrease September previous year decrease % % Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway 102,756 96,654 6.31 14,430.79 13,845.14 4.23 Ningchang Expressway 41,669 42,531 -2.03 2,573.87 2,488.99 3.41 Zhenli Expressway 15,437 13,471 14.59 760.46 711.09 6.94 Guangjing Expressway 76,756 72,603 5.72 888.96 829.61 7.15 Xicheng Expressway 84,847 82,079 3.37 1,710.81 1,680.38 1.81 Xiyi Expressway 23,856 22,402 6.49 915.37 883.31 3.63 Jiangyin Bridge 96,535 90,696 6.44 3,447.71 3,240.52 6.39 Sujiahang Expressway 70,067 65,991 6.18 3,592.02 3,333.63 7.75 Wuxi Huantaihu Expressway 8,743 9,768 -10.50 95 100.92 -5.87 Yanjiang Expressway 56,030 54,107 3.55 4,301.64 4,149.91 3.66 Changjia Expressway 18,957 16,295 16.33 422.34 401.49 5.19 Zhendan Expressway (Note 1) 17,276 - - 204.83 - - Note 1: Zhendan Expressway was open for traffic on 30 September 2018. - 10 - From January to September 2019, the Group achieved an accumulated operating revenue of approximately RMB7,496,408,000, representing a decrease of approximately 1.9% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, of which, toll revenue amounted to approximately RMB5,891,363,000, representing an increase of approximately 4.84% as compared to the corresponding period of last year; during the Reporting Period, revenue from the ancillary business amounted to approximately RMB966,431,000, representing a decrease of approximately 12.31% year-on-year, which mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of oil products as compared to the corresponding period of last year as the gas stations were closed for renovation and construction of two- compartment oil tanks; the cumulative revenue from pre-sale of property projects under property business during the Reporting Period amounted to approximately RMB906,525,000, and the carry-over revenue from sales amounted to approximately RMB590,222,000, representing a decrease of approximately 32.37% year-on year since the scale being delivered and carried forward during the Reporting Period was less compared to the corresponding period of last year; and revenue from advertising and other businesses amounted to approximately RMB48,392,000, representing an increase of approximately 1.56% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. In terms of business cost, the Group recorded an accumulated operating cost of approximately RMB3,067,514,000 from January to September, representing a decrease of approximately 6.35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to year-on-year decrease in cost of ancillary business and property business. The Group recorded an accumulated operating profit of approximately RMB4,653,479,000 from January to September, representing a decrease of approximately 0.73% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Group achieved net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately RMB3,558,976,000, and earnings per share of approximately RMB0.7065, representing a decrease of approximately 2.54% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the Company's recognition of valuation gain of approximately RMB430,500,000 upon acquisition of Hanwei Company in accordance with the standards on business combination involving enterprises not under common control during the corresponding period of the previous year. During the Reporting Period, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profits or losses amounted to RMB3,509,992,000， representing an increase of 9.8% year-on-year. - 11 - (2) Changes in Financial Indicators Details of and reasons for material changes in the major financial statement items and financial indicators are as follows: Reasons for Material Changes in Balance Sheet Items as at 30 September 2019 Unit: yuan Currency: RMB As at the end of the As at the end Reporting of the previous Increase/ Item Period year decrease Reason of change % Cash and bank 539,125,063 649,761,591 -17.03 The main reason was that, during the balances Reporting Period, Changyi Company and Yichang Company, both being subsidiaries of the Company, made payments for the construction of projects. Held-for-trading 1,298,183,472 683,326,861 89.98 Mainly due to the increase of wealth financial assets management products held by the Group at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to that at the beginning of the period. Accounts receivable 493,563,292 321,158,727 53.68 Mainly due to the increase of toll fees receivable at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Prepayments 114,008,750 29,060,041 292.32 Mainly due to the increase in prepayments for construction at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Other receivables 134,373,976 37,833,951 255.17 Mainly due to the cash dividends declared and pending to be paid by associates during the Reporting Period. Other current assets 270,213,233 130,656,171 106.81 Mainly due to the increase in the Group's taxes and fees related to pre-sales of real estate at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Other investments in 4,409,542,536 3,035,293,680 45.28 Mainly due to the increase in the book value equity instruments of other investments in equity instruments recognized at fair value by the Group and the additional subscription for the asset management scheme of Fuanda Fund during the Reporting Period. - 12 - As at the end of the As at the end Reporting of the previous Increase/ Item Period year decrease Reason of change % Right-of-use assets 4,397,556 - - The Company recognized the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in respect of related leases during the lease terms according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21. Construction in 12,839,225,212 10,087,826,331 27.27 Mainly due to investments in the construction progress of road and bridge projects in progress. Deferred income tax 134,762,296 197,447,059 -31.75 Mainly due to the adjustment of other assets comprehensive income based on the fair value of other investments in equity instruments held by the Company, the adjustment to the deferred income tax assets accordingly, and the completion of making up losses in previous years by Ningchang Zhenli Company, a subsidiary of the Company, during the Reporting Period. Notes payable 350,000,000 - - Mainly due to the issuance of bank acceptances by Wufengshan Toll Bridge Company, a subsidiary, for the payment of construction of project during the Reporting Period. Accounts payable 764,836,161 1,090,607,320 -29.87 Mainly due to the decrease in payables for the construction of projects at the end of the Reporting Period. Receipts in advance 113,685,057 73,454,895 54.77 Mainly due to the increase in advance lease payments from the service areas received at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Contract liabilities 1,267,240,258 962,200,983 31.70 Mainly due to the increase in pre-sales of real estate projects at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Other payables 349,969,078 270,459,371 29.40 Mainly due to the increase in temporary earnest money from housing purchase at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Non-current liabilities 124,943,848 381,700,433 -67.27 Mainly due to the repayment of part of long- due within one year term borrowings due within one year during the Reporting Period. - 13 - As at the end of the As at the end Reporting of the previous Increase/ Item Period year decrease Reason of change % Other current 3,836,056,163 2,212,191,672 73.41 Mainly due to the increase in balance of ultra- liabilities short term bonds as a result of new issuance during the Reporting Period as compared to the beginning of the period. Other comprehensive 1,129,941,806 837,827,667 34.87 Mainly due to the adjustment of other income comprehensive income based on the fair value of other investments in equity instruments held by the Group during the Reporting Period. Reasons for material changes in income statement items during the Reporting Period Unit: yuan Currency: RMB From the beginning of the year to the end of the Corresponding Reporting period of Increase/ Item Period last year Decrease Reason of change % Taxes and surcharges 82,251,080 128,824,700 -36.15 The year-on-year decrease in taxes and surcharges was mainly due to the year-on- year decrease in the delivery scale of the property projects of Ninghu Properties, a subsidiary of the Company, and the income from delivery was mostly generated after replacement of business tax with value-added tax during the Reporting Period. Selling expenses 27,383,586 19,452,446 40.77 The year-on-year increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in advertisement and promotion fee and commission fee for agent of real estate sales of Ninghu Properties and Hanwei Company during the Reporting Period. Gain on changes in fair 58,202,624 42,263,032 37.72 Mainly due to the year-on-year increase in the value fair value of other non-current financial assets and trading financial assets held by Ninghu Investment, a subsidiary of the Company, during the Reporting Period. - 14 - From the beginning of the year to the end of the Corresponding Reporting period of Increase/ Item Period last year Decrease Reason of change % Investment income 759,099,755 945,289,473 -19.70 Notwithstanding the year-on-year increase in the investment income contributed by the joint venture companies, and the bonus received from investment in other equity instruments during the Reporting Period, there was a year-on-year decrease in investment income as a result of the Company's recognition of valuation gain of approximately RMB430,000,000 upon acquisition of Hanwei Company in accordance with the standards on business combination involving enterprises not under common control during the corresponding period of the previous year. Gain on disposal of -296,423 -759,212 -60.96 Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in the assets loss from disposal of assets. Other income 6,153,501 1,550,944 296.76 Mainly due to the inclusion of deductible portion into other income as a result of the implementation of national policies related to deepening the reform of value-added tax, which stipulated that commencing from 1 April 2019, an extra 10% shall be credited against deductible input VAT, in line with the policy for deduction of tax amount payable. Other comprehensive 290,271,389 1,130,197,136 -74.32 Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in fair income, net of tax value growth of other equity instruments investment held by the Group recognized during the Reporting Period. - 15 - Reason for change in cash flow statement items during the Reporting Period Unit: yuan Currency: RMB From the beginning of the year to the end of the Corresponding Reporting period of Increase/ Item Period last year Decrease Reason of change % Net cash flow -4,076,549,042 -2,297,930,749 77.40 Mainly due to the increase in external generated from investment expenditures such as net cash investment activities outflow from the purchase of wealth management products and investment of the asset management scheme of Fuanda Fund during the Reporting Period. Net cash flow -338,909,583 -1,582,625,192 -78.59 Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in net generated from cash outflow from debt repayment during the financing activities Reporting Period. 3.2 Analysis of Progress of Significant Events and Their Impact and Solutions ✓ Applicable Not applicable Proactively promoting the removal of provincial boundary toll station In accordance with the Implementation Plan for Deepening the Reform of Toll Road System and Eliminating of Provincial Boundary Toll Stations in the Expressway 《( 深 化 收 費 公 路 制 度 改 革 取 消 高 速 公 路 省 界 收 費 站 實 施 方 案》) issued by the State Council, under the requirements of the Ministry of Transport and Jiangsu Province, the Company has been pressing ahead the "four major projects" concerning the construction of the ETC gantry system, ETC lane renovation, construction of overload inspection system and the removal of provincial boundary toll station in a steady manner to ensure all projects can be completed by the end of this year so as to meet the requirement of operating under the same system nationwide from 1 January 2020 as required by the Ministry of Transport and accomplish this significant livelihood project in respect of transport successfully. - 16 - Investment and establishment of the phase II real estate parent fund As considered and approved at the 8th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 12 April 2019, Ninghu Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, after ensuring that it has sufficient liquidity in meeting its requirements for its ordinary course of operation, would use its internal resources in an amount of no more than RMB300 million to participate in the investment and establishment of the phase II real estate parent fund; On 11 July 2019, Ninghu Investment, Luode Fund Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Nanjing Luode Investment Management Co., Ltd. ( 南 京 洛 德 投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司), Nanjing Public Utilities Development Co., Ltd. and Hongyuan Huizhi Investment Co., Ltd. ( 宏 源 匯 智 投 資 有 限 公 司) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenyin Wanguo Innovation Capital Management Co., Ltd. ( 申 銀 萬 國 創 新 資 本 管 理 有 限 公 司 ) signed a limited partnership agreement, pursuant to which, all parties jointly established the Phase II Parent Real Estate Fund upon reaching unanimity through consultation. The total size of the fund shall be no more than RMB1 billion, in which Ninghu Investment will invest no more than RMB300 million and other partners will invest no more than RMB700 million. For details of the progress of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 12 July 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 12 July 2019, respectively. As at the end of the Reporting Period, Ninghu Investment made capital contribution in an amount of RMB191,557,000. Equity participation in Group Finance Company As considered and approved at the 11th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 30 July 2019, additional capital contributions to Group Finance Company was made by the Company and Communications Holding, the controlling shareholder of the Company. In particular, each of Communications Holding and the Company made cash contribution of RMB303.4 million and RMB606.8 million, respectively. After such capital contribution, the Company holds 25% of the total share capital of Group Finance Company; at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 26 September 2019, the resolution was considered and approved and Mr. Sun Xibin and Mr. Yao Yongjia, both being directors of the Company, were authorised to deal with such consequential related matters as signing of contracts and appropriation and approval of funds. For details of the progress of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 31 July 2019 and 27 September 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 31 July 2019 and 27 September 2019, respectively. - 17 - Consolidation by merger between investee companies As considered and approved at the 12th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 23 August 2019, Sujiahang Company and Sujiayong Company, both being investee companies of the Company, initiated the consolidation by merger through capital contribution and shares of the same class holding the same rights . The Company subscribed for RMB80,748,700 of the additional registered capital of Sujiahang Company with its entire capital contribution in Sujiayong Company. The Company's shareholding in Sujiahang Company was adjusted from 31.55% to 30.01% after the consolidation. For details of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 August 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 26 August 2019, respectively. As at the publication date of this report, the consolidation by merger was completed. 3.3 Undertakings not being Fully Performed Timely during the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3.4 Warning and Explanation of Reasons in the Forecast of the Possible Aggregate Net Profits from the Beginning of the Year to the End of the Next Reporting Period Becoming a Loss or Significant Changes Compared to the Corresponding Period of the Previous Year Applicable ✓ Not applicable Company Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Legal representative Gu Dejun Date 25 October 2019 - 18 - IV. APPENDIX 4.1 Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited 30 September 31 December Items 2019 2018 Current Assets: Cash and bank balances 539,125,063 649,761,591 Held-for-trading financial assets 1,298,183,472 683,326,861 Notes receivable - 1,681,265 Accounts receivable 493,563,292 321,158,727 Prepayments 114,008,750 29,060,041 Other receivables 134,373,976 37,833,951 Including: Interest receivable - - Dividends receivable 87,928,169 4,989,960 Inventories 3,938,382,530 4,045,555,776 Other current assets 270,213,233 130,656,171 Total Current Assets 6,787,850,316 5,899,034,383 Non-current Assets: Long-term equity investments 6,261,679,860 5,702,454,036 Other equity instruments investment 4,409,542,536 3,035,293,680 Other non-current financial assets 1,314,630,180 1,111,415,422 Investment properties 18,529,932 19,207,033 Fixed assets 1,725,276,825 1,814,133,323 Construction in progress 12,839,225,212 10,087,826,331 Right-of-use assets 4,397,556 - Intangible assets 19,257,400,971 20,280,055,629 Long-term deferred expenses 11,438,187 1,654,145 Deferred income tax assets 134,762,296 197,447,059 Other non-current assets 14,955,570 14,207,792 Total Non-current Assets 45,991,839,125 42,263,694,450 TOTAL ASSETS 52,779,689,441 48,162,728,833 - 19 - 30 September 31 December Items 2019 2018 Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 1,510,000,000 1,580,000,000 Notes payable 350,000,000 - Accounts payable 764,836,161 1,090,607,320 Receipts in advance 113,685,057 73,454,895 Employee remuneration payable 3,043,520 2,917,980 Taxes payable 299,233,043 271,704,890 Other payables 349,969,078 270,459,371 Including: Interest payable 67,063,378 93,089,893 Dividends payable 97,197,530 88,979,103 Contract liabilities 1,267,240,258 962,200,983 Non-current liabilities due within one year 124,943,848 381,700,433 Other current liabilities 3,836,056,163 2,212,191,672 Total Current Liabilities 8,619,007,128 6,845,237,544 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 8,123,471,972 7,688,853,902 Bonds payable 3,988,527,122 3,980,548,108 Expected liabilities - 461,700 Deferred income 41,616,638 43,109,916 Deferred income tax liabilities 278,668,422 250,660,721 Total Non-current Liabilities 12,432,284,154 11,963,634,347 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21,051,291,282 18,808,871,891 - 20 - 30 September 31 December Items 2019 2018 OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) Paid-up capital (or share capital) 5,037,747,500 5,037,747,500 Capital reserve 10,428,388,235 10,428,388,235 Other comprehensive income 1,129,941,806 837,827,667 Surplus reserve 3,411,194,285 3,411,194,285 Retained profits 7,663,651,967 6,422,040,045 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) attributable to the parent company 27,670,923,793 26,137,197,732 Minority interests 4,057,474,366 3,216,659,210 TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 31,728,398,159 29,353,856,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 52,779,689,441 48,162,728,833 Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 21 - Balance Sheet of the Parent Company 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited 30 September 31 December Items 2019 2018 Current Assets: Cash and bank balances 86,965,420 100,931,394 Held-for-trading financial assets 970,000,000 193,000,000 Accounts receivable 320,171,215 218,353,103 Prepayments 18,124,166 8,598,094 Other receivables 44,849,156 44,321,154 Including: Interest receivable 26,299,806 30,590,068 Dividends receivable 4,989,960 4,989,960 Inventories 13,750,523 11,305,004 Other current assets 18,465,532 7,000,000 Total Current Assets 1,472,326,012 583,508,749 Non-current Assets: Long-term equity investments 15,690,497,656 14,290,944,294 Other equity instruments investment 3,323,782,536 1,933,153,680 Fixed assets 912,877,872 948,663,656 Construction in progress 104,624,577 50,503,852 Intangible assets 9,573,777,625 10,087,165,531 Long-term deferred expenses 7,783,019 - Deferred income tax assets - 45,120,214 Other non-current assets 2,069,003,645 2,604,419,552 Total Non-current Assets 31,682,346,930 29,959,970,779 TOTAL ASSETS 33,154,672,942 30,543,479,528 - 22 - 30 September 31 December Items 2019 2018 Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 2,205,000,000 1,690,000,000 Accounts payable 320,015,619 491,880,235 Receipts in advance 102,039,042 68,061,949 Employee remuneration payable 1,478,744 2,242,393 Taxes payable 124,802,600 135,467,755 Other payables 174,628,053 169,847,846 Including: Interest payable 58,616,719 61,780,551 Dividends payable 97,197,530 88,979,103 Non-current liabilities due within one year 1,752,389 1,700,433 Other current liabilities 3,836,056,163 2,212,191,672 Total Current Liabilities 6,765,772,610 4,771,392,283 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 13,573,972 15,303,902 Bonds payable 3,988,527,121 3,980,548,108 Expected liabilities - 461,700 Deferred income tax liabilities 17,537,000 - Total Non-current Liabilities 4,019,638,093 3,996,313,710 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,785,410,703 8,767,705,993 OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) Paid-up capital (or share capital) 5,037,747,500 5,037,747,500 Capital reserve 7,327,650,327 7,327,650,327 Other comprehensive income 592,042,341 289,485,952 Surplus reserve 2,518,873,750 2,518,873,750 Retained profits 6,892,948,321 6,602,016,006 TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 22,369,262,239 21,775,773,535 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 33,154,672,942 30,543,479,528 Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 23 - Consolidated Income Statement January - September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Items September) September) September) September) I. Total operating income 2,660,949,953 2,499,923,053 7,496,407,822 7,641,702,887 Including: Operating income 2,660,949,953 2,499,923,053 7,496,407,822 7,641,702,887 II. Total operating costs 1,324,089,286 1,228,197,437 3,665,958,491 3,942,271,026 Including: Operating costs 1,111,869,794 1,019,287,471 3,067,514,181 3,275,660,646 Taxes and surcharges 26,847,764 21,429,362 82,251,080 128,824,700 Selling expenses 8,753,254 7,860,157 27,383,586 19,452,446 Administrative expenses 49,896,240 46,375,645 135,570,172 131,875,927 Financial expenses 126,722,234 133,244,802 353,239,472 386,457,307 Including: Interest expenses 126,464,887 118,235,982 354,118,906 357,933,618 Interest income 2,649,141 2,114,370 6,226,735 5,596,174 Add: Other income 3,541,406 518,133 6,153,501 1,550,944 Investment income (loss is indicated by "-") 280,900,114 214,757,204 759,099,755 945,289,473 Including: Income from investments in associates and joint ventures 186,036,950 176,595,355 541,194,786 461,404,311 Gains from changes in fair values (loss is indicated by "-") 36,994,733 44,857,499 58,202,624 42,263,032 Credit impairment losses (loss is indicated by "-") - - -130,000 - Gains from disposal of assets (loss is indicated by "-") -486 -543,707 -296,423 -759,212 - 24 - Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Items September) September) September) September) III. Operating profit (loss is indicated by "-") 1,658,296,434 1,531,314,745 4,653,478,788 4,687,776,098 Add: Non-operating income 7,193,823 1,415,955 8,802,302 10,698,524 Less: Non-operating expenses 3,753,125 5,731,535 14,795,087 20,760,660 IV. Total profit (total loss is indicated by "-") 1,661,737,132 1,526,999,165 4,647,486,003 4,677,713,962 Less: Income tax expenses 352,490,546 331,937,259 1,003,758,488 943,423,993 V. Net profit (net loss is indicated by "-") 1,309,246,586 1,195,061,906 3,643,727,515 3,734,289,969 Classified by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is indicated by "-") 1,309,246,586 1,195,061,906 3,643,727,515 3,734,289,969 (II) Classified by ownership of equity 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company (net loss is indicated by "-") 1,277,366,744 1,163,954,555 3,558,975,772 3,652,096,620 2. Minority interests (net loss is indicated by "-") 31,879,842 31,107,351 84,751,743 82,193,349 - 25 - Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Items September) September) September) September) VI. Other comprehensive income, net of tax -241,016,260 -168,248,282 290,271,389 1,130,197,136 Other comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company, net of tax -235,488,011 -146,135,282 292,114,139 983,505,962 (I) Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss -235,488,011 -92,877,000 292,114,139 708,609,984 1. Re-measurement of changes in defined benefit plan - - - - 2. Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified into profit or loss under equity method -10,323,218 - 114,584,747 - 3. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment -225,164,793 -92,877,000 177,529,392 708,609,984 (II) Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss - -53,258,282 - 274,895,978 1. Other comprehensive income that can be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method - -53,258,282 - 274,895,978 Other comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders, net of tax -5,528,249 -22,113,000 -1,842,750 146,691,174 - 26 - Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Items September) September) September) September) VII. Total comprehensive income 1,068,230,326 1,026,813,624 3,933,998,904 4,864,487,105 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company 1,041,878,733 1,017,819,273 3,851,089,911 4,635,602,582 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders 26,351,593 8,994,351 82,908,993 228,884,523 VIII. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.2500 0.2310 0.7065 0.7249 (2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) N/A N/A N/A N/A For the merger of enterprise under common control during the Reporting Period, the net profit recorded by the merged party before the merger was RMB0, and the net profit recorded by the merged party in the previous period was RMB0. Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 27 - Income Statement of the Parent Company January - September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) I. Operating income 1,731,538,853 1,726,024,198 4,853,585,779 4,849,502,367 Less: Operating costs 678,611,993 667,447,338 1,793,715,022 1,916,799,429 Taxes and surcharges 11,578,470 11,817,133 32,574,562 34,478,187 Administrative expenses 35,377,742 34,185,801 93,100,690 93,599,131 Financial expenses 87,820,543 111,498,724 226,333,570 293,088,871 Including: Interest expenses 85,908,977 95,615,694 223,024,190 276,398,001 Interest income 950,747 557,785 1,870,663 1,785,949 Add: Other income 2,988,160 - 4,615,983 - Investment income (loss is indicated by "-") 240,429,912 178,509,336 601,715,193 497,410,115 Including: Income from investments in associates and joint ventures 129,846,030 117,581,924 375,772,115 304,042,483 Gains from disposal of assets (loss is indicated by "-") - -27,314 67,584 66,408 II. Operating profit (loss is indicated by "-") 1,161,568,177 1,079,557,224 3,314,260,695 3,009,013,272 Add: Non-operating income 5,974,377 826,515 7,410,392 827,018 Less: Non-operating expenses 2,937,756 4,733,519 10,616,219 15,523,428 III. Total profit (total loss is indicated by "-") 1,164,604,798 1,075,650,220 3,311,054,868 2,994,316,862 Less: Income tax expenses 235,895,200 230,517,074 702,758,703 650,026,326 - 28 - Third Third First three First three quarter of quarter of quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 2019 2018 (July - (July - (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) IV. Net profit (net loss is indicated by "-") 928,709,598 845,133,146 2,608,296,165 2,344,290,536 (I) Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is indicated by "-") 928,709,598 845,133,146 2,608,296,165 2,344,290,536 V. Other comprehensive income, net of tax -204,161,261 -20,828,282 302,556,389 152,255,978 (I) Other comprehensive income that cannot be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss -204,161,261 32,430,000 302,556,389 -122,640,000 1. Re-measurement of changes in defined benefit plan - - - - 2. Other comprehensive income that cannot be reclassified into profit or loss under equity method -10,323,218 - 114,584,747 - 3. Changes in the fair value of investments in other equity instruments -193,838,043 32,430,000 187,971,642 -122,640,000 Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss - -53,258,282 - 274,895,978 1. Other comprehensive income that can be reclassified to profit or loss under equit method - -53,258,282 - 274,895,978 VI. Total comprehensive income 724,548,337 824,304,864 2,910,852,554 2,496,546,514 Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 29 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement January - September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services 7,936,752,149 7,572,180,183 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities 128,510,905 116,412,438 Subtotal of cash inflows from operating activities 8,065,263,054 7,688,592,621 Cash payments for goods purchased and service received 1,523,831,753 1,482,078,694 Net increase of customer loans and advances 6,279,959 - Cash payments to and on behalf of employees 626,532,001 627,913,561 Taxes payment 1,377,628,585 1,210,692,870 Other cash payments relating to operating activities 154,130,402 121,878,402 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 3,688,402,700 3,442,563,527 Net cash flows from operating activities 4,376,860,354 4,246,029,094 - 30 - First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash receipts from disposals of investments 6,463,293,632 3,993,100,000 Cash receipts from investment income 275,822,064 269,311,527 Net cash receipts from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 117,487 57,731,851 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities - 430,771,364 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 6,739,233,183 4,750,914,742 Cash payments to acquire or construct fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 2,415,731,139 2,331,689,603 Cash payments for investments 8,400,051,086 4,237,155,888 Other cash payments relating to investing activities - 480,000,000 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 10,815,782,225 7,048,845,491 Net cash flows from investing activities -4,076,549,042 -2,297,930,749 - 31 - First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) III.Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investors 757,906,163 664,482,752 Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority shareholders' investment 757,906,163 664,482,752 Cash receipts from borrowings 2,352,402,904 5,667,000,000 Cash receipts from issuance of bonds 3,999,280,046 2,997,489,178 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 7,109,589,113 9,328,971,930 Cash repayments of borrowings 4,662,221,839 8,226,979,797 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits or settlement of interest expenses 2,783,349,479 2,665,141,042 Other cash payments relating to financing activities 2,927,378 19,476,283 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 7,448,498,696 10,911,597,122 Net cash flows from financing activities -338,909,583 -1,582,625,192 IV. Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -38,598,271 365,473,153 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 515,126,921 262,758,700 VI. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 476,528,650 628,231,853 Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 32 - Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company January - September 2019 Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services 5,028,694,488 5,136,364,270 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities 21,640,095 61,674,956 Subtotal of cash inflows from operating activities 5,050,334,583 5,198,039,226 Cash payments for goods purchased and service received 1,047,143,698 1,148,060,790 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees 415,704,241 415,513,586 Taxes payment 976,404,442 914,413,753 Other cash payments relating to operating activities 49,932,741 48,862,905 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 2,489,185,122 2,526,851,034 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,561,149,461 2,671,188,192 - 33 - First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash receipts from disposals of investments 4,069,000,000 3,148,000,000 Cash receipts from investment income 282,064,634 290,603,467 Net cash receipts from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 83,000 57,719,500 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities 554,000,000 369,000,000 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 4,905,147,634 3,865,322,967 Cash payments to acquire or construct fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 114,959,696 45,176,653 Cash payments for investments 6,942,550,000 3,292,019,800 Other cash payments relating to investing activities 11,000,000 530,000,000 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 7,068,509,696 3,867,196,453 Net cash flows from investing activities -2,163,362,062 -1,873,486 - 34 - First three First three quarters of quarters of 2019 2018 (January - (January - Item September) September) III.Cash flows from financing activities: Cash receipts from borrowings 2,485,002,904 4,850,000,000 Cash receipts from issuance of bonds 3,999,280,045 2,997,489,178 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 6,484,282,949 7,847,489,178 Cash repayments of borrowings 4,371,782,689 7,984,629,797 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits or settlement of interest expenses 2,521,326,255 2,545,548,582 Other cash payments relating to financing activities 2,927,378 6,476,283 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 6,896,036,322 10,536,654,662 Net cash flows from financing activities -411,753,373 -2,689,165,484 IV. Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -13,965,974 -19,850,778 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 100,931,394 135,125,679 VI. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 86,965,420 115,274,901 Person-in-charge of the Legal representative: Accounting chief: accounting department: Gu Dejun Sun Xibin Ren Zhuohua - 35 - 4.2 Adjustments to relevant items of financial statements at the beginning of the year upon initial adoption of New Financial Instrument Standard, New Revenue Standard and New Lease Standard ✓ Applicable Not applicable Consolidated Balance Sheet Unit: yuan Currency: RMB 31 December Items 2018 1 January 2019 Adjustments Current Assets: Cash and bank balances 649,761,591 649,761,591 - Held-for-trading financial assets 683,326,861 683,326,861 - Notes receivable 1,681,265 1,681,265 - Accounts receivable 321,158,727 321,158,727 - Prepayments 29,060,041 27,166,724 -1,893,317 Other receivables 37,833,951 37,833,951 - Including: Interest receivable - - - Dividends receivable 4,989,960 4,989,960 - Inventories 4,045,555,776 4,045,555,776 - Other current assets 130,656,171 130,656,171 - Total Current Assets 5,899,034,383 5,897,141,066 -1,893,317 Non-current Assets: Long-term equity investments 5,702,454,036 5,702,454,036 - Other equity instruments investment 3,035,293,680 3,035,293,680 - Other non-current financial assets 1,111,415,422 1,111,415,422 - Investment properties 19,207,033 19,207,033 - Fixed assets 1,814,133,323 1,814,133,323 - Construction in progress 10,087,826,331 10,087,826,331 - Right-of-use assets - 7,419,401 7,419,401 Intangible assets 20,280,055,629 20,280,055,629 - Long-term deferred expenses 1,654,145 1,654,145 - Deferred income tax assets 197,447,059 197,447,059 - Other non-current assets 14,207,792 14,207,792 - Total Non-current Assets 42,263,694,450 42,271,113,851 7,419,401 TOTAL ASSETS 48,162,728,833 48,168,254,917 5,526,084 - 36 - 31 December Items 2018 1 January 2019 Adjustments Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 1,580,000,000 1,580,000,000 - Accounts payable 1,090,607,320 1,090,607,320 - Receipts in advance 73,454,895 73,454,895 - Employee remuneration payable 2,917,980 2,917,980 - Taxes payable 271,704,890 271,704,890 - Other payables 270,459,371 270,459,371 - Including: Interest payable 93,089,893 93,089,893 - Dividends payable 88,979,103 88,979,103 - Contract liabilities 962,200,983 962,200,983 - Non-current liabilities due within one year 381,700,433 384,931,475 3,231,042 Other current liabilities 2,212,191,672 2,212,191,672 - Total Current Liabilities 6,845,237,544 6,848,468,586 3,231,042 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 7,688,853,902 7,688,853,902 - Bonds payable 3,980,548,108 3,980,548,108 - Lease liabilities - 2,295,042 2,295,042 Expected liabilities 461,700 461,700 - Deferred income 43,109,916 43,109,916 - Deferred income tax liabilities 250,660,721 250,660,721 - Total Non-current Liabilities 11,963,634,347 11,965,929,389 2,295,042 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,808,871,891 18,814,397,975 5,526,084 - 37 - 31 December Items 2018 1 January 2019 Adjustments OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) Paid-up capital (or share capital) 5,037,747,500 5,037,747,500 - Capital reserve 10,428,388,235 10,428,388,235 - Other comprehensive income 837,827,667 837,827,667 - Surplus reserve 3,411,194,285 3,411,194,285 - Retained profits 6,422,040,045 6,422,040,045 - Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) attributable to the parent company 26,137,197,732 26,137,197,732 - Minority interests 3,216,659,210 3,216,659,210 - TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 29,353,856,942 29,353,856,942 - TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 48,162,728,833 48,168,254,917 5,526,084 - 38 - Explanation for the adjustments: ✓ Applicable Not applicable New Lease Standards The Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases (hereinafter referred to as the "New Lease Standards", and the previous lease standards referred to as the "Previous Lease Standards") revised by the Ministry of Finance in 2018 since 1 January 2019 (the "Date of Initial Application"). The New Lease Standards improve the definition of leases by adding the identification, separation and consolidation of leases; abolished the need for a lessee to classify its operating leases and finance leases, the lessee is required to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases (other than short-term leases and leases of low value assets) at the commencement of the lease term. The Standards improve the lessee's subsequent measurement of the lease by adding accounting treatment methods under the scenarios of option revaluation and lease change; and add relevant disclosure requirements. For a contract that had already existed prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group has elected not to reassess whether such contract is, or contains a lease. For a contract that was signed or amended after the Date of Initial Application, the Group assesses whether such contract is, or contains a lease in accordance with the definition of leases under the New Lease Standards. The New Lease Standards determine whether a contract is a lease or contains a lease based on whether a party to the contract has assigned the right to control the use of one or more identified assets within a certain period in exchange for a consideration. The definition of a lease in the New Lease Standards does not have a significant impact on the scope of the Group's contracts that meet the definition of a lease. - 39 - The Group as lessee The Group adjusted the retained earnings at the Date of Initial Application and the amounts of other related items in the financial statements based on the cumulative effect of the initial adoption of the New Lease Standards, and did not adjust the information for the comparative period. For operating leases other than leases of low value prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group elected to apply one or more of the following simplified approaches for each lease: For a lease that will be completed within 12 months from the Date of Initial Application, it was treated as a short-term lease;

short-term lease; The same discount rate was applied to the leases with similar characteristics in measuring the lease liabilities;

The measurement of right-of-use assets did not include initial direct costs.

right-of-use assets did not include initial direct costs. For an operating lease prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group measured the lease liability at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the Date of Initial Application, and chose to measure the right- of-use assets according to each lease as follows: the same amount as the lease liability, adjusted for any rental prepayments as necessary. The Group recognised lease liabilities of RMB5,526,084 and right-of-use assets of RMB7,419,401 as at 1 January 2019. For operating leases prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group measured the lease liability at the present value discounted using the incremental borrowing rates at the Date of Initial Application, and the weighted average of such rates was 4.75%. - 40 - The difference between the lease liabilities recognised by the Group on 1 January 2019 and the significant operating lease commitments disclosed in the 2018 financial statements is as follows: RMB Item Note 1 January 2019 I. Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 8,298,735 Lease liabilities discounted using the incremental borrowing rates at the Date of Initial Application 5,979,209 Less: Recognition of waiver - short-term leases 453,125 Lease liabilities related to the previous operating leases recognized duo to the application of the New Lease Standards 5,526,084 II. Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 5,526,084 Presented as: Current liabilities 3,231,042 Non-current liabilities 2,295,042 - 41 - As at 1 January 2019, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets consisted of the following: RMB Item Note 1 January 2019 Right-of-use assets: Right-of-use assets recognized in respect of operating leases prior to the Date of Initial Application 5,526,084 Reclassification of rental prepayments 1 1,893,317 Total: 7,419,401 By category: RMB Item Note 1 January 2019 Buildings 7,419,401 Total: 7,419,401 Note 1: The Group's rental prepayments for offices/sales offices were presented as prepayments as at 31 December 2018. As at the Date of Initial Application, they are reclassified to right-of-use assets. The Group as lessor Under the Previous Lease Standards, the Group treated the received refundable rental deposits as rights and obligations in relation to the leases. These refundable deposits were not payments relating to the right-of-use assets under the New Lease Standards. Therefore, adjustments were made at the Date of Initial Application to reflect the effects of discounting, and the difference was accounted for as rental received in advance. The change has no significant impact on the financial statements for the current year. From the Date of Initial Application, the Group allocates the contract consideration in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue in relation to the allocation of transaction price. The change has no significant impact on the financial statements for the current year. - 42 - The Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises The Group implemented the Notice on Revising and Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6, hereinafter referred to as "Cai Kuai Circular 6") issued by the Ministry of Finance on 30 April 2019 when preparing the financial statements for the first half year of 2019. Cai Kuai Circular 6 separates the item of "notes receivable and accounts receivable" into two items, namely "notes receivable" and "accounts receivable", and separates the item of "notes payable and accounts payable" into two items, namely "notes payable" and "accounts payable"; newly adds the items of "financing receivables", "right-of-use assets", "lease liabilities" and "special reserve"; clarifies the presentation contents of "other receivables", "non-current assets due within one year", "other payables", "deferred income" and "other equity instruments"; and also provides the requirements for the presentation of loss provisions for loan commitments, financial guarantee contracts and other items. Circular 6 adds the item of "gain on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost" under the item of "investment income", further clarifies or amends the presentation contents of "interest income" under the items of "research and development expenses" and "financial expenses", "other income", "non-operating income" and "non-operating expenses", and adjusts the presentation position of the items of "credit impairment loss" and "asset impairment loss". The impact of the application of the New Lease Standards on the relevant items in the balance sheet of the Group as at 1 January 2019 is as follows: RMB 31 December 1 January Item Note 2018 Adjustment 2019 Current assets: Prepayments 29,060,041 (1,893,317) 27,166,724 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets - 7,419,401 7,419,401 Current liabilities: Non-current liabilities due within one year 381,700,433 3,231,042 384,931,475 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities - 2,295,042 2,295,042 - 43 - Balance Sheet of the Parent Company Unit: yuan Currency: RMB 31 December 1 January Items 2018 2019 Adjustment Current Assets: Cash and bank balances 100,931,394 100,931,394 Held-for-trading financial assets 193,000,000 193,000,000 Accounts receivable 218,353,103 218,353,103 Prepayments 8,598,094 8,598,094 Other receivables 44,321,154 44,321,154 Including: Interest receivable 30,590,068 30,590,068 Dividends receivable 4,989,960 4,989,960 Inventories 11,305,004 11,305,004 Other current assets 7,000,000 7,000,000 Total Current Assets 583,508,749 583,508,749 Non-current Assets: Long-term equity investments 14,290,944,294 14,290,944,294 Other equity instruments investment 1,933,153,680 1,933,153,680 Fixed assets 948,663,656 948,663,656 Construction in progress 50,503,852 50,503,852 Intangible assets 10,087,165,531 10,087,165,531 Deferred income tax assets 45,120,214 45,120,214 Other non-current assets 2,604,419,552 2,604,419,552 Total Non-current Assets 29,959,970,779 29,959,970,779 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TOTAL ASSETS 30,543,479,528 30,543,479,528 - - 44 - 31 December 1 January Items 2018 2019 Adjustment Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 1,690,000,000 1,690,000,000 - Accounts payable 491,880,235 491,880,235 - Receipts in advance 68,061,949 68,061,949 - Employee remuneration payable 2,242,393 2,242,393 - Taxes payable 135,467,755 135,467,755 - Other payables 169,847,846 169,847,846 - Including: Interest payable 61,780,551 61,780,551 - Dividends payable 88,979,103 88,979,103 - Non-current liabilities due within one year 1,700,433 1,700,433 - Other current liabilities 2,212,191,672 2,212,191,672 - Total Current Liabilities 4,771,392,283 4,771,392,283 - Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 15,303,902 15,303,902 - Bonds payable 3,980,548,108 3,980,548,108 - Expected liabilities 461,700 461,700 - Total Non-current Liabilities 3,996,313,710 3,996,313,710 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,767,705,993 8,767,705,993 - OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) Paid-up capital (or share capital) 5,037,747,500 5,037,747,500 - Capital reserve 7,327,650,327 7,327,650,327 - Other comprehensive income 289,485,952 289,485,952 - Surplus reserve 2,518,873,750 2,518,873,750 - Retained profits 6,602,016,006 6,602,016,006 - TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 21,775,773,535 21,775,773,535 - TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) 30,543,479,528 30,543,479,528 - - 45 - Explanation for the adjustments: Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4.3 Explanation on retroactive adjustments to comparative data in the previous periods upon initial adoption of New Financial Instrument Standard and New Lease Standard Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4.4 Auditor's Report Applicable ✓ Not applicable By Order of the Board Yao Yongjia Secretary to the Board Nanjing, the PRC, 25 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Gu Dejun, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Sun Xibin, Yao Yongjia, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting *, Chen Liang *, Lin Hui *, Zhou Shudong *, Liu Xiaoxing * Independent Non-executive Directors - 46 - Attachments Original document

