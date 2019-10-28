Jiangsu Expressway : THE THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
江 蘇 寧 滬 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED
(Established in the People's Republic of China as a joint-stock limited company)
(Stock Code: 00177)
THE THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") and the supervisory committee of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") together with its directors, supervisors and the senior management warrant that the contents of this quarterly report are true, accurate and complete and that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this quarterly report and they jointly and severally accept legal responsibility for such contents.
Absent Directors
Name of absent
Position held by
Reasons for
Name of
director
absent director
absence
proxy
Ma Chung Lai
Director
Due to business
Yao Yongjia
Lawrence
engagement
Wu Xinhua
Director
Due to business
Yao Yongjia
engagement
Hu Yu
Director
Due to business
Yao Yongjia
engagement
Zhang Zhuting
Independent Director
Due to business
Lin Hui
engagement
Mr. Gu Dejun, the legal representative of the Company, Mr. Sun Xibin, the accounting chief, and Ms. Ren Zhuohua, the person-in-charge of the accounting department (Accounting Supervisor), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.
This third quarterly report of the Company is unaudited.
Unless otherwise defined, names of roads and companies cited herein shall have the same meanings as those defined under the interim report of the Company as at 30 June 2019.
2. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
Major Financial Data
Unit: yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
as at the end of the
As at the end of
Reporting Period
the Reporting
As at the end of
compared to the end
Period
the previous year
of the previous year
(%)
Total assets
52,779,689,441
48,162,728,833
9.59
Net assets attributable
to shareholders of the
Company
27,670,923,793
26,137,197,732
5.87
From the beginning
From the of the previous year
beginning of the
to the end of the
year to the end
reporting period
Increase/decrease
of the Reporting
of the previous
compared to the
Period (January -
year (January -
corresponding period
September)
September)
of the previous year
(%)
Net cash flow generated from
operating activities
4,376,860,354
4,246,029,094
3.08
From the beginning
From the of the previous year
beginning of the
to the end of the
year to the end
reporting period
Increase/decrease
of the Reporting
of the previous
compared to the
Period (January -
year (January -
corresponding period
September)
September)
of the previous year
(%)
Operating revenue
7,496,407,822
7,641,702,887
-1.90
Net profit attributable
to shareholders of the
Company
3,558,975,772
3,652,096,620
-2.55
Net profit attributable
to shareholders of the
Company net of non-
recurring profit and loss
3,509,992,349
3,196,724,428
9.80
Weighted average return on
Decreased by 1.59
net assets (%)
13.06
14.65
percentage points
Basic earnings per share
(RMB per share)
0.7065
0.7249
-2.54
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB per share)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Items and amounts of non-recurring profit/loss
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB
Item
Gains or losses from disposal of non- current assets
Government grants included in gains or losses for the current period (except for government grants which are closely related to normal business of the Company, conformed to the requirements of State policy, and granted continuously according to certain standardized amounts or quotas)
Profit and loss of changes in fair value arising from holding of held-for- trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held-for- trading financial liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, as well as investment gain realized from disposal of held-for-trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, held-for-trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and other debt investments, except for the effective hedging activities related to ordinary business operations of the Company
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above items
Affected minority interests (after tax) Affected income tax amount
Total
Amount from the beginning
of the year to the end of the
Amount for the Reporting
Reporting Period (January -
Period (July - September)
September)
Explanation
-486
-296,423
521,819
1,504,431
Compensation for
construction of Ningchang
Expressway recognized
during the Reporting
Period
40,802,107 70,562,286
3,440,698 -5,992,785
-66,236-349,709
-11,191,034-16,444,377
33,506,868 48,983,423
2.2 Total Numbers of Shareholders, and Shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders and the Top Ten Holders of Circulating Shares (or Holders of Shares not Subject to Trading Restrictions) as at the End of the Reporting Period
Shareholdings of top ten holders of shares not subject to trading restrictions
Number of
circulating shares
held that are not
subject to trading
Type and number of shares
Name of shareholders
restrictions
Type
Number
Jiangsu Communications
2,742,578,825
RMB-denominated
2,742,578,825
Holding Company Limited
ordinary shares
China Merchants Highway
589,059,077
RMB-denominated
589,059,077
Network Technology
ordinary shares
Holdings Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
147,121,776
Overseas-listed
147,121,776
foreign shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
123,202,971
Overseas-listed
123,202,971
Group, Inc.
foreign shares
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
106,537,872
Overseas-listed
106,537,872
foreign shares
Citigroup Inc.
61,445,317
Overseas-listed
61,445,317
foreign shares
Guotai Junan Securities Co.,
48,244,383
RMB-denominated
48,244,383
Ltd.
ordinary shares
Jiantou Zhongxin Asset
21,410,000
RMB-denominated
21,410,000
Management Co., Ltd.
ordinary shares
China Pacific Life Insurance
12,616,416
RMB-denominated
12,616,416
Co., Ltd. - Entrusted
ordinary shares
Investment of China Pacific
Life Insurance Dividend
Products (Shou Zi Ying)
(Yangtze River Pension)
( 中國太平洋人壽保險
股份有限公司－中國太
平洋人壽股票紅利型
產品（壽自營）委托投資
（長江養老)
Beijing Panfeng Investment
11,998,285
RMB-denominated
11,998,285
Management Partnership
ordinary shares
(Limited Partnership)-
Panfeng Value Private
Securities Investment Fund( 北京磐灃投資管 理合夥企業（有限合
夥)－磐灃價值私募證 券投資基金)
Number of
circulating shares
held that are not
subject to trading
Type and number of shares
Name of shareholders
restrictions Type
Number
Illustration on the
(1) the Company is not aware of the existence
related party/
of related party relationship or acting-in-
connected relationship
concert arrangement with respect to the above
or acting-in-concert
shareholders;
arrangement with
respect to the above
(2) during the Reporting Period, there were no
shareholders
related parties, strategic investors or ordinary
legal persons of the Company becoming the top
ten shareholders of the Company because of
placing of new shares; and
(3) the number of shares held by H shareholders is
based on the record according to the Securities
and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.
Illustration on
Nil
the preference
shareholders with
voting rights
restored and their shareholdings
2.3 Total Number of Preference Shareholders, and Shareholdings of the Top Ten Preference Shareholders and the Top Ten Holders of Preference Shares not Subject to Trading Restrictions as at the End of the Reporting Period
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
3.1 Details of and Reasons for Material Changes in the Major Financial Statement Items and Financial Indicators of the Company
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
(1) Business Progress
In the third quarter of 2019, the Group's businesses are steadily progressing as planned. The Group achieved a total operating revenue of approximately RMB2,660,950,000 for the third quarter based on the PRC accounting standards, representing an increase of approximately 6.44% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
In particular, revenue from toll business amounted to approximately RMB2,111,818,000, representing an increase of approximately 4.24% year-on-year. In the third quarter, the daily average traffic volume of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway was 105,428 vehicles, increasing by approximately 8.23% year-on-year, of which, the average daily traffic volume of passenger vehicles was 84,640 vehicles, increasing by approximately 9.97% year-on-year, while the average daily traffic volume of trucks was 20,787 vehicles, increasing by approximately 1.68% year-on-year. The proportion of passenger vehicle traffic volume and truck traffic volume maintained relatively stable at approximately 80.28% and approximately 19.72% respectively. During the Reporting Period, the passenger vehicle and truck traffic volume of major road and bridge projects of the Company showed different levels of growth. Continuing to maintain stable growth, our operation demonstrated an overall favorable performance.
In the third quarter, as affected by the decrease of sales volume of oil products, revenue from the ancillary business of the Company amounted to approximately RMB355,449,000, representing a decrease of approximately 7.34% year-on-year. However, through proactive negotiations with the oil suppliers with an aim to improve the profit margin, in the third quarter, gross profit margin of oil products of the Company increased by approximately 2.38 percentage points year- on-year, accompanied by a year-on-year increase of approximately
3.1 percentage points in gross profit margin of ancillary services business, and the overall operating revenue from service areas recorded an increase. In terms of property business, the Company made great efforts to increase the selling rate under the existing regulation policies. The development and sales of the property projects progressed in an orderly manner, and revenue from pre-sale of property projects amounted to approximately RMB198,363,000. As the scale of delivery of the property projects during the quarter was larger as compared to the corresponding period of last year, carry-over revenue amounted to approximately RMB178,419,000, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 138.06%. Advertising and other businesses achieved revenue of approximately RMB15,263,000, representing a decrease of approximately 1.82% year-on-year.
In accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards, the operating cost of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,111,870,000 for the third quarter, representing an increase of approximately 9.08% year-on-year; the operating profit amounted to approximately RMB1,658,296,000, representing an increase of approximately 8.29% year-on-year; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB1,277,367,000, representing an increase of approximately 9.74% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Data of average daily traffic volume and average daily toll revenue of road and bridge projects from January to September 2019
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
(vehicle/day)
(RMB'000/day)
Corresponding
Corresponding
Road and bridge
January -
period of the
Increase/
January -
period of the
Increase/
projects
September
previous year
decrease
September
previous year
decrease
%
%
Shanghai-Nanjing
Expressway
102,756
96,654
6.31
14,430.79
13,845.14
4.23
Ningchang Expressway
41,669
42,531
-2.03
2,573.87
2,488.99
3.41
Zhenli Expressway
15,437
13,471
14.59
760.46
711.09
6.94
Guangjing Expressway
76,756
72,603
5.72
888.96
829.61
7.15
Xicheng Expressway
84,847
82,079
3.37
1,710.81
1,680.38
1.81
Xiyi Expressway
23,856
22,402
6.49
915.37
883.31
3.63
Jiangyin Bridge
96,535
90,696
6.44
3,447.71
3,240.52
6.39
Sujiahang Expressway
70,067
65,991
6.18
3,592.02
3,333.63
7.75
Wuxi Huantaihu
Expressway
8,743
9,768
-10.50
95
100.92
-5.87
Yanjiang Expressway
56,030
54,107
3.55
4,301.64
4,149.91
3.66
Changjia Expressway
18,957
16,295
16.33
422.34
401.49
5.19
Zhendan Expressway
(Note 1)
17,276
-
-
204.83
-
-
Note 1:
Zhendan Expressway was open for traffic on 30 September 2018.
From January to September 2019, the Group achieved an accumulated operating revenue of approximately RMB7,496,408,000, representing a decrease of approximately 1.9% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, of which, toll revenue amounted to approximately RMB5,891,363,000, representing an increase of approximately 4.84% as compared to the corresponding period of last year; during the Reporting Period, revenue from the ancillary business amounted to approximately RMB966,431,000, representing a decrease of approximately 12.31% year-on-year, which mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of oil products as compared to the corresponding period of last year as the gas stations were closed for renovation and construction of two- compartment oil tanks; the cumulative revenue from pre-sale of property projects under property business during the Reporting Period amounted to approximately RMB906,525,000, and the carry-over revenue from sales amounted to approximately RMB590,222,000, representing a decrease of approximately 32.37% year-on year since the scale being delivered and carried forward during the Reporting Period was less compared to the corresponding period of last year; and revenue from advertising and other businesses amounted to approximately RMB48,392,000, representing an increase of approximately 1.56% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
In terms of business cost, the Group recorded an accumulated operating cost of approximately RMB3,067,514,000 from January to September, representing a decrease of approximately 6.35% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to year-on-year decrease in cost of ancillary business and property business.
The Group recorded an accumulated operating profit of approximately RMB4,653,479,000 from January to September, representing a decrease of approximately 0.73% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Group achieved net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately RMB3,558,976,000, and earnings per share of approximately RMB0.7065, representing a decrease of approximately 2.54% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the Company's recognition of valuation gain of approximately RMB430,500,000 upon acquisition of Hanwei Company in accordance with the standards on business combination involving enterprises not under common control during the corresponding period of the previous year. During the Reporting Period, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profits or losses amounted to RMB3,509,992,000， representing an increase of 9.8% year-on-year.
(2) Changes in Financial Indicators
Details of and reasons for material changes in the major financial statement items and financial indicators are as follows:
Reasons for Material Changes in Balance Sheet Items as at 30 September 2019
Unit: yuan
Currency: RMB
As at the
end of the
As at the end
Reporting
of the previous
Increase/
Item
Period
year
decrease
Reason of change
%
Cash and bank
539,125,063
649,761,591
-17.03
The main reason was that, during the
balances
Reporting Period, Changyi Company and
Yichang Company, both being subsidiaries
of the Company, made payments for the
construction of projects.
Held-for-trading
1,298,183,472
683,326,861
89.98
Mainly due to the increase of wealth
financial assets
management products held by the Group at
the end of the Reporting Period as compared
to that at the beginning of the period.
Accounts receivable
493,563,292
321,158,727
53.68
Mainly due to the increase of toll fees
receivable at the end of the Reporting Period
as compared to the beginning of the period.
Prepayments
114,008,750
29,060,041
292.32
Mainly due to the increase in prepayments
for construction at the end of the Reporting
Period as compared to the beginning of the
period.
Other receivables
134,373,976
37,833,951
255.17
Mainly due to the cash dividends declared and
pending to be paid by associates during the
Reporting Period.
Other current assets
270,213,233
130,656,171
106.81
Mainly due to the increase in the Group's taxes
and fees related to pre-sales of real estate at
the end of the Reporting Period as compared
to the beginning of the period.
Other investments in
4,409,542,536
3,035,293,680
45.28
Mainly due to the increase in the book value
equity instruments
of other investments in equity instruments
recognized at fair value by the Group and
the additional subscription for the asset
management scheme of Fuanda Fund during
the Reporting Period.
As at the
end of the
As at the end
Reporting
of the previous
Increase/
Item
Period
year
decrease
Reason of change
%
Right-of-use assets
4,397,556
-
- The Company recognized the right-of-use assets
and lease liabilities in respect of related
leases during the lease terms according
to the Accounting Standards for Business
Enterprises No. 21.
Construction in
12,839,225,212
10,087,826,331
27.27
Mainly due to investments in the construction
progress
of road and bridge projects in progress.
Deferred income tax
134,762,296
197,447,059
-31.75
Mainly due to the adjustment of other
assets
comprehensive income based on the
fair value of other investments in equity
instruments held by the Company, the
adjustment to the deferred income tax assets
accordingly, and the completion of making
up losses in previous years by Ningchang
Zhenli Company, a subsidiary of the
Company, during the Reporting Period.
Notes payable
350,000,000
-
- Mainly due to the issuance of bank acceptances
by Wufengshan Toll Bridge Company, a
subsidiary, for the payment of construction
of project during the Reporting Period.
Accounts payable
764,836,161
1,090,607,320
-29.87
Mainly due to the decrease in payables for the
construction of projects at the end of the
Reporting Period.
Receipts in advance
113,685,057
73,454,895
54.77
Mainly due to the increase in advance lease
payments from the service areas received at
the end of the Reporting Period as compared
to the beginning of the period.
Contract liabilities
1,267,240,258
962,200,983
31.70
Mainly due to the increase in pre-sales of real
estate projects at the end of the Reporting
Period as compared to the beginning of the
period.
Other payables
349,969,078
270,459,371
29.40
Mainly due to the increase in temporary earnest
money from housing purchase at the end
of the Reporting Period as compared to the
beginning of the period.
Non-current liabilities
124,943,848
381,700,433
-67.27
Mainly due to the repayment of part of long-
due within one year
term borrowings due within one year during
the Reporting Period.
As at the
end of the
As at the end
Reporting
of the previous
Increase/
Item
Period
year
decrease
Reason of change
%
Other current
3,836,056,163
2,212,191,672
73.41
Mainly due to the increase in balance of ultra-
liabilities
short term bonds as a result of new issuance
during the Reporting Period as compared to
the beginning of the period.
Other comprehensive
1,129,941,806
837,827,667
34.87
Mainly due to the adjustment of other
income
comprehensive income based on the
fair value of other investments in equity
instruments held by the Group during the
Reporting Period.
Reasons for material changes in income statement items during the Reporting Period
Unit: yuan
Currency: RMB
From the
beginning of
the year to
the end of the
Corresponding
Reporting
period of
Increase/
Item
Period
last year
Decrease Reason of change
%
Taxes and surcharges
82,251,080
128,824,700
-36.15 The year-on-year decrease in taxes and
surcharges was mainly due to the year-on-
year decrease in the delivery scale of the
property projects of Ninghu Properties, a
subsidiary of the Company, and the income
from delivery was mostly generated after
replacement of business tax with value-added
tax during the Reporting Period.
Selling expenses
27,383,586
19,452,446
40.77 The year-on-year increase in selling
expenses was mainly due to the increase
in advertisement and promotion fee and
commission fee for agent of real estate sales
of Ninghu Properties and Hanwei Company
during the Reporting Period.
Gain on changes in fair
58,202,624
42,263,032
37.72 Mainly due to the year-on-year increase in the
value
fair value of other non-current financial assets
and trading financial assets held by Ninghu
Investment, a subsidiary of the Company, during the Reporting Period.
From the
beginning of
the year to
the end of the
Corresponding
Reporting
period of
Increase/
Item
Period
last year
Decrease Reason of change
%
Investment income
759,099,755
945,289,473
-19.70 Notwithstanding the year-on-year increase
in the investment income contributed
by the joint venture companies, and the
bonus received from investment in other
equity instruments during the Reporting
Period, there was a year-on-year decrease
in investment income as a result of the
Company's recognition of valuation
gain of approximately RMB430,000,000
upon acquisition of Hanwei Company in
accordance with the standards on business
combination involving enterprises not under
common control during the corresponding
period of the previous year.
Gain on disposal of
-296,423
-759,212
-60.96 Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in the
assets
loss from disposal of assets.
Other income
6,153,501
1,550,944
296.76 Mainly due to the inclusion of deductible
portion into other income as a result of the
implementation of national policies related
to deepening the reform of value-added tax,
which stipulated that commencing from 1
April 2019, an extra 10% shall be credited
against deductible input VAT, in line with
the policy for deduction of tax amount
payable.
Other comprehensive
290,271,389
1,130,197,136
-74.32 Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in fair
income, net of tax
value growth of other equity instruments
investment held by the Group recognized
during the Reporting Period.
Reason for change in cash flow statement items during the Reporting Period
Unit: yuan
Currency: RMB
From the
beginning of
the year to
the end of the
Corresponding
Reporting
period of
Increase/
Item
Period
last year
Decrease
Reason of change
%
Net cash flow
-4,076,549,042
-2,297,930,749
77.40
Mainly due to the increase in external
generated from
investment expenditures such as net cash
investment activities
outflow from the purchase of wealth
management products and investment of the
asset management scheme of Fuanda Fund
during the Reporting Period.
Net cash flow
-338,909,583
-1,582,625,192
-78.59
Mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in net
generated from
cash outflow from debt repayment during the
financing activities
Reporting Period.
3.2 Analysis of Progress of Significant Events and Their Impact and Solutions
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Proactively promoting the removal of provincial boundary toll station
In accordance with the Implementation Plan for Deepening the Reform of
Toll Road System and Eliminating of Provincial Boundary Toll Stations in the Expressway 《( 深 化 收 費 公 路 制 度 改 革 取 消 高 速 公 路 省 界 收 費
站 實 施 方 案》) issued by the State Council, under the requirements of the Ministry of Transport and Jiangsu Province, the Company has been pressing ahead the "four major projects" concerning the construction of the ETC gantry system, ETC lane renovation, construction of overload inspection system and the removal of provincial boundary toll station in a steady manner to ensure all projects can be completed by the end of this year so as to meet the requirement of operating under the same system nationwide from 1 January 2020 as required by the Ministry of Transport and accomplish this significant livelihood project in respect of transport successfully.
Investment and establishment of the phase II real estate parent fund
As considered and approved at the 8th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 12 April 2019, Ninghu Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, after ensuring that it has sufficient liquidity in meeting its requirements for its ordinary course of operation, would use its internal resources in an amount of no more than RMB300 million to participate in the investment and establishment of the phase II real estate parent fund; On 11 July 2019, Ninghu Investment, Luode Fund Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Nanjing Luode Investment Management Co., Ltd. ( 南 京 洛 德 投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司), Nanjing Public Utilities Development Co., Ltd. and Hongyuan Huizhi Investment Co., Ltd. ( 宏 源 匯 智 投 資 有 限 公 司) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenyin
Wanguo Innovation Capital Management Co., Ltd. (申 銀 萬 國 創 新 資 本 管 理 有 限 公 司) signed a limited partnership agreement, pursuant to which, all parties jointly established the Phase II Parent Real Estate Fund upon reaching unanimity through consultation. The total size of the fund shall be no more than RMB1 billion, in which Ninghu Investment will invest no more than RMB300 million and other partners will invest no more than RMB700 million. For details of the progress of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 12 July 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 12 July 2019, respectively. As at the end of the Reporting Period, Ninghu Investment made capital contribution in an amount of RMB191,557,000.
Equity participation in Group Finance Company
As considered and approved at the 11th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 30 July 2019, additional capital contributions to Group Finance Company was made by the Company and Communications Holding, the controlling shareholder of the Company. In particular, each of Communications Holding and the Company made cash contribution of RMB303.4 million and RMB606.8 million, respectively. After such capital contribution, the Company holds 25% of the total share capital of Group Finance Company; at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 26 September 2019, the resolution was considered and approved and Mr. Sun Xibin and Mr. Yao Yongjia, both being directors of the Company, were authorised to deal with such consequential related matters as signing of contracts and appropriation and approval of funds. For details of the progress of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 31 July 2019 and 27 September 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 31 July 2019 and 27 September 2019, respectively.
Consolidation by merger between investee companies
As considered and approved at the 12th meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company held on 23 August 2019, Sujiahang Company and Sujiayong Company, both being investee companies of the Company, initiated the consolidation by merger through capital contribution and shares of the same class holding the same rights . The Company subscribed for RMB80,748,700 of the additional registered capital of Sujiahang Company with its entire capital contribution in Sujiayong Company. The Company's shareholding in Sujiahang Company was adjusted from 31.55% to 30.01% after the consolidation. For details of such investment project, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 August 2019 and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) on 26 August 2019, respectively. As at the publication date of this report, the consolidation by merger was completed.
3.3 Undertakings not being Fully Performed Timely during the Reporting Period
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
3.4 Warning and Explanation of Reasons in the Forecast of the Possible Aggregate Net Profits from the Beginning of the Year to the End of the Next Reporting Period Becoming a Loss or Significant Changes Compared to the Corresponding Period of the Previous Year
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
Company Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited Legal representative Gu Dejun
Date 25 October 2019
IV. APPENDIX
4.1 Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
30 September
31 December
Items
2019
2018
Current Assets:
Cash and bank balances
539,125,063
649,761,591
Held-for-trading financial assets
1,298,183,472
683,326,861
Notes receivable
-
1,681,265
Accounts receivable
493,563,292
321,158,727
Prepayments
114,008,750
29,060,041
Other receivables
134,373,976
37,833,951
Including: Interest receivable
-
-
Dividends receivable
87,928,169
4,989,960
Inventories
3,938,382,530
4,045,555,776
Other current assets
270,213,233
130,656,171
Total Current Assets
6,787,850,316
5,899,034,383
Non-current Assets:
Long-term equity investments
6,261,679,860
5,702,454,036
Other equity instruments investment
4,409,542,536
3,035,293,680
Other non-current financial assets
1,314,630,180
1,111,415,422
Investment properties
18,529,932
19,207,033
Fixed assets
1,725,276,825
1,814,133,323
Construction in progress
12,839,225,212
10,087,826,331
Right-of-use assets
4,397,556
-
Intangible assets
19,257,400,971
20,280,055,629
Long-term deferred expenses
11,438,187
1,654,145
Deferred income tax assets
134,762,296
197,447,059
Other non-current assets
14,955,570
14,207,792
Total Non-current Assets
45,991,839,125
42,263,694,450
TOTAL ASSETS
52,779,689,441
48,162,728,833
30 September
31 December
Items
2019
2018
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
1,510,000,000
1,580,000,000
Notes payable
350,000,000
-
Accounts payable
764,836,161
1,090,607,320
Receipts in advance
113,685,057
73,454,895
Employee remuneration payable
3,043,520
2,917,980
Taxes payable
299,233,043
271,704,890
Other payables
349,969,078
270,459,371
Including: Interest payable
67,063,378
93,089,893
Dividends payable
97,197,530
88,979,103
Contract liabilities
1,267,240,258
962,200,983
Non-current liabilities due within one
year
124,943,848
381,700,433
Other current liabilities
3,836,056,163
2,212,191,672
Total Current Liabilities
8,619,007,128
6,845,237,544
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
8,123,471,972
7,688,853,902
Bonds payable
3,988,527,122
3,980,548,108
Expected liabilities
-
461,700
Deferred income
41,616,638
43,109,916
Deferred income tax liabilities
278,668,422
250,660,721
Total Non-current Liabilities
12,432,284,154
11,963,634,347
TOTAL LIABILITIES
21,051,291,282
18,808,871,891
30 September
31 December
Items
2019
2018
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
Paid-up capital (or share capital)
5,037,747,500
5,037,747,500
Capital reserve
10,428,388,235
10,428,388,235
Other comprehensive income
1,129,941,806
837,827,667
Surplus reserve
3,411,194,285
3,411,194,285
Retained profits
7,663,651,967
6,422,040,045
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity) attributable to the parent
company
27,670,923,793
26,137,197,732
Minority interests
4,057,474,366
3,216,659,210
TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
31,728,398,159
29,353,856,942
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS'
EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY)
52,779,689,441
48,162,728,833
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
Balance Sheet of the Parent Company
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
30 September
31 December
Items
2019
2018
Current Assets:
Cash and bank balances
86,965,420
100,931,394
Held-for-trading financial assets
970,000,000
193,000,000
Accounts receivable
320,171,215
218,353,103
Prepayments
18,124,166
8,598,094
Other receivables
44,849,156
44,321,154
Including: Interest receivable
26,299,806
30,590,068
Dividends receivable
4,989,960
4,989,960
Inventories
13,750,523
11,305,004
Other current assets
18,465,532
7,000,000
Total Current Assets
1,472,326,012
583,508,749
Non-current Assets:
Long-term equity investments
15,690,497,656
14,290,944,294
Other equity instruments investment
3,323,782,536
1,933,153,680
Fixed assets
912,877,872
948,663,656
Construction in progress
104,624,577
50,503,852
Intangible assets
9,573,777,625
10,087,165,531
Long-term deferred expenses
7,783,019
-
Deferred income tax assets
-
45,120,214
Other non-current assets
2,069,003,645
2,604,419,552
Total Non-current Assets
31,682,346,930
29,959,970,779
TOTAL ASSETS
33,154,672,942
30,543,479,528
30 September
31 December
Items
2019
2018
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
2,205,000,000
1,690,000,000
Accounts payable
320,015,619
491,880,235
Receipts in advance
102,039,042
68,061,949
Employee remuneration payable
1,478,744
2,242,393
Taxes payable
124,802,600
135,467,755
Other payables
174,628,053
169,847,846
Including: Interest payable
58,616,719
61,780,551
Dividends payable
97,197,530
88,979,103
Non-current liabilities due within one
year
1,752,389
1,700,433
Other current liabilities
3,836,056,163
2,212,191,672
Total Current Liabilities
6,765,772,610
4,771,392,283
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
13,573,972
15,303,902
Bonds payable
3,988,527,121
3,980,548,108
Expected liabilities
-
461,700
Deferred income tax liabilities
17,537,000
-
Total Non-current Liabilities
4,019,638,093
3,996,313,710
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10,785,410,703
8,767,705,993
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
Paid-up capital (or share capital)
5,037,747,500
5,037,747,500
Capital reserve
7,327,650,327
7,327,650,327
Other comprehensive income
592,042,341
289,485,952
Surplus reserve
2,518,873,750
2,518,873,750
Retained profits
6,892,948,321
6,602,016,006
TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
22,369,262,239
21,775,773,535
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWNERS'
EQUITY (OR SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY)
33,154,672,942
30,543,479,528
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
Consolidated Income Statement
January - September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Items
September)
September)
September)
September)
I.
Total operating income
2,660,949,953
2,499,923,053
7,496,407,822
7,641,702,887
Including: Operating income
2,660,949,953
2,499,923,053
7,496,407,822
7,641,702,887
II.
Total operating costs
1,324,089,286
1,228,197,437
3,665,958,491
3,942,271,026
Including: Operating costs
1,111,869,794
1,019,287,471
3,067,514,181
3,275,660,646
Taxes and surcharges
26,847,764
21,429,362
82,251,080
128,824,700
Selling expenses
8,753,254
7,860,157
27,383,586
19,452,446
Administrative
expenses
49,896,240
46,375,645
135,570,172
131,875,927
Financial expenses
126,722,234
133,244,802
353,239,472
386,457,307
Including: Interest
expenses
126,464,887
118,235,982
354,118,906
357,933,618
Interest
income
2,649,141
2,114,370
6,226,735
5,596,174
Add:
Other income
3,541,406
518,133
6,153,501
1,550,944
Investment income
(loss is indicated
by "-")
280,900,114
214,757,204
759,099,755
945,289,473
Including: Income
from investments in
associates and joint
ventures
186,036,950
176,595,355
541,194,786
461,404,311
Gains from changes
in fair values (loss
is indicated by "-")
36,994,733
44,857,499
58,202,624
42,263,032
Credit impairment
losses (loss is
indicated by "-")
-
-
-130,000
-
Gains from disposal
of assets (loss is
indicated by "-")
-486
-543,707
-296,423
-759,212
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Items
September)
September)
September)
September)
III.
Operating profit (loss is
indicated by "-")
1,658,296,434
1,531,314,745
4,653,478,788
4,687,776,098
Add: Non-operating income
7,193,823
1,415,955
8,802,302
10,698,524
Less: Non-operating expenses
3,753,125
5,731,535
14,795,087
20,760,660
IV.
Total profit (total loss is
indicated by "-")
1,661,737,132
1,526,999,165
4,647,486,003
4,677,713,962
Less: Income tax expenses
352,490,546
331,937,259
1,003,758,488
943,423,993
V.
Net profit (net loss is indicated
by "-")
1,309,246,586
1,195,061,906
3,643,727,515
3,734,289,969
Classified by continuity of operations
1. Net profit from continuing operations (net loss
is indicated by "-")
1,309,246,586
1,195,061,906
3,643,727,515
3,734,289,969
(II) Classified by ownership of
equity
1.
Net profit attributable
to shareholders of
the parent company
(net loss is indicated
by "-")
1,277,366,744
1,163,954,555
3,558,975,772
3,652,096,620
2.
Minority interests (net
loss is indicated by
"-")
31,879,842
31,107,351
84,751,743
82,193,349
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Items
September)
September)
September)
September)
VI. Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
-241,016,260
-168,248,282
290,271,389
1,130,197,136
Other comprehensive income
attributable to owners of the
parent company, net of tax
-235,488,011
-146,135,282
292,114,139
983,505,962
(I) Other comprehensive
income that cannot be
reclassified to profit or
loss
-235,488,011
-92,877,000
292,114,139
708,609,984
1. Re-measurement of
changes in defined
benefit plan
-
-
-
-
2.
Other comprehensive
income that cannot
be reclassified into
profit or loss under
equity method
-10,323,218
-
114,584,747
-
3.
Changes in fair
value of other
equity instruments
investment
-225,164,793
-92,877,000
177,529,392
708,609,984
(II) Other comprehensive
income that will be
reclassified to profit or
loss
-
-53,258,282
-
274,895,978
1.
Other comprehensive
income that can be
reclassified to profit
or loss under equity
method
-
-53,258,282
-
274,895,978
Other comprehensive
income attributable to
minority shareholders, net
of tax
-5,528,249
-22,113,000
-1,842,750
146,691,174
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Items
September)
September)
September)
September)
VII. Total comprehensive income
1,068,230,326
1,026,813,624
3,933,998,904
4,864,487,105
Total comprehensive income
attributable to owners of the
parent company
1,041,878,733
1,017,819,273
3,851,089,911
4,635,602,582
Total comprehensive income
attributable to minority
shareholders
26,351,593
8,994,351
82,908,993
228,884,523
VIII. Earnings per share:
(1)
Basic earnings per share
(RMB/share)
0.2500
0.2310
0.7065
0.7249
(2)
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB/share)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
For the merger of enterprise under common control during the Reporting Period, the net profit recorded by the merged party before the merger was RMB0, and the net profit recorded by the merged party in the previous period was RMB0.
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
Income Statement of the Parent Company
January - September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
I. Operating income
1,731,538,853
1,726,024,198
4,853,585,779
4,849,502,367
Less: Operating costs
678,611,993
667,447,338
1,793,715,022
1,916,799,429
Taxes and surcharges
11,578,470
11,817,133
32,574,562
34,478,187
Administrative expenses
35,377,742
34,185,801
93,100,690
93,599,131
Financial expenses
87,820,543
111,498,724
226,333,570
293,088,871
Including: Interest
expenses
85,908,977
95,615,694
223,024,190
276,398,001
Interest income
950,747
557,785
1,870,663
1,785,949
Add: Other income
2,988,160
-
4,615,983
-
Investment income (loss is
indicated by "-")
240,429,912
178,509,336
601,715,193
497,410,115
Including: Income
from investments in
associates and joint
ventures
129,846,030
117,581,924
375,772,115
304,042,483
Gains from disposal of
assets (loss is indicated
by "-")
-
-27,314
67,584
66,408
II. Operating profit (loss is
indicated by "-")
1,161,568,177
1,079,557,224
3,314,260,695
3,009,013,272
Add: Non-operating income
5,974,377
826,515
7,410,392
827,018
Less: Non-operating expenses
2,937,756
4,733,519
10,616,219
15,523,428
III. Total profit (total loss is
indicated by "-")
1,164,604,798
1,075,650,220
3,311,054,868
2,994,316,862
Less: Income tax expenses
235,895,200
230,517,074
702,758,703
650,026,326
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter of
quarter of
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
2019
2018
(July -
(July -
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
IV.
Net profit (net loss is indicated
by "-")
928,709,598
845,133,146
2,608,296,165
2,344,290,536
(I) Net profit from continuing
operations (net loss is
indicated by "-")
928,709,598
845,133,146
2,608,296,165
2,344,290,536
V.
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
-204,161,261
-20,828,282
302,556,389
152,255,978
(I) Other comprehensive income
that cannot be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
-204,161,261
32,430,000
302,556,389
-122,640,000
1. Re-measurement of changes in defined
benefit plan
-
-
-
-
2.
Other comprehensive
income that cannot be
reclassified into profit or
loss under equity method
-10,323,218
-
114,584,747
-
3.
Changes in the fair value
of investments in other
equity instruments
-193,838,043
32,430,000
187,971,642
-122,640,000
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to
profit or loss
-
-53,258,282
-
274,895,978
1. Other comprehensive
income that can be
reclassified to profit or
loss under equit method
-
-53,258,282
-
274,895,978
VI. Total comprehensive income
724,548,337
824,304,864
2,910,852,554
2,496,546,514
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
January - September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flows from operating
activities:
Cash receipts from the sale of goods
and the rendering of services
7,936,752,149
7,572,180,183
Other cash receipts relating to
operating activities
128,510,905
116,412,438
Subtotal of cash inflows from
operating activities
8,065,263,054
7,688,592,621
Cash payments for goods purchased
and service received
1,523,831,753
1,482,078,694
Net increase of customer loans and
advances
6,279,959
-
Cash payments to and on behalf of
employees
626,532,001
627,913,561
Taxes payment
1,377,628,585
1,210,692,870
Other cash payments relating to
operating activities
154,130,402
121,878,402
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
3,688,402,700
3,442,563,527
Net cash flows from operating
activities
4,376,860,354
4,246,029,094
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
Cash flows from investing activities:Cash receipts from disposals of
investments
6,463,293,632
3,993,100,000
Cash receipts from investment income
275,822,064
269,311,527
Net cash receipts from disposals of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
117,487
57,731,851
Other cash receipts relating to
investing activities
-
430,771,364
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investing activities
6,739,233,183
4,750,914,742
Cash payments to acquire or construct
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
2,415,731,139
2,331,689,603
Cash payments for investments
8,400,051,086
4,237,155,888
Other cash payments relating to
investing activities
-
480,000,000
Sub-total of cash outflows from
investing activities
10,815,782,225
7,048,845,491
Net cash flows from investing
activities
-4,076,549,042
-2,297,930,749
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
III.Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investors
757,906,163
664,482,752
Including: Cash received by
subsidiaries from minority
shareholders' investment
757,906,163
664,482,752
Cash receipts from borrowings
2,352,402,904
5,667,000,000
Cash receipts from issuance of bonds
3,999,280,046
2,997,489,178
Sub-total of cash inflows from
financing activities
7,109,589,113
9,328,971,930
Cash repayments of borrowings
4,662,221,839
8,226,979,797
Cash payments for distribution of
dividends or profits or settlement of
interest expenses
2,783,349,479
2,665,141,042
Other cash payments relating to
financing activities
2,927,378
19,476,283
Sub-total of cash outflows from
financing activities
7,448,498,696
10,911,597,122
Net cash flows from financing
activities
-338,909,583
-1,582,625,192
IV. Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
V. Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-38,598,271
365,473,153
Add: Opening balance of cash and
cash equivalents
515,126,921
262,758,700
VI. Closing balance of cash and cash
equivalents
476,528,650
628,231,853
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company
January - September 2019
Prepared by: Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB Type of Audit: Unaudited
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flows from operating
activities:
Cash receipts from the sale of goods
and the rendering of services
5,028,694,488
5,136,364,270
Other cash receipts relating to
operating activities
21,640,095
61,674,956
Subtotal of cash inflows from
operating activities
5,050,334,583
5,198,039,226
Cash payments for goods purchased
and service received
1,047,143,698
1,148,060,790
Cash payments to and on behalf of
employees
415,704,241
415,513,586
Taxes payment
976,404,442
914,413,753
Other cash payments relating to
operating activities
49,932,741
48,862,905
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
2,489,185,122
2,526,851,034
Net cash flows from operating
activities
2,561,149,461
2,671,188,192
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
Cash flows from investing activities:Cash receipts from disposals of
investments
4,069,000,000
3,148,000,000
Cash receipts from investment income
282,064,634
290,603,467
Net cash receipts from disposals of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
83,000
57,719,500
Other cash receipts relating to
investing activities
554,000,000
369,000,000
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investing activities
4,905,147,634
3,865,322,967
Cash payments to acquire or construct
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
114,959,696
45,176,653
Cash payments for investments
6,942,550,000
3,292,019,800
Other cash payments relating to
investing activities
11,000,000
530,000,000
Sub-total of cash outflows from
investing activities
7,068,509,696
3,867,196,453
Net cash flows from investing
activities
-2,163,362,062
-1,873,486
First three
First three
quarters of
quarters of
2019
2018
(January -
(January -
Item
September)
September)
III.Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash receipts from borrowings
2,485,002,904
4,850,000,000
Cash receipts from issuance of bonds
3,999,280,045
2,997,489,178
Sub-total of cash inflows from
financing activities
6,484,282,949
7,847,489,178
Cash repayments of borrowings
4,371,782,689
7,984,629,797
Cash payments for distribution of
dividends or profits or settlement of
interest expenses
2,521,326,255
2,545,548,582
Other cash payments relating to
financing activities
2,927,378
6,476,283
Sub-total of cash outflows from
financing activities
6,896,036,322
10,536,654,662
Net cash flows from financing
activities
-411,753,373
-2,689,165,484
IV. Effects of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
V. Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-13,965,974
-19,850,778
Add: Opening balance of cash and
cash equivalents
100,931,394
135,125,679
VI. Closing balance of cash and cash
equivalents
86,965,420
115,274,901
Person-in-charge of the
Legal representative:
Accounting chief:
accounting department:
Gu Dejun
Sun Xibin
Ren Zhuohua
4.2 Adjustments to relevant items of financial statements at the beginning of the year upon initial adoption of New Financial Instrument Standard, New Revenue Standard and New Lease Standard
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB
31 December
Items
2018
1 January 2019
Adjustments
Current Assets:
Cash and bank balances
649,761,591
649,761,591
-
Held-for-trading financial assets
683,326,861
683,326,861
-
Notes receivable
1,681,265
1,681,265
-
Accounts receivable
321,158,727
321,158,727
-
Prepayments
29,060,041
27,166,724
-1,893,317
Other receivables
37,833,951
37,833,951
-
Including: Interest receivable
-
-
-
Dividends receivable
4,989,960
4,989,960
-
Inventories
4,045,555,776
4,045,555,776
-
Other current assets
130,656,171
130,656,171
-
Total Current Assets
5,899,034,383
5,897,141,066
-1,893,317
Non-current Assets:
Long-term equity investments
5,702,454,036
5,702,454,036
-
Other equity instruments investment
3,035,293,680
3,035,293,680
-
Other non-current financial assets
1,111,415,422
1,111,415,422
-
Investment properties
19,207,033
19,207,033
-
Fixed assets
1,814,133,323
1,814,133,323
-
Construction in progress
10,087,826,331
10,087,826,331
-
Right-of-use assets
-
7,419,401
7,419,401
Intangible assets
20,280,055,629
20,280,055,629
-
Long-term deferred expenses
1,654,145
1,654,145
-
Deferred income tax assets
197,447,059
197,447,059
-
Other non-current assets
14,207,792
14,207,792
-
Total Non-current Assets
42,263,694,450
42,271,113,851
7,419,401
TOTAL ASSETS
48,162,728,833
48,168,254,917
5,526,084
31 December
Items
2018
1 January 2019
Adjustments
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
1,580,000,000
1,580,000,000
-
Accounts payable
1,090,607,320
1,090,607,320
-
Receipts in advance
73,454,895
73,454,895
-
Employee remuneration payable
2,917,980
2,917,980
-
Taxes payable
271,704,890
271,704,890
-
Other payables
270,459,371
270,459,371
-
Including: Interest payable
93,089,893
93,089,893
-
Dividends payable
88,979,103
88,979,103
-
Contract liabilities
962,200,983
962,200,983
-
Non-current liabilities due within
one year
381,700,433
384,931,475
3,231,042
Other current liabilities
2,212,191,672
2,212,191,672
-
Total Current Liabilities
6,845,237,544
6,848,468,586
3,231,042
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
7,688,853,902
7,688,853,902
-
Bonds payable
3,980,548,108
3,980,548,108
-
Lease liabilities
-
2,295,042
2,295,042
Expected liabilities
461,700
461,700
-
Deferred income
43,109,916
43,109,916
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
250,660,721
250,660,721
-
Total Non-current Liabilities
11,963,634,347
11,965,929,389
2,295,042
TOTAL LIABILITIES
18,808,871,891
18,814,397,975
5,526,084
31 December
Items
2018
1 January 2019
Adjustments
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
Paid-up capital (or share capital)
5,037,747,500
5,037,747,500
-
Capital reserve
10,428,388,235
10,428,388,235
-
Other comprehensive income
837,827,667
837,827,667
-
Surplus reserve
3,411,194,285
3,411,194,285
-
Retained profits
6,422,040,045
6,422,040,045
-
Total owners' equity (or
shareholders' equity)
attributable to the parent
company
26,137,197,732
26,137,197,732
-
Minority interests
3,216,659,210
3,216,659,210
-
TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
29,353,856,942
29,353,856,942
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
48,162,728,833
48,168,254,917
5,526,084
Explanation for the adjustments:
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
New Lease Standards
The Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases (hereinafter referred to as the "New Lease Standards", and the previous lease standards referred to as the "Previous Lease Standards") revised by the Ministry of Finance in 2018 since 1 January 2019 (the "Date of Initial Application"). The New Lease Standards improve the definition of leases by adding the identification, separation and consolidation of leases; abolished the need for a lessee to classify its operating leases and finance leases, the lessee is required to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases (other than short-term leases and leases of low value assets) at the commencement of the lease term. The Standards improve the lessee's subsequent measurement of the lease by adding accounting treatment methods under the scenarios of option revaluation and lease change; and add relevant disclosure requirements.
For a contract that had already existed prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group has elected not to reassess whether such contract is, or contains a lease.
For a contract that was signed or amended after the Date of Initial Application, the Group assesses whether such contract is, or contains a lease in accordance with the definition of leases under the New Lease Standards. The New Lease Standards determine whether a contract is a lease or contains a lease based on whether a party to the contract has assigned the right to control the use of one or more identified assets within a certain period in exchange for a consideration. The definition of a lease in the New Lease Standards does not have a significant impact on the scope of the Group's contracts that meet the definition of a lease.
The Group as lessee
The Group adjusted the retained earnings at the Date of Initial Application and the amounts of other related items in the financial statements based on the cumulative effect of the initial adoption of the New Lease Standards, and did not adjust the information for the comparative period.
For operating leases other than leases of low value prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group elected to apply one or more of the following simplified approaches for each lease:
For a lease that will be completed within 12 months from the Date of Initial Application, it was treated as a short-term lease;
The same discount rate was applied to the leases with similar characteristics in measuring the lease liabilities;
The measurement of right-of-use assets did not include initial direct costs.
For an operating lease prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group measured the lease liability at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the Date of Initial Application, and chose to measure the right- of-use assets according to each lease as follows:
the same amount as the lease liability, adjusted for any rental prepayments as necessary.
The Group recognised lease liabilities of RMB5,526,084 and right-of-use assets of RMB7,419,401 as at 1 January 2019. For operating leases prior to the Date of Initial Application, the Group measured the lease liability at the present value discounted using the incremental borrowing rates at the Date of Initial Application, and the weighted average of such rates was 4.75%.
- 40 -
The difference between the lease liabilities recognised by the Group on 1 January 2019 and the significant operating lease commitments disclosed in the 2018 financial statements is as follows:
RMB
Item
Note
1 January 2019
I.
Operating lease commitments as at 31
December 2018
8,298,735
Lease liabilities discounted using the
incremental borrowing rates at the Date of
Initial Application
5,979,209
Less: Recognition of waiver - short-term
leases
453,125
Lease liabilities related to the previous
operating leases recognized duo to the
application of the New Lease Standards
5,526,084
II. Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019
5,526,084
Presented as:
Current liabilities
3,231,042
Non-current liabilities
2,295,042
- 41 -
As at 1 January 2019, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets consisted of the following:
RMB
Item
Note
1 January 2019
Right-of-use assets:
Right-of-use assets recognized in respect of
operating leases prior to the Date of Initial
Application
5,526,084
Reclassification of rental prepayments
1
1,893,317
Total:
7,419,401
By category:
RMB
Item
Note
1 January 2019
Buildings
7,419,401
Total:
7,419,401
Note 1: The Group's rental prepayments for offices/sales offices were presented as prepayments as at 31 December 2018. As at the Date of Initial Application, they are reclassified to right-of-use assets.
The Group as lessor
Under the Previous Lease Standards, the Group treated the received refundable rental deposits as rights and obligations in relation to the leases. These refundable deposits were not payments relating to the right-of-use assets under the New Lease Standards. Therefore, adjustments were made at the Date of Initial Application to reflect the effects of discounting, and the difference was accounted for as rental received in advance. The change has no significant impact on the financial statements for the current year.
From the Date of Initial Application, the Group allocates the contract consideration in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 14 - Revenue in relation to the allocation of transaction price. The change has no significant impact on the financial statements for the current year.
- 42 -
The Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises
The Group implemented the Notice on Revising and Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6, hereinafter referred to as "Cai Kuai Circular 6") issued by the Ministry of Finance on 30 April 2019 when preparing the financial statements for the first half year of 2019. Cai Kuai Circular 6 separates the item of "notes receivable and accounts receivable" into two items, namely "notes receivable" and "accounts receivable", and separates the item of "notes payable and accounts payable" into two items, namely "notes payable" and "accounts payable"; newly adds the items of "financing receivables", "right-of-use assets", "lease liabilities" and "special reserve"; clarifies the presentation contents of "other receivables", "non-current assets due within one year", "other payables", "deferred income" and "other equity instruments"; and also provides the requirements for the presentation of loss provisions for loan commitments, financial guarantee contracts and other items. Circular 6 adds the item of "gain on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost" under the item of "investment income", further clarifies or amends the presentation contents of "interest income" under the items of "research and development expenses" and "financial expenses", "other income", "non-operating income" and "non-operating expenses", and adjusts the presentation position of the items of "credit impairment loss" and "asset impairment loss".
The impact of the application of the New Lease Standards on the relevant items in the balance sheet of the Group as at 1 January 2019 is as follows:
RMB
31 December
1 January
Item
Note
2018
Adjustment
2019
Current assets:
Prepayments
29,060,041
(1,893,317)
27,166,724
Non-current assets:
Right-of-use assets
-
7,419,401
7,419,401
Current liabilities:
Non-current liabilities due
within one year
381,700,433
3,231,042
384,931,475
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities
-
2,295,042
2,295,042
Balance Sheet of the Parent Company
Unit: yuan Currency: RMB
31 December
1 January
Items
2018
2019
Adjustment
Current Assets:
Cash and bank balances
100,931,394
100,931,394
Held-for-trading financial assets
193,000,000
193,000,000
Accounts receivable
218,353,103
218,353,103
Prepayments
8,598,094
8,598,094
Other receivables
44,321,154
44,321,154
Including: Interest receivable
30,590,068
30,590,068
Dividends receivable
4,989,960
4,989,960
Inventories
11,305,004
11,305,004
Other current assets
7,000,000
7,000,000
Total Current Assets
583,508,749
583,508,749
Non-current Assets:
Long-term equity investments
14,290,944,294
14,290,944,294
Other equity instruments investment
1,933,153,680
1,933,153,680
Fixed assets
948,663,656
948,663,656
Construction in progress
50,503,852
50,503,852
Intangible assets
10,087,165,531
10,087,165,531
Deferred income tax assets
45,120,214
45,120,214
Other non-current assets
2,604,419,552
2,604,419,552
Total Non-current Assets
29,959,970,779
29,959,970,779
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
30,543,479,528 30,543,479,528
-
31 December
1 January
Items
2018
2019
Adjustment
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
1,690,000,000
1,690,000,000
-
Accounts payable
491,880,235
491,880,235
-
Receipts in advance
68,061,949
68,061,949
-
Employee remuneration payable
2,242,393
2,242,393
-
Taxes payable
135,467,755
135,467,755
-
Other payables
169,847,846
169,847,846
-
Including: Interest payable
61,780,551
61,780,551
-
Dividends payable
88,979,103
88,979,103
-
Non-current liabilities due within
one year
1,700,433
1,700,433
-
Other current liabilities
2,212,191,672
2,212,191,672
-
Total Current Liabilities
4,771,392,283
4,771,392,283
-
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
15,303,902
15,303,902
-
Bonds payable
3,980,548,108
3,980,548,108
-
Expected liabilities
461,700
461,700
-
Total Non-current Liabilities
3,996,313,710
3,996,313,710
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
8,767,705,993
8,767,705,993
-
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
Paid-up capital (or share capital)
5,037,747,500
5,037,747,500
-
Capital reserve
7,327,650,327
7,327,650,327
-
Other comprehensive income
289,485,952
289,485,952
-
Surplus reserve
2,518,873,750
2,518,873,750
-
Retained profits
6,602,016,006
6,602,016,006
-
TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
21,775,773,535
21,775,773,535
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
OWNERS' EQUITY (OR
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY)
30,543,479,528
30,543,479,528
-
Explanation for the adjustments:
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
4.3 Explanation on retroactive adjustments to comparative data in the previous periods upon initial adoption of New Financial Instrument Standard and New Lease Standard
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
4.4 Auditor's Report
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
By Order of the Board
Yao Yongjia
Secretary to the Board
Nanjing, the PRC, 25 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:
Gu Dejun, Chen Yanli, Chen Yongbing, Sun Xibin, Yao Yongjia, Wu Xinhua, Hu Yu, Ma Chung Lai, Lawrence, Zhang Zhuting *, Chen Liang *, Lin Hui *, Zhou Shudong *, Liu Xiaoxing *
Jiangsu Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:16:06 UTC