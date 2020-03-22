Log in
JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.

JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.

(600276)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/20
80.16 CNY   +1.47%
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine : 2019 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales

03/22/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 31% as higher drug sales boosted its revenue.

Net profit last year was 5.33 billion yuan ($751.1 million), while revenue grew 34% to CNY23.29 billion, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

Jiangsu Hengrui, a major maker of antineoplastic agents and surgical anesthesia drugs in China, said it was able to increasingly monetize its efforts at innovation, which helped lift its results last year.

Meanwhile, market-share gains in drug categories other than antineoplastic agents were also instrumental to last year's stronger performance, Jiangsu Hengrui said.

Hengrui is among the top ten constituents of the MSCI China A Index, which tracks large- and mid-cap stocks listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The index only covers stocks that are accessible to international investors via the stock connect between mainland China and Hong Kong.

The company declared a dividend of CNY2.30 per ten shares.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 23 426 M
EBIT 2019 5 754 M
Net income 2019 5 211 M
Finance 2019 8 823 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 67,9x
P/E ratio 2020 52,7x
EV / Sales2019 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 353 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 100,41  CNY
Last Close Price 80,16  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yun Shu Zhou General Manager & Director
Wei Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piao Yang Sun Chairman
Song Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Xin Hua Jiang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.-9.73%49 756
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.90%316 072
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.89%251 709
MERCK & CO., INC-21.54%180 988
NOVARTIS-17.63%170 099
PFIZER, INC.-25.96%160 937
