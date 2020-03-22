Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine : 2019 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales

By Martin Mou



Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 31% as higher drug sales boosted its revenue.

Net profit last year was 5.33 billion yuan ($751.1 million), while revenue grew 34% to CNY23.29 billion, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

Jiangsu Hengrui, a major maker of antineoplastic agents and surgical anesthesia drugs in China, said it was able to increasingly monetize its efforts at innovation, which helped lift its results last year.

Meanwhile, market-share gains in drug categories other than antineoplastic agents were also instrumental to last year's stronger performance, Jiangsu Hengrui said.

Hengrui is among the top ten constituents of the MSCI China A Index, which tracks large- and mid-cap stocks listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The index only covers stocks that are accessible to international investors via the stock connect between mainland China and Hong Kong.

The company declared a dividend of CNY2.30 per ten shares.

