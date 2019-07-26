Log in
JIANGSU ZHANGJIAGANG RURAL COMMERCIAL

(002839)
China may give big asset management firms nod for M&As of smaller banks - sources

07/26/2019 | 12:47am EDT

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator is considering allowing big asset management firms to engage in mergers and acquisitions of high-risk small and medium-sized Chinese banks, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

China's four biggest asset management companies are China Huarong Asset Management Co, China Orient Asset Management Co, China Cinda Asset Management Co and China Great Wall Asset Management Co.

A rare government takeover of a little-known Baoshang Bank in May has revived concerns about the true health of hundreds of small lenders in the country as a slowing economy and souring loans test their capital buffers and drain their reserves.

"The regulator has asked about our opinions and plans. We're studying the specifics - whether it should be in a form of takeover, M&A, or restructuring," one of the sources said, when asked whether AMCs are allowed to participate in the M&A deals in smaller banks.

"The regulator wants us to be prepared," the source added.

The M&A and restructuring of smaller banks is being studied in one of the four largest AMCs, but hasn't been implemented yet, the second source said.

China's big state lenders first established the four asset managers in the late 1990s to help them deal with mounting non-performing loans.

(Reporting by Li Zheng in SHANGHAI, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo in BEIIJNG; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD 1.14% 1.77 End-of-day quote.-7.33%
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD -0.74% 1.35 End-of-day quote.-5.59%
JIANGSU CHANGSHU RURAL COML BANK CO LTD 0.97% 8.36 End-of-day quote.34.85%
JIANGSU ZHANGJIAGANG RURAL COMMERCIAL End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 462 M
EBIT 2019 2 234 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 10 303 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,21  CNY
Last Close Price 5,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
Managers
NameTitle
Man Ping Yang President & Director
Ying Ji Chairman
Xiao Fei Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Xing Chen Director
Jian E Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGSU ZHANGJIAGANG RURAL COMMERCIAL1 481
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 520
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 108
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.14%54 249
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.24%49 503
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.76%49 087
