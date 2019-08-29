Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT ON ASSETS FOR THE HALF YEAR OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT ON ASSETS FOR THE HALF YEAR OF 2019

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

At the twelfth meeting of the eighth session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively, the "Group") convened on 29 August 2019, the "Resolution in relation to Provision for Impairment on Assets for the Half Year of 2019" was considered and approved. Details of the provision for impairment on assets are disclosed as follows:

In accordance with the provisions of the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and the relevant accounting policies, in order to provide an objective and fair reflection of the financial position and asset value of the Company as at 30 June 2019, the Company performed impairment test on the assets within the scope of consolidation based on prudence principle, and made provision for impairment on the assets which had indication of impairment according to the impairment test results correspondingly. The provision for impairment on assets of the Group for the half year of 2019 was RMB410.90 million.