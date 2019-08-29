Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

At the twelfth meeting of the eighth session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") and the fifth meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") held on 29 August 2019, the Board and the Supervisory Committee resolved and approved the resolution on changes in accounting policies of the Company (the "Changes in Accounting Policies") in respect of the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases" (the "New Lease Standards") amended and promulgated by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") in December 2018. Enterprises with dual listing domestically and overseas and enterprises listed overseas that adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards or the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the preparation of financial statements shall adopt the New Lease Standards with effect from 1 January 2019.

DETAILS OF THE CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND THEIR IMPACT ON THE COMPANY

The New Lease Standards refined the definition of lease by adding contents such as lease identification, division and consolidation; cancelled the lessees' distinction between the financial leases and operating leases, required confirmation of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, with accrual of depreciation and interest expenses respectively on all leases (except short-term leases and leases of low-value assets); improved lessees' subsequent measurements and added accounting treatment methods under the circumstances of option revaluation and lease amendment; there are no material changes in accounting treatment under other lease modes.