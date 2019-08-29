Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The impact of the implementation of the New Lease Standards on the Company is mainly reflected in the assets of the financial leases and operating leases of the Company (except short-term leases and leases of low-value assets). Since 1 January 2019, the Company has confirmed the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of all leases (except short-term leases and leases of low-value assets), and confirmed the depreciation and interest expenses respectively.
Pursuant to the relevant requirements of the New Lease Standards, with regards to the financial lease agreements existing prior to the first execution day of the Company, the Company carried out transitional accounting treatment. The reclassification of the asset and liability items on the balance sheet items of the Company does not have material impact on the financial position of the Company.
OPINION OF THE BOARD, THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REGARDING THE CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The Board, the Supervisory Committee and independent non-executive Directors of the Company unanimously agree that the Changes in Accounting Policies are made in accordance with the requirements of the New Lease Standards. The amended accounting policies are able to reflect the Company's financial position and operating results in an objective and fair manner, and are in line with the interests of the Company and its shareholders.
The Changes in Accounting Policies are not required to be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration by its shareholders.
By Order of the Board
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Long Ziping
Chairman
Nanchang, Jiangxi, the PRC, 29 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Long Ziping, Mr. Zheng Gaoqing, Mr. Wang Bo, Mr. Gao Jianmin, Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Dong Jiahui and Mr. Yu Tong; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tu Shutian, Mr. Liu Erh Fei, Mr. Liu Xike and Mr. Zhu Xingwen.