Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CHANGE OF SUPERVISORS
0
08/29/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED CHANGE OF SUPERVISORS
The Board hereby announces that Mr. Hu and Mr. Liao will resign as Supervisors with effect from the date of EGM due to other work commitment and Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan have been nominated as candidates for appointment as Supervisors subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM.
The Board ("Board") of directors ("Directors", each a "Director") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that (i) Mr. Hu Qingwen ("Mr. Hu"), the chairman of the supervisory committee of the Company, and Mr. Liao Shengsen ("Mr. Liao") will resign as supervisors of the Company (the "Supervisor(s)") with effect from the date of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened to approve, among others, the proposed appointment of Supervisors ("EGM") due to other work commitment, and (ii) Mr. Wu Donghua ("Mr. Wu") and Mr. Guan Yongmin ("Mr. Guan") have been nominated as candidates for appointment as Supervisors subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the EGM.
Each of Mr. Hu and Mr. Liao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Hu and Mr. Liao for their past valuable contributions and services made to the Company during their term of service.
PARTICULARS OF THE SUPERVISORS CANDIDATES
Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan have been nominated as candidates for appointment as Supervisors, subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM. Their biographical details are as follows:
Mr. Wu Donghua ( 吳 東 華)
Mr. Wu, 56, graduated from Kunming Institute of Technology ( 昆 明 工 學 院) (now known as Kunming University of Science and Technology) majoring in smelting of non-ferrous metal in the metallurgy department and is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Wu is currently the assistant to the general manager of the Company and the general manager of the Strategy and Investment Department of the Company. He has served as the Secretary to the General Branch of the Party in the Smelting Workshop of Guixi Smelter and the general manager of the Planning and Production Department of the Company.
Mr. Guan Yongmin ( 管 勇 敏)
Mr. Guan, 55, graduated from Jiangxi Hydraulic College* (江西水利專科學校) (now known as Nanchang Institute of Technology) majoring in hydraulic engineering and is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Guan is currently the assistant to the general manager of the Company. He has served as the head of Dexing Copper Mine* ( 德 興 銅 礦) and the head of Chengmenshan Copper Mine* ( 城 門 山 銅 礦) of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, each of Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan has not held any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years, and has no other major appointments or professional qualifications. Each of them does not have any relationships with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Each of them does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM, the Company will enter into service contracts or letters of appointment with Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan. The initial length of services will be from the date of the EGM up to the date on which the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 being held. The Company has yet to fix the remuneration of Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan and it will seek approval from the Shareholders at the EGM for the authorisation that any one Director to enter into the service contract or letter of appointment with each of them. The Board will consider the duties of Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan in the Company with reference to the salary of the other Supervisors in determining the remunerations of Mr. Wu and Mr. Guan.
The Board is not aware that there are any other matters relating to Mr. Wu or Mr. Guan that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in respect of their appointment and there is no other information relating to Mr. Wu or Mr. Guan which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
