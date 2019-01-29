Log in
JIANGXI COPPER (600362)
Jiangxi Copper : Former Jiangxi Copper chairman handed 18-year jail term for corruption

01/29/2019 | 04:47am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - A former head of Jiangxi Copper Co,, one of China's top copper producers, was sentenced to 18 years in jail and handed a 2.2 million yuan ($326,656.67) fine on Tuesday after being found guilty of bribery and corruption offences.

Li Yihuang, 56, took advantage of his position as chairman of state-run Jiangxi Copper to embezzle 2.68 million yuan of funds over 2011 to 2014, according to a statement from the Anqing Intermediate People's Court, in eastern China's Anhui province.

In his time at the company, Jiangxi Copper paid an inflated price to acquire prospecting rights at a silver mine in Jiangxi province in 2008, causing a loss of 20.87 million yuan in state-owned assets, the court said.

Subsequently, from March 2013 to May 2016, while serving as vice governor of Jiangxi, Li instructed personnel at Jiangxi Copper to embezzle 147.3 million yuan of public funds and his relatives profited from it, the court said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's graft watchdog, first revealed Li was under investigation just over a year ago.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a war against graft since coming to power in 2012, locking up dozens of senior officials and executives.

Reuters was unable to reach Li as he is currently in prison or a representative for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Meng Meng; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JIANGXI COPPER -1.07% 12.99 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
LME COPPER CASH 1.89% 5996 End-of-day quote.2.69%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 211 B
EBIT 2018 4 244 M
Net income 2018 2 580 M
Debt 2018 6 077 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 17,86
P/E ratio 2019 16,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 38 532 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaoqing Zheng General Manager & Executive Director
Qing Wen Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Ping Long Chairman & Secretary
Tong Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jiang Hao Liu Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI COPPER-0.23%5 722
ANTOFAGASTA3.86%10 586
VEDANTA LTD--.--%9 973
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA--.--%7 176
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA4.41%4 894
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
