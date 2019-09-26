Jiangxi Copper : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholder

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

江 西 銅 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a Sino-foreign joint venture joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（在中華人民共和國註冊成立之中外合資股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股 份 代 號 : 358)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

27 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.jxcc.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " HKEx's website") at www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Listed companies" as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communication (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving o r gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communication in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to ch ange your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please send email at jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

Long Ziping

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各位股東：

江西 銅業股份 有限公司 （「本 公司」）

2019 年中期 報告（「本次公 司通訊」）之發 佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 www.jxcc.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 的 網 站 （「 聯 交 所 網 站 」） www.hkex.com.hk， 或 （如 適 用） 現 按 閣 下要 求 附上 本 次公 司 通訊 之印 刷 本。 閣下 可 在本 公 司網 站按 下 「上 市 公司 」 一項 以 閱覽 本

次公司通訊文件或 在聯交所網站 瀏覽有關文件 。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司通 訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函 背頁 的申請表 格（「申 請表格」），並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤（如 在香

港 投 寄 則 毋需 貼 上郵 票 ;否 則， 請貼 上 適 當 的郵 票 ），把 申 請 表格寄回 本 公 司 ， 由 香 港證 券 登記 有 限公 司 （「 香 港證 券 登記 處 」） 轉交， 地址為香港灣仔皇 后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可 將要求（註明 閣 下的姓名、地 址及要求）以電郵 方式發送到本 公 司 之電郵地址 jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式郵寄至香港 證券登記 處 之上述 地 址。儘管 閣下已選 擇（或被 視 為已

（ 附 註 ）

同 意 ） 透 過本 公 司 網站 收 取 本公司 所 有 公 司通 訊 （「 網 上 版 本 」）， 如 因 任 何 理由 以 致 閣 下 在收 取 或 接 收本 次 公 司通 訊 上 出現困 難， 閣 下可要求收取 本次公司通 訊的印刷本，本公 司將因應 閣 下的要求盡快向 閣下發送本次 公司通訊的印刷本 ，費用全免。

閣下可以隨時選擇 收取公司通訊 的印刷本（只 收取英文印刷 本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取英文及中文印刷 本），或網上版 本。 如 閣下日後需 要更改所 選擇的 本公司公司通訊 之語言版 本或收 取方式，請發送 電郵 至 jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書

面方式（註明 閣 下的姓名、地 址及要求）送交 香 港證券登記處 。

如 閣下對本函內 容有任何疑問 ，請致電本公司電 話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星 期 五（公眾假期除外 ）上午 9 時 正 至 下午 6 時正。

代表

江西 銅業股份 有限公司

董事長

龍子平

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 7 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告； （c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；（f）委任代表表格；及（g）回條。

