JIANGXI COPPER

(600362)
Jiangxi Copper : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholder

09/26/2019 | 07:58am EDT

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

江 西 銅 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a Sino-foreign joint venture joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

在中華人民共和國註冊成立之中外合資股份有限公司

(Stock Code 股 份 代 號 : 358)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

27 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.jxcc.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " HKEx's website") at www.hkex.com.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Listed companies" as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive the printed version of any Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communication (Note) via the Company's website ("Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving o r gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communication in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to ch ange your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please send email at jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

Long Ziping

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各位股東：

江西 銅業股份 有限公司 （「本 公司」）

2019 年中期 報告（「本次公 司通訊」）之發 佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 www.jxcc.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 的 網 站 （「 聯 交 所 網 站 」） www.hkex.com.hk， 或 （如 適 用） 現 按 閣 下要 求 附上 本 次公 司 通訊 之印 刷 本。 閣下 可 在本 公 司網 站按 下 「上 市 公司 」 一項 以 閱覽 本

次公司通訊文件或 在聯交所網站 瀏覽有關文件 。

如 閣下欲收取任 何本次公司通 訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函 背頁 的申請表 格（「申 請表格」），並使 用申請表 格下方的郵寄標籤（如 在香

港 投 寄 則 毋需 貼 上郵 票 ;否 則， 請貼 上 適 當 的郵 票 ），把 申 請 表格寄回 本 公 司 ， 由 香 港證 券 登記 有 限公 司 （「 香 港證 券 登記 處 」） 轉交， 地址為香港灣仔皇 后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可 將要求（註明 閣 下的姓名、地 址及要求）以電郵 方式發送到本 公 司 之電郵地址 jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式郵寄至香港 證券登記 處 之上述 地 址。儘管 閣下已選 擇（或被 視 為已

（ 附 註 ）

同 意 ） 透 過本 公 司 網站 收 取 本公司 所 有 公 司通 訊 （「 網 上 版 本 」）， 如 因 任 何 理由 以 致 閣 下 在收 取 或 接 收本 次 公 司通 訊 上 出現困 難， 閣 下可要求收取 本次公司通 訊的印刷本，本公 司將因應 閣 下的要求盡快向 閣下發送本次 公司通訊的印刷本 ，費用全免。

閣下可以隨時選擇 收取公司通訊 的印刷本（只 收取英文印刷 本，或只收取中文印刷 本，或同時收 取英文及中文印刷 本），或網上版 本。 如 閣下日後需 要更改所 選擇的 本公司公司通訊 之語言版 本或收 取方式，請發送 電郵 至 jiangxicopper.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書

面方式（註明 閣 下的姓名、地 址及要求）送交 香 港證券登記處 。

如 閣下對本函內 容有任何疑問 ，請致電本公司電 話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至星 期 五（公眾假期除外 ）上午 9 時 正 至 下午 6 時正。

代表

江西 銅業股份 有限公司

董事長

龍子平

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 2 7

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：（a）董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；（b）中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告； （c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；（f）委任代表表格；及（g）回條。

JCCH-27092019-1(0)

CCS6323JCCH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 358)

致：

江西銅業股份有限公司（「公司」）（股份代號：358

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication* in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊*之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊，但現 在希望收取以下所列之本次公司通訊的印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.

同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature:

股東姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

1.

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下 清楚填妥所 有 資 料。

2.

If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Request

Form in order to be valid.

如屬聯名股 東，則本申請 表 格須 由該 名 於公 司股 東 名冊 上就 聯 名持有 股 份 其 姓名 位 列 首 位的 股 東 簽 署， 方 為 有 效。

3.

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.

為免存疑， 本公司恕不接 受 此表 格上 提 供的 任何 其 他指 示。 任 何在此 表 格 上 提供 的 額 外 指示 將 視 作 無效 。

*

Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual acco unts together with a copy

of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing

document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip .

公司通訊指公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)

會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格；及(g)回條。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong Registrars Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

27092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:57:07 UTC
