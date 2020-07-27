Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 August 2020 to consider and approve, among other matters, the publication of the announcement relating to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to transact any other business, if any.

By Order of the Board

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

Long Ziping

Chairman

Nanchang, Jiangxi, the People's Republic of China, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Long Ziping, Mr. Zheng Gaoqing, Mr. Wang Bo, Mr. Gao Jianmin, Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Liu Fangyun and Mr. Yu Tong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tu Shutian, Mr. Liu Erh Fei, Mr. Liu Xike and Mr. Zhu Xingwen.