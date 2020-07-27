Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jiangxi Copper Company Limited    358   CNE1000003K3

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

(358)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/24
9.12 HKD   -3.08%
07:46aJIANGXI COPPER : Announcement - date of board meeting
PU
07/13Supply angst helps copper scale two-year high
RE
06/15JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 August 2020 to consider and approve, among other matters, the publication of the announcement relating to the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to transact any other business, if any.

By Order of the Board

JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

Long Ziping

Chairman

Nanchang, Jiangxi, the People's Republic of China, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Long Ziping, Mr. Zheng Gaoqing, Mr. Wang Bo, Mr. Gao Jianmin, Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Liu Fangyun and Mr. Yu Tong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tu Shutian, Mr. Liu Erh Fei, Mr. Liu Xike and Mr. Zhu Xingwen.

Disclaimer

Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIM
07:46aJIANGXI COPPER : Announcement - date of board meeting
PU
07/13Supply angst helps copper scale two-year high
RE
06/15JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23JIANGXI COPPER : Cessation to act as deputy general manager
PU
04/23JIANGXI COPPER : Notice of h shares class meeting
PU
04/09JIANGXI COPPER : Advance announcement in relation to the convening of the 2019 a..
PU
03/25JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/14First Quantum says talks on Zambia stake sale stall on coronavirus
RE
02/13Miner First Quantum posts surprise profit on higher copper sales, output
RE
01/06Canada's First Quantum adopts shareholder rights plan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 247 B 35 232 M 35 232 M
Net income 2020 1 727 M 247 M 247 M
Net Debt 2020 24 159 M 3 451 M 3 451 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 43 045 M 6 136 M 6 148 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 23 213
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,29 CNY
Last Close Price 8,25 CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gao Qing Zheng President, General Manager & Executive Director
Zi Ping Long Chairman & Secretary
Tong Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shu Tian Tu Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Liang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.93%6 136
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.24%12 974
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.24.71%6 289
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-8.43%6 175
VEDANTA LIMITED-26.50%5 550
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.-1.54%3 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group