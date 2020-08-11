Jiangxi Copper : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS

The Company and all members of the Board warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement and accept responsibility severally and jointly for any false statement or misleading representation herein or material omission herefrom.

On 11 August 2020, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (the "Company") considered and approved the resolution in relation to the proposed issuance (the "Proposed Issuance") of corporate bonds (the "Corporate Bonds") by the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the proposed principal terms of which are set out below: