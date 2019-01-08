Jiangyin Jianghua Mcrltrns Mtrls : China's Jianghua Micro says has not received notice of accusation in BASF case

On Monday, Taiwan's Crime Investigation Bureau said it was investigating six current and former employees of German chemical company BASF's local operations suspected of leaking corporate secrets to a rival Chinese company, which it named as Jianghua Micro.

Jianghua Micro's board secretary office said in an e-mail to Reuters that the company strictly abided by Chinese labour and contract laws and had never paid for data. It said it used its own research and development team to develop products and owns 58 patents.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)