Jianpu Technology Inc. : Announces its CEO, Mr. Daqing Ye, Elected as the Advisory Board Member of China Mobile Application Security Committee

BEIJING, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced that Mr. Daqing (David) Ye, the Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was appointed as a vice chairman of the advisory board of Mobile Application Security Committee ("MASC"), a sub-committee of Mobile Smart Terminal Technology Innovation and Industry Alliance ("MTIA"). MTIA is a signature technology association founded by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The MASC attracts a number of leading internet companies and FinTech companies, as well as seasoned industry experts, and is dedicated to building a secure, reliable, disciplined and compliance-oriented ecosystem for the healthy and sustainable development and operations of mobile applications in China.

Mr. David Ye said, "It's a great honor to be elected as the vice chairman of MASC, which is expected to play an important role in promoting the healthy development of the mobile internet industry. We appreciate such recognition by the regulators and industry participants of our consistent efforts to develop industry-wide standards and promote industry best practices, including defining guidelines for digital financial platforms, corporate responsibility and the product standards, as well as conducting consumer rights protection and education. Rong360 | Jianpu Technology always takes safeguarding user information and protecting user privacy as a paramount priority in our efforts to strengthen technology innovation and advancement. As we continue to fulfill our founding mission to become everyone's financial partner, we are most willing to align with other renowned internet companies to foster a secure cyber environment for the sustainable development of mobile applications. Meanwhile, we will continue to provide our users with more comprehensive finance-related content and anti-fraud education to help them better manage their personal finance."

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

