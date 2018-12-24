Log in
Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR    JT

JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (JT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 03:37:20 pm
3.79 USD   -28.49%
2017China's debt crackdown hits cash loan providers
RE
2017Chinese firms scrap plans for micro loan business amid crackdown on 'blind borrowing'
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/24/2018 | 02:46pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Prior to Jianpu’s IPO in 2017, the China Banking Regulatory Commission and other regulators issued rules in 2016 requiring peer-to-peer (P2P) lending companies to appoint institutional banking custodians and disclose usage of deposits. The country also set out to create the Financial Stability and Development Committee to oversee reform and industry policy. These government changes combined to result in a large reduction in the number of current and potential peer-to-peer lending providers, the main source of Jianpu’s revenue. Based on these facts, Jianpu’s public comments and the Company’s IPO Registration Statement was false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Jianpu, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 286 M
EBIT 2018 -24,0 M
Net income 2018 -29,2 M
Finance 2018 190 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 558,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 638 M
Chart JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,29 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Da Qing Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Yan Lu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Lü Chen Chief Financial Officer
Cao Feng Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chen Chao Zhuang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR-17.44%638
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-22.71%382 055
NETFLIX28.35%107 447
NASPERS LIMITED-17.86%87 777
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%19 030
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP36.00%13 888
