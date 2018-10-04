Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors (JT)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. investors (“Jianpu” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: JT)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
Jianpu operates a mobile platform that recommends loans underwritten by
Chinese subprime lenders, including Qudian Inc. (“Qudian”) and PPDAI
Group Inc. (“PPDAI”).
On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial public offering of
American depositary shares at a price of $8.00 per share.
On November 21, 2017, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance of
new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices
by lenders such as Qudian and PPDAI. On this news, Jianpu’s share price
fell more than 30%, to close at just $4.90 per share on November 24,
2017, thereby injuring investors.
