Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors (JT)

JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (JT)
10/04/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Jianpu Technology Inc. investors (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Jianpu operates a mobile platform that recommends loans underwritten by Chinese subprime lenders, including Qudian Inc. (“Qudian”) and PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI”).

On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial public offering of American depositary shares at a price of $8.00 per share.

On November 21, 2017, however, Chinese regulators banned the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices by lenders such as Qudian and PPDAI. On this news, Jianpu’s share price fell more than 30%, to close at just $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Jianpu, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 301 M
EBIT 2018 -26,0 M
Net income 2018 -24,3 M
Finance 2018 176 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 98,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 830 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,99 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Da Qing Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Yan Lu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Lü Chen Chief Financial Officer
Cao Feng Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chen Chao Zhuang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR-17.44%830
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-22.46%385 631
NETFLIX96.47%164 228
NASPERS LIMITED-15.02%92 596
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 132
IQIYI INC0.00%19 549
