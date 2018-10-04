Log in
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (JT)
Investigation of Jianpu Technology Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer

10/04/2018

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Jianpu Technologies Inc. (“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT) complied with the federal securities laws. On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial public offering at a price of $8 per share. On November 21, 2017, Chinese regulators cited illegal practices by Qudian, PPDAI Group, Inc. and other lenders that were recommended on Jianpu’s mobile platform in banning the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses. The price of Jianpu common stock fell significantly following these reports.

If you purchased Jianpu common stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 301 M
EBIT 2018 -26,0 M
Net income 2018 -24,3 M
Finance 2018 176 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 105,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 891 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,99 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Da Qing Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Yan Lu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Lü Chen Chief Financial Officer
Cao Feng Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chen Chao Zhuang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR-17.44%891
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-22.51%384 111
NETFLIX96.42%164 189
NASPERS LIMITED-15.29%90 789
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%31 517
IQIYI INC0.00%19 534
