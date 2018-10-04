Investigation of Jianpu Technology Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Jianpu Technologies Inc.
(“Jianpu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT) complied with the federal
securities laws. On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its initial
public offering at a price of $8 per share. On November 21, 2017,
Chinese regulators cited illegal practices by Qudian, PPDAI Group, Inc.
and other lenders that were recommended on Jianpu’s mobile platform in
banning the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses. The price of
Jianpu common stock fell significantly following these reports.
If you purchased Jianpu common stock and suffered a loss on that
investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com
or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com,
or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.
