Jiayin Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
06/11/2020 | 05:31am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights :
Average investment amount per individual investor was RMB91,318 (US$12,897), representing an increase of 37.6% from the same period of 2019.
Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB7,809 (US$ 1,103), representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2019.
Loan origination volume1 was RMB2,896 million (US$409 million), representing a decrease of 55.7% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially.
Investment volume2 was RMB3,960 million (US$559 million), representing a decrease of 48.3% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially.
Net revenue was RMB313.5 million (US$44.3 million), representing a decrease of 57.1% from the same period of 2019, and a decrease of 11.1% sequentially.
Operating income was RMB51.1 million (US$7.2 million), compared with operating income of RMB294.7 million in the same period of 2019, and operating loss of RMB28.9 million in the prior quarter.
Net income was RMB39.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared with net income of RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2019, and net income of RMB22.6 million in the prior quarter.
Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the unprecedented challenging conditions arising from both the global pandemic and economic uncertainties, our enhanced risk management system and solid asset quality enabled us to maintain solid financial results. In face of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been especially vigilant on cost control which improved our operational efficiency. Our conservative strategy helped us achieve operational profitability. Right now, China’s consumer markets are recovering and consumer demands are rebounding. We are confident that Jiayin can get through this unusual period with a strong and growing business, and achieve our long-term growth objectives.”
Mr. Yan continued: “The ongoing pandemic has had a material and extended adverse impact on the Chinese and global economy, however, Jiayin has achieved a significant milestone this quarter that positioned us for strong growth in the years ahead. In March, our total loan origination volume facilitated by institutional investors reached 44.5%, compared with zero in the same period of 2019. In Q2, we successfully completed the transition from being facilitated by individual investors to being fully funded through institutional investors. This is a huge accomplishment and we are proud of our rapid expansion of our funding sources towards institutional funding, which demonstrates our strong brand recognition and solid execution capabilities.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net revenue was RMB313.5 million (US$44.3 million), representing a decrease of 57.1% from the same period of 2019.
Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB257.3 million (US$36.3 million), representing a decrease of 56.8% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased loan origination volume. The loan facilitation service fees from loans funded by institutional funding partners were RMB77.2 million (US$10.9 million), which represented 30.0% of our total revenue from loan facilitation services, compared with nil from the same period of 2019.
Revenue from post-origination services was RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), representing a decrease of 51.3% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was due to the lower loan origination as well as the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin Asset Management Co,. Ltd (“Caiyin”) that previously provided certain post-origination loan services.
Origination and servicing expense was RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million), representing a decrease of 46.0% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to decreased volume of loans facilitated by the Company.
Allowance for uncollectible receivables and contract assets was RMB30.4 million (US$4.3 million), representing a decrease of 30.6% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in loan origination volume.
Sales and marketing expense was RMB93.4 million (US$13.2 million), representing a decrease of 45.5% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in customer acquisition expenses and reduced advertisement spending for promotional activities.
General and administrative expense was RMB38.3 million (US$5.4 million), representing a decrease of 22.4% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased share-based compensation expense.
Research and development expense was RMB36.4 million (US$5.1 million), representing a decrease of 32.3% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased share-based compensation expense.
Income from operations was RMB51.1 million (US$7.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB294.7 million in the same period of 2019, and operating loss of RMB28.9 million in the prior quarter.
Net income was RMB39.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared with a net income of RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2019, and net income of RMB22.6 million in the prior quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents were RMB66.8 million (US$9.4 million) as of March 31, 2020, compared with RMB122.1 million as of December 31, 2019.
About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2020. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
122,149
66,832
9,439
Restricted cash
—
2,000
282
Amounts due from related parties
130,722
135,451
19,129
Accounts receivable, net3
139,164
137,987
19,488
Loan receivables, net
—
947
134
Short-term investment
69,618
70,808
10,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
91,002
97,490
13,768
Deferred tax assets
68,292
68,292
9,645
Property and equipment
39,084
33,560
4,740
Right-of-use assets
37,215
30,725
4,339
Long-term investment
3,826
6,461
912
TOTAL ASSETS
701,072
650,553
91,876
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Payroll and welfare payable
48,524
46,629
6,585
Amounts due to related parties
872
3,034
429
Refund liabilities
180,104
184,864
26,108
Tax payables
179,421
198,495
28,033
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
158,705
159,453
22,519
Other Payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin
839,830
717,364
101,311
Lease liabilities
35,215
28,512
4,027
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,442,671
1,338,351
189,012
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value; 100,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020) 4
0
0
0
Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value; 116,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020)4
0
0
0
Additional paid-in capital
777,408
787,292
111,187
Accumulated deficit
(1,519,731
)
(1,479,255
)
(208,911
)
Other comprehensive income
469
4,405
622
Total Jiayin Group shareholder's deficit
(741,854
)
(687,558
)
(97,102
)
Non-controlling interests
255
(240
)
(34
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(741,599
)
(687,798
)
(97,136
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
701,072
650,553
91,876
JIAYIN GROUP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenue (including revenue from related parties of nil, and RMB 1,118 for 2019Q1 and 2020Q1, respectively)
731,331
313,526
44,278
Operating cost and expenses:
Origination and servicing
(118,434
)
(63,936
)
(9,030
)
Allowance for uncollectible account receivable and contract assets
(43,794
)
(30,405
)
(4,294
)
Sales and marketing
(171,434
)
(93,437
)
(13,195
)
General and administrative
(49,290
)
(38,264
)
(5,404
)
Research and development
(53,722
)
(36,367
)
(5,136
)
Total operating cost and expenses
(436,674
)
(262,409
)
(37,059
)
Income from operation
294,657
51,117
7,219
Interest income (expense)
(482
)
1,982
280
Other income, net
3,519
1,017
144
Income before income taxes
297,694
54,116
7,643
Income tax expense
(43,479
)
(13,937
)
(1,968
)
Loss from investment in affiliates
—
(729
)
(104
)
Net income
254,215
39,450
5,571
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest shareholders
—
(1,026
)
(145
)
Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.
254,215
40,476
5,716
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share:
- Basic and diluted
200,000,000
216,100,000
216,100,000
Net income per share:
- Basic and diluted
1.27
0.19
0.03
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
—
3,968
560
Comprehensive income
254,215
43,418
6,131
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(994
)
(140
)
Total comprehensive income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.
254,215
44,412
6,271
________________________
1 “Loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated during the period presented. 2 “Investment volume” refers to the total amount of all investment transactions executed by investors during the period presented. 3 The Company has adopted “ASC 326, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses” beginning January 1, 2020. As of now, the adoption of the new guidance did not have material impacts on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition or liquidity. 4 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.