Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jiayin Group Inc - ADR    JFIN

JIAYIN GROUP INC - ADR

(JFIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiayin : Proves a Sustained Profitability and R&D Ability in Q2 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:37am EDT

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiayin Group Inc ("Jiayin" or "the Company")(NASDAQ:JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, posted its net income of RMB168.6 million in the second quarter, maintaining a continuous profitability partly due to research and development ability in spite of challenges and uncertainties from market environment, according to its financial results for Q2 reported on Wednesday.

Jiayin posted profitable results

According to Jiayin's financial results, its net income was RMB168.6 million, which indicates the continuous profitability due to conservatively operating strategy. Its net revenue was RMB635.6 million, representing a decrease of 6.6% from the same period of 2018, reflecting a big challenge that the industry is facing in China, according to Mr. Yan Dinggui, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jiayin.

All players in the industry are facing regulatory uncertainty especially the triple decline policy, which directly leads to unfavorable market conditions and the shrink of P2P loan origination volume, according to Mr. Yan Dinggui's comments. Jiayin still embodied confidence in its financial report that they can achieve long-term growth relying on the strong and growing business.

Q2 witnessed the continuous growth in R&D ability

According to Jiayin's financial results for Q2, its research and development expense was RMB50.5 million (US$7.4 million), representing an increase of 33.9% from the same period of 2018, as the Company continued to refine and advance the technology to improve the credit assessment.

This is continuous growth following an increase of 41.2% in its first quarter, as the Company continued to invest in the development of new products and services.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiayin-group-proves-a-sustained-profitability-and-rd-ability-in-q2-2019-300913134.html

SOURCE Jiayin Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JIAYIN GROUP INC - ADR
02:37aJIAYIN : Proves a Sustained Profitability and R&D Ability in Q2 2019
PR
09/04JIAYIN : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
08/28Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results on Wednesd..
GL
06/11JIAYIN : Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
06/07Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results on June 11,..
GL
05/14JIAYIN GROUP INC. : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exerci..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group