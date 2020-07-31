Jinchuan International Resources : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AND UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JINCHUAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CO. LTD

金 川 集 團 國 際 資 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2362)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AND

UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the current information available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company of not more than US$30.0 million in 2020 1H as compared to a profit attributable to the shareholder of the Company of approximately US$4.2 million recorded in 2019 1H. The overall financial results of the Group for the six months period ended 30 June 2020 will only be ascertained when all the relevant results and accounting treatments are finalized. The Company will make further announcement as and when required if there is further information in relation to the finalization of financial results of which are material is available.

This announcement is made by Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).