Jindalee Resources : Appendix 3B

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITEDABN 52 064 121 133

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

b. Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.50 each, expiring 30 June 2022

a. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares subject to a voluntary escrow agreement which will cease on 15 January 2020

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do

 the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

 the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) a. Yes.

b. No. Upon exercise of the options into ordinary fully paid shares, the allotted and issued shares will rank equally in all respects with an existing class of quoted securities. a. Deemed issue price of $0.28 per Share

b. Nil Issue of Shares and Unlisted Options as consideration for the acquisition of geological data

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 13 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 a. 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares

b. 200,000 unlisted options