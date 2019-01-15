Jindalee Resources : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
a. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
b. Unlisted Options
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
a. 100,000
b. 200,000
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
a. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares subject to a voluntary escrow agreement which will cease on 15 January 2020
b. Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.50 each, expiring 30 June 2022
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
a. Yes.
b. No. Upon exercise of the options into ordinary fully paid shares, the allotted and issued shares will rank equally in all respects with an existing class of quoted securities.
a. Deemed issue price of $0.28 per Share
b. Nil
Issue of Shares and Unlisted Options as consideration for the acquisition of geological data
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
13 November 2018
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
a. 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares
b. 200,000 unlisted options
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Nil
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 - 4,934,216 7.1A - 3,489,477
7+Issue dates
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
16 January 2019
Number
+Class
34,994,775
Fully Paid Ordinary
9 Number and+class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX
(includingthe+securities in section
2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
2,400,000 1,500,000 1,700,000 1,500,000
Unlisted $0.40 options expiring 30/06/2022
Unlisted $0.40 options, expiring 30/06/2022
Unlisted $0.50 options expiring 30/06/2022
Unlisted $0.60 options expiring 30/06/2022
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
