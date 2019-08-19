Jindalee Resources : Appendix 4G 0 08/19/2019 | 04:07am EDT Send by mail :

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 52 064 121 133 30 JUNE 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website:https://www.jindalee.net/corporate-governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 19 August 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 19 August 2019 Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Trish Farr We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those is therefore not applicable delegated to management. … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): at http://jindalee.net/corporate-governance/ 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and is therefore not applicable (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] at http://jindalee.net/corporate-governance/ assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: OR (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by is therefore not applicable measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace ☐ at [insert location] Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and is therefore not applicable (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting in our Corporate Governance Statement OR period in accordance with that process. ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): period in accordance with that process. in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☐ at [insert location] meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs to address board … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the succession issues and to ensure that the board has the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to duties and responsibilities effectively. discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Page 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): independence of the director, the nature of the interest, in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an ☐ at [insert location] explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and disclose that code or a summary of it. … our code of conduct or a summary of it: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at http://jindalee.net/corporate-governance/ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 