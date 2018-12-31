Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jindalee Resources Limited    JRL   AU000000JRL5

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED (JRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.29 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jindalee Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 12:59am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED 52 064 121 133

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Lindsay George Dudfield

Date of last notice

20/06/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

LG Dudfield Pension Fund

Date of change

  • a. 27/12/2018

  • b. 28/12/2018

No. of securities held prior to change

12,280,844 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 Unlisted $0.40 options expiring 30/06/2022

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

  • a. 45,000

  • b. 155,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • a. $12,683

  • b. $45,007

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

12,480,844 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 Unlisted $0.40 options expiring 30/06/2022

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 23:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:59aJINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
12/19JINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/21JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Lithium Exploration Target at McDermitt
AQ
11/08JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - more wide intercepts from mcdermitt lithium proje..
AQ
10/31JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Further Positive Drilling Results from US Lithium..
AQ
10/30ALBEMARLE : Jindalee resources limited - initial drilling results from us lithiu..
AQ
10/24Jindalee Resources Limited - QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
AQ
09/06JINDALEE RESOURCES : Project Update
PU
08/07JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - US Lithium Project Update
AQ
08/02JINDALEE RESOURCES : US Lithium Project Update
PU
More news
Chart JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jindalee Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pip Darvall Chief Executive Officer
Justin Mannolini Non-Executive Chairman
Lindsay George Dudfield Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Ross Gregory Ledger Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED16.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD14.81%115 071
BHP GROUP PLC7.52%115 071
RIO TINTO-4.55%81 763
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.99%81 763
ANGLO AMERICAN13.21%31 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.