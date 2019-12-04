Log in
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
0.305 AUD   +1.67%
Jindalee Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/04/2019 | 10:35pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

52 064 121 133

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Justin Mannolini

Date of last notice

23/08/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

a.

02/12/2019

b.

03/12/2019

c.

04/12/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

275,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

500,000 Unlisted $0.40 options expiring 30/06/22

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

a.

26,846

b.

7,069

c.

33,649

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

a.

$7,818

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

b.

$2,121

estimated valuation

c.

$10,095

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

342,564 Fully paid ordinary shares

500,000 Unlisted $0.40 options expiring 30/06/22

Nature of change

On market trades

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to

-

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 03:34:01 UTC
