Jindalee Resources : Cleansing Statement

01/15/2019 | 08:44pm EST

ASX RELEASE

ASX: JRL 16 January 2019

Cleansing Statement

Further to the Appendix 3B released earlier today, Jindalee Resources Limited ("Company") has issued 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  • (a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

  • (c) as at the date of this notice, there is no information:

    • a. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

    • b. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

      • i. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

      • ii. the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Trish Farr

Director/Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:43:03 UTC
