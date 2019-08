Jindalee Resources : Cleansing Statement

ASX RELEASE

23 AUGUST 2019

ASX: JRL

CLEANSING NOTICE

Further to the Appendix 3B released earlier today, Jindalee Resources Ltd ("Company") has issued 1,130,076 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Trish Farr

Director/Company Secretary.