Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jindalee Resources Limited    JRL   AU000000JRL5

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(JRL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
0.34 AUD   --.--%
09:18pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement
PU
09:36aJINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - US Lithium Drilling Update
AQ
09:36aJINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Shortfall Shares Allocated
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jindalee Resources : Cleansing Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

23 AUGUST 2019

ASX: JRL

CLEANSING NOTICE

Further to the Appendix 3B released earlier today, Jindalee Resources Ltd ("Company") has issued 1,130,076 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and
  3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
    2. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Trish Farr

Director/Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
09:18pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement
PU
09:36aJINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - US Lithium Drilling Update
AQ
09:36aJINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer Shortfall Shares Allocated
AQ
08/21JINDALEE RESOURCES : US Lithium Drilling Update
PU
08/19JINDALEE RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/19JINDALEE RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
08/19JINDALEE RESOURCES : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
08/12JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Entitlement Offer and Company Update
AQ
08/05JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - McDermitt Lithium Project Drilling Update
AQ
07/29JINDALEE RESOURCES : to sell royalties for $0.5M
AQ
More news
Chart JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jindalee Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pip Darvall Chief Executive Officer
Justin Mannolini Non-Executive Chairman
Lindsay George Dudfield Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Ross Gregory Ledger Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED11.82%8
BHP GROUP LTD6.05%114 439
BHP GROUP PLC3.77%114 439
RIO TINTO PLC6.97%81 760
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.38%81 760
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.42%28 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group