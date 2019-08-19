Jindalee Resources : Corporate Governance Statement 0 08/19/2019 | 04:07am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Resources Limited ABN 52 064 121 133 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors of Jindalee Resources Limited to monitor the business affairs of the Company and to protect the rights and interests of the shareholders. The Board believes that high standards of corporate governance are an essential prerequisite for creating sustainable value for shareholders. This statement sets out the Company's main corporate governance policies and practices. All these practices, unless otherwise stated, were in place for the entire year ended 30 June 2019. The policies and practices have aimed to ensure the implementation of a strategic business plan and an integrated framework of accountability over the Company's resources, functions and assets. The Company's most significant governance policies are available on the Company's website www.jindalee.net ASX Corporate Governance Council Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations("ASX Guidelines") Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Recommendation 1.1- Role of the Board and Management The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Company including the strategic direction, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of these goals. Due to the size of the Board, all issues are considered by the full Board which currently consists of four Directors. The Board is responsible for corporate strategy, implementation of business plans, allocation of resources, approval of budgets and capital expenditure, reviewing and monitoring systems of risk management, internal control and compliance and the adherence to Company policies. A copy of the Board Charter outlining the respective roles and responsibilities of the Board and management is available on the Corporate Governance page of the Company's website. Recommendation 1.2- Director checks The Company performs checks on all potential Directors which include checks on a person's character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. Potential Directors are required to provide their consent for the Company to conduct any background or other such checks and also acknowledge they will have sufficient time available to fulfill their responsibilities as Director of the Company. Newly appointed Directors must stand for reappointment at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM provides shareholders with information about each Director standing for election or re-election including details regarding the length of their tenure, relevant skills and experience. Recommendation 1.3- Written agreements with Directors and Senior Executives The appointment of Non-executive Directors is formalised in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the Company's constitution. 1 | P a g e Resources Limited ABN 52 064 121 133 On appointment to the Board, all Non-executive Directors enter into a written service agreement with the Company in the form of a letter of appointment. The letter summarises the Board policies and terms of appointment, including compensation relevant to the office of Director. Remuneration and other terms of employment for the Managing Director and other Executive Directors and Senior Managers are formalised in service agreements which are summarised in the Remuneration Report within the Annual Report. Recommendation 1.4- Company Secretary The Company currently has two Company Secretary's Mr Greg Ledger and Mrs Trish Farr. Details of their qualifications and experience are provided in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. All Directors have unfettered access to the Company Secretary. The decision to appoint or remove the Company Secretary is made and approved by the Board. Recommendation 1.5- Diversity The Company acknowledges the importance of diversity within the organisation and recognises the advantages arising from a workforce comprising individuals with diverse backgrounds, skills, age and experience. The benefits of promoting a diverse workforce include providing a broader pool of high quality employees, improving employee retention, accessing different perspectives, ideas and innovation as well as the benefits resulting from utilising all available talent. Accordingly the Company has established a diversity policy, a copy of which can be found on the Company's website. In accordance with this policy, the Board provides information pertaining to the proportion of women employees across the organisation: Actual Number Percentage Number of women employees in the whole organisation 1 25% Number of women in senior executive positions 1 25% Number of women on the Board 1 25% The Company has not fully complied with recommendation 1.5 in setting measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity. The Board continues to monitor diversity across the organisation and is satisfied with the current level of gender diversity within the Company as disclosed above. Due to the small size of the Company, its level of activity and its small number of employees, the Board does not consider it appropriate at this time to formally set measurable objectives for gender diversity. Recommendation 1.6- Assessment of Board Performance The Board has a policy for evaluating the performance of the Board and its Directors. The process for evaluating the performance of the Board is undertaken internally without the use of external facilitators. The evaluation process is managed by an independent non-executive director with feedback received from the Chairman. This review involves the performance of the Board against agreed strategic goals. A review of Board Performance took place during the year with the results tabled and discussed at a subsequent meeting of Directors. The Board considers its processes for reviewing performance of the Board appropriate for the size and stage of development of the Company. Shareholders are also able to assess the performance of the Board and individual Directors by the way they govern and manage the Company and vote for or against their re-appointment at the AGM. 2 | P a g e Resources Limited ABN 52 064 121 133 Recommendation 1.7- Performance evaluation of senior executives The Board reviews the performance of senior executives against appropriate measures relating to their respective roles and responsibilities. These reviews are done at least annually and more often when deemed necessary. A review was undertaken during the reporting period in accordance with this process. Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value Recommendation 2.1- Nomination Committee The ASX Guidelines recommend listed entities should establish a nomination committee. The Company has not complied with recommendation 2.1 as it does not have a separately established nomination committee structured in accordance with the principles, however responsibilities of the full Board include the duties and responsibilities typically delegated to such a committee. Given the size and the Company's current stage of development, the Board does not believe that any marked efficiencies or enhancements would be achieved by the creation of a separate nomination committee. When a new Director appointment is to be made the remaining Board members will seek a candidate that has relevant industry experience, time available to devote to the position of Director and appropriate skills and expertise that will increase or enhance board diversity and effectiveness. Following such an appointment that Director will stand for re-election by Shareholders at the next AGM. The only publicly available policy for the nomination and appointment of Directors is this corporate governance statement. Recommendation 2.2- Board skills matrix The Company seeks to ensure membership to the Board comprises an appropriate and diverse mix of skills and experience to discharge its duties effectively and oversee the business of the Company. A board skills matrix has been prepared and was reviewed by the Board during the financial year. The Board Skills Matrix utilised by the Company sets out the mix of skills, experience and expertise the Board currently has across its membership. As well as general skills expected for Board membership, the matrix includes skills or professional qualifications in areas such as: geology, mining, commerce, law, risk & compliance, finance/accounting, capital markets and strategy. Each of these areas is currently well represented on the Board. Recommendation 2.3- Directors Independence Mr Justin Mannolini is currently the only independent Non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Mannolini was appointed Chairman of the Board on 1 July 2016. 3 | P a g e Resources Limited ABN 52 064 121 133 The skills, length of tenure, experience and expertise relevant to the position held by each Director is disclosed below: J Mannolini B.Com/LLB (Hons), LLM (Law), GAICD. Non-ExecutiveChairman Experience and Mr Mannolini was appointed to the Jindalee Board as a Non-Executive expertise Director in September 2013 and as Chairman in July 2016. Mr Mannolini is a partner in the Corporate Advisory Group of Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin. He was an Executive Director with Macquarie Capital, the investment banking division of the Macquarie Group from March 2013 to May 2016 and was responsible for cross-industry coverage of the Western Australian market. Prior to joining Macquarie, Mr Mannolini was Managing Director and head of Gresham Advisory Partners' Perth office, and before that, a partner in the mergers and acquisitions group of Australian law firm Freehills. In May 2016 Mr Mannolini was appointed to the board of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, a $5B fund set up by the Australian Government to encourage population growth and economic development in northern Australia. As a lawyer and investment banker, Mr Mannolini has more than 20 years experience in corporate finance ranging across industry sectors and product lines, including mergers and acquisitions transactions and general strategic advisory mandates for companies in the resources sector. Mr Mannolini was appointed a Director on 30/09/2013. Special responsibilities Chair of the Board (effective 1 July 2016). P Darvall BM.Sc.(Geology), MBA, GAICD Managing Director Experience and Mr Darvall is a geologist with exploration experience across a range of expertise commodities, in Australia, PNG and the USA. From 2010 to 2014 he was Exploration Manager for Atlas Iron overseeing a rapid growth in Atlas' resource base, before starting his own consultancy company specialising in resource project evaluation and management. Mr Darvall has a MSc (Geology) from Monash University, an MBA from Curtin University and is a graduate of the AICD Company Directors Course. Mr Darvall is also a member of the AusIMM, AIG and SEG. Mr Darvall was appointed Managing Director on 28/05/2018. Special responsibilities Managing Director. L Dudfield BSc. Executive Director Experience and Mr Dudfield is a qualified geologist with over 38 years experience expertise exploring for gold and base metals in Australia and abroad, including close involvement with a number of greenfields discoveries. Mr Dudfield is a member of the AusIMM, SEG, AIG and GSA. He is a founding Director of Jindalee Resources and was Managing Director until 28 May 2018. Mr Dudfield was appointed a Director on 22/01/1996. Special responsibilities None. 4 | P a g e Resources Limited ABN 52 064 121 133 P Farr GradCertProfAcc. FGIA/FCIS, GAICD Executive Director/Joint Company Secretary Experience and Ms Farr is an experienced Chartered Secretary with over 20 years expertise experience in the exploration and mining industry in the areas of corporate governance, compliance and administration. Ms Farr provides Company secretarial services to several ASX listed companies including Musgrave Minerals Limited and prior to that Energy Metals Limited and Fox Resources. Mrs Farr is a graduate member of the Australia Institute of Company Directors, fellow member of Governance Institute of Australia (formerly Chartered Secretaries Australia) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Mrs Farr was appointed to the Jindalee Board in 2008. Special responsibilities None. The Directors may, in fulfilling their duties, obtain independent professional advice at the Company's expense, however prior notification by the Director to the Board is required. Recommendation 2.4- A majority of the Board should be independent Directors The ASX Guidelines recommend that a majority of the Board should be independent Directors. The ASX guidelines define independence as not being a member of management and being free from any business or other relationships that could materially interfere with, or could reasonably be perceived to materially interfere with, the exercise of their independent judgement to act in the best interests of the Company. In considering the Corporate Governance Councils definition of independence and recommendation that a majority of Directors and the Chair be independent, the Company has not complied with recommendation 2.4 (bearing in mind that in determining independence the Company is required to take into account reasonable perceptions as well as actual facts and circumstances) by virtue of Directors' substantial shareholdings in the Company or their employment status. It is considered that in the present circumstances of the Company and its current size and stage of development, that the Board is of a sufficient size and comprises a diverse mix of persons with appropriate qualifications, commitment, skills and experience to govern the Company and that the costs involved in appointing additional Non-executive Directors in order to comply with the recommendation would outweigh the benefit of making such appointment. The Board will consider the appointment of additional Non-executive Directors where required by law, if an outstanding candidate is identified or if it is considered that additional expertise is required in specific areas as the Company develops. Recommendation 2.5- The Chair should be an independent Director The Company's Chairman, Mr Justin Mannolini is an independent director and was appointed to the position of Chairman on 1 July 2016. Therefore the Company complies with recommendation 2.5. The Company continues to review its leadership and governance structures in line with its policy on succession planning. 5 | P a g e This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

