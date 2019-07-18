Log in
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(JRL)
Jindalee Resources : Despatch of Offer Document

07/18/2019 | 01:05am EDT

ASX RELEASE 18 JULY 2019 ASX: JRL

DESPATCH OF NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT

OFFER DOCUMENT

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (the Company) is pleased to advise that the offer booklet relating to its 1 for 10 non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Entitlement Offer) and the Entitlement and Acceptance Form have been despatched to eligible shareholders today.

The offer booklet can also be accessed from the ASX and the Company's website, www.asx.com.au and www.jindalee.net respectively.

For all enquiries concerning the offer booklet, please contact the Company on +61 8 9321 7550 at any time from 8:30am to 5:30pm (WST) Monday to Friday during the Entitlement Offer period.

For all general shareholder enquiries or queries regarding the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, please contact Advanced Share Registry Limited on 1300 113 258 (within Australia) or +61 8 9389 8033 (outside Australia).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Trish Farr

Director/Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:04:09 UTC
