Jindalee Resources : Full Year Statutory Accounts

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group) consisting of Jindalee Resources Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during the year ended 30 June 2019.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Jindalee Resources Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report unless noted otherwise:

Lindsay Dudfield

Justin Mannolini

Patricia Farr

Pip Darvall

Principal activities

The principal activity during the year of Jindalee Resources Limited was mineral exploration. During the year there was no change in the nature of this activity.

Financial results

The consolidated loss of the Group after providing for income tax for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $1,019,707 (2018: loss $1,395,292).

Dividends

No dividends have been declared since the end of the previous financial year and no dividends have been recommended by the Directors.

Significant changes in the state of affairs

During the year there has been no significant change in the state of affairs of the Group.

Operations and financial review

The principal activity of the Group is mineral exploration. The Group holds interests in tenements in the United States, Tasmania and Western Australia prospective for lithium, magnesite, gold, diamonds, nickel and iron ore, with most of these tenements wholly owned. The Group also has indirect interests in uranium, gold and base metals through various investee companies.

In line with the Company's business strategy, during the year management evaluated numerous advanced projects in both Australia and overseas, with a view to securing an opportunity capable of growing the Group and creating wealth for Shareholders.

The net assets of the Group have fallen by $847,467 from $5,427,675 at 30 June 2018 to $4,580,207 at 30 June 2019, principally due to the Group's loss for the year of $1,019,707 offset by the movement in share capital and share-based payment reserve of $172,239.

The Directors believe the Group is in a sound financial position to continue its exploration endeavours.