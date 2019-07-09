Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jindalee Resources Limited    JRL   AU000000JRL5

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(JRL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/08
0.405 AUD   --.--%
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer to raise $1m
PU
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jindalee Resources : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Investor Presentation

AND ENTITLEMENT OFFER JULY 2019

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL)

www.jindalee.net

10 July 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Jindalee Resources Limited ("Jindalee or JRL"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this presentation has been derived from third parties and though Jindalee has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by Jindalee. Jindalee makes no representations or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this document and does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any errors or omissions which may become apparent after this presentation is released.

Any forward looking statements included in this presentation involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to Jindalee. In particular they speak only to the date of this presentation, they assume the success of Jindalee's strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risk. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which these are based. Recipients of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements.

To the extent permitted by law, Jindalee and its officers, employees, related bodies corporate and agents disclaim all liability, direct, indirect or consequential (and whether or not arising out of the negligence, default, or lack of care of Jindalee and/or any of its agents) for any loss or damage suffered by a recipient or other persons out of, or in connection with, any use or reliance on this presentation or information. Nothing contained within this presentation should be construed as financial or investment advice. This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this nor the information in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of Jindalee's shares in any jurisdiction. This does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

All amounts are in A$ unless stated otherwise.

2

Corporate Summary

3

Strategy

  • Project Generator Model
  • Acquire prospective ground, add value through low cost exploration and innovative thinking
  • Introduce partners, or fund future activity via a dedicated company
  • Prefer to build rather than purchase assets
  • Long track record of monetizing projects and returning funds to shareholders via spin outs and special dividends
  • Current focus on McDermitt Lithium (US) and Widgiemooltha (WA) projects
  • Tight capital structure maximises leverage for shareholders

Project B

Ongoing Project Generation and Pegging

Project A

Project C

4

Entitlement Offer July 2019

  • Non-renounceable1:10 entitlement offer at $0.30 per share announced 10 July 2019 to raise up to $1M
  • Offer price represents a 26.3% discount to 5-day VWAP of JRL shares to 9 July2019
  • First capital raise by the Company since IPO in 2002
  • Funds to be directed toward:
    • Ongoing drilling, resource estimates and metallurgical testwork at US Lithium projects
    • WA project portfolio, particularly building value at Widgiemooltha Gold and Nickel project
    • Offer costs and general working capital
  • Opportunity for shareholders to apply for shortfall shares, with priority to shareholders holding an unmarketable parcel; allocation of any remaining shortfall at Directors' discretion
  • All Jindalee Directors intend to participate
  • Jindalee has received an allocation under the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI)1 for FY2020. Funds raised in the rights issue spent on 'eligible Greenfields exploration' in Australia may generate JMEI tax credits, which the Company intends to distribute to eligible participating shareholders to the fullest extent possible
  • For full details on the JMEI please refer to www.ato.gov.au/Business/Junior-Minerals-Exploration-Incentive

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer to raise $1m
PU
09:23pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
08:08pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
06/19JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - US Lithium Project Update
AQ
04/19MINCOR RESOURCES NL : Celsius Resources Ltd - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
04/03JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Excellent Metallurgical Test Results from McDermi..
AQ
02/19JINDALEE RESOURCES : Expands US Lithium Footprint
AQ
01/15JINDALEE RESOURCES : Cleansing Statement
PU
01/15JINDALEE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Chart JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jindalee Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pip Darvall Chief Executive Officer
Justin Mannolini Non-Executive Chairman
Lindsay George Dudfield Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Ross Gregory Ledger Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED30.65%10
BHP GROUP LTD18.49%136 373
BHP GROUP PLC20.63%136 373
RIO TINTO28.74%101 065
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.15%101 065
ANGLO AMERICAN23.81%37 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About